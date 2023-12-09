PSG vs Nantes: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between PSG and Nantes, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain will be determined to maintain their strong lead when they host Nantes at Parc des Princes on Saturday night.

After a sluggish start to the season by their lofty standards, Paris Saint-Germain have stepped up in Ligue 1 in recent weeks, winning seven games in a row.

The hosts come into this one on the back of a routine 2-0 defeat of a stubborn Le Havre side last weekend, which has seen them open up a four-point gap at the top of the table.

They have been more inconsistent in the Champions League and may see this clash with Nantes as a preparation game ahead of Tuesday's pivotal clash against Group F leaders Borussia Dortmund.

Nantes, meanwhile, recorded their first win in five games last week, defeating second-placed Nice 1-0 thanks to Florent Mollet's first-half strike.

The victory helped them climb into eighth place in the league table, and the visitors will be aiming to deliver a major upset for the second week running as they face the daunting away trip to the Parc des Princes.

PSG vs Nantes kick-off time

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023 Kick-off time: 3pm ET Venue: Parc des Princes

The game between PSG and Nantes will be played at the Parc des Princes on Saturday, December 9, 2023. Kick-off is at 3pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch PSG vs Nantes online - TV channels & live streams

Team news & squads

PSG team news

PSG will most likely have to rely on third-string goalkeeper Arnau Tenas this weekend, with Gianluigi Donnarumma out with a red card suspension, Keylor Navas dealing with a sore back, and Sergio Rico not expected to return until late December from a head injury.

Warren Zaire-Emery (sore ankle), Marquinhos (hamstring strain), and Fabian Ruiz (shoulder) are the other likely absentees for Saturday's clash.

Paris Saint-Germain possible XI: Tenas; Hakimi, Pereira, Skriniar, Hernandez; Vitinha, Ugarte, Lee; Dembele, Mbappe, Kolo Muani

Position Players Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Tenas, Letellier Defenders: Marquinhos, Skriniar, Hernandez, Hakimi, Mukiele Midfielders: Ugarte, Pereira, Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Soler, Ruiz, Ndour, E. Mbappe, Lee Forwards: K. Mbappe, Dembele, Barcola, Kolo-Muani, Ramos, Ekitike

Nantes team news

Fabien Centonze should be fully recovered from his hamstring issue as he eyes a return to the Nantes matchday squad this weekend, Quentin Merlin is nearly back to full fitness after hurting his groin, while Ignatius Ganago is out for the season with an ACL injury.

Nantes possible XI: Lafont; Coco, Comert, Castelletto, Duverne; Augusto, Moutoussamy; Mollet, Sissoko, Simon; Mohamed

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lafont, Descamps, Petric Defenders: Hadjam, Castelletto, Merlin, Comert, Duverne, Meupiyou, Centonze, Pierre-Gabriel, Pallois, Zeze Midfielders: Marquinhos, Simon, Sissoko, Adson, Moutoussamy, Douglas Augusto, Chirivella, Mollet, Diack, Coco Forwards: Mohamed, Ganago, Abline, Bamba, Appuah

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 5/3/23 PSG 4-2 Nantes Ligue 1 3/9/22 Nantes 0-3 PSG Ligue 1 31/7/22 PSG 4-0 Nantes Trophée des Champions 19/2/22 Nantes 3-1 PSG Ligue 1 20/11/21 PSG 3-1 Nantes Ligue 1

