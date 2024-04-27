PSG vs Le Havre: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Le Havre, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Paris Saint-Germain will lift a third straight Ligue 1 title this weekend if they beat Le Havre at Parc des Princes on Saturday evening.

The hosts are on the brink of yet another domestic league title after a dominating 4-1 win over Lorient in midweek.

The Parisians are also gathering momentum on the home straight. They are still aiming to make the 2023-24 season a historic one, with a Champions League semi-final against Borussia Dortmund and a Coupe de France final against Lyon on the horizon.

Meanwhile, with only four games remaining in the season, Le Havre are under intense pressure to deliver results in order to secure their status in the top flight.

Currently sitting in the relegation playoff spot, they have managed just six wins all season long, though they are still only one point behind Metz in 15th.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Le Havre kick-off time

Date: Saturday, April 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT Venue: Parc des Princes

PSG will welcome Le Havre to the Parc des Princes on Saturday, April 27, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Le Havre online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Paris Saint-Germain team news

Sergio Rico continues his long recovery after sustaining a severe head injury, with an expected return for next season. The hosts will also be without the services of Layvin Kurzawa due to a back injury, while Presnel Kimpembe is still not expected to return this season.

Expect head coach Luis Enrique to rotate heavily here with an eye on the Champions League on Wednesday, with Carlos Soler and Senny Mayulu options in midfield rotation.

Paris Saint-Germain possible XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Skriniar, Mendes; Mayulu, Soler, Ruiz; Kolo-Muani, Ramos, Lee.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Tenas, Navas, Letellier Defenders: Marquinhos, Beraldo, Hernandez, Hakimi, Mukiele Midfielders: Ugarte, Pereira, Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Ruiz, Soler, E. Mbappe, Lee, Mayulu Forwards: K. Mbappe, Asensio, Kolo Muani, Ramos, Dembele, Barcola

Le Havre team news

Luka Elsner will welcome back the suspended trio of Christopher Operi, Abdoulaye Toure and Andre Ayew.

Gautier Lloris picked up a hamstring strain in Le Havre's 1-1 stalemate against Lens at the start of the month and will remain out until the end of May.

Andy Logbo's season is over with a cruciate ligament tear, while Moroccan international Oussama Targhalline will be sidelined for at least a few weeks with a damaged ankle.

Le Havre possible XI: Desmas; Sangante, Kinkoue, Salmier, Operi; Kuzyaev, Targhalline, Toure; Sabbi, Ayew, Casimir.

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 03/12/23 Le Havre 0-2 Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 21/07/23 Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 Le Havre Club Friendly Games 12/07/20 Le Havre 0-9 Paris Saint-Germain Club Friendly Games 19/04/09 Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 Le Havre Ligue 1 15/11/08 Le Havre 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1

