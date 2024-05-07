PSG vs Borussia Dortmund: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Champions League semi-final

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Kylian Mbappe's PSG are staring at yet another Champions League exit when they face Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of the semi-finals on Tuesday, unless Les Parisiens overcome a 1-0 deficit from the opening leg.

The hosts have been well rested since their loss at Signal Iduna Park last week, while the German outfit come into the game on the back of a 5-1 league win at Augsburg at the weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

PSG vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off time & stadium

Date: May 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm EST Venue: Parc des Princes

The UEFA Champions League semi-final match between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund will be played at Parc des Princes in Paris, France.

It will kick off at 3 pm EST on Tuesday, May 7, in the United States (US).

How to watch PSG vs Borussia Dortmund online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the UEFA Champions League semi-final match between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+, Fubo, Univision, TUDN and ViX+.

Team news & squads

PSG team news

The club has confirmed that Lucas Hernandez will be ruled out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury the defender suffered in last week's first leg loss.

With Lucas Beraldo likely to step in for Hernandez, PSG boss Luis Enrique also remains without injury absentees Presnel Kimpembe, Layvin Kurzawa and Sergio Rico.

Either Lee Kang-in or Goncalo Ramos may get the nod over Bradley Barcola alongside Ousmane Dembele and Kylian Mbappe in attack.

PSG possible XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Mendes; Ruiz, Vitinha, Zaire-Emery; Dembele, Ramos, K. Mbappe

Position Players Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Tenas, Navas, Letellier Defenders: Marquinhos, Skriniar, Beraldo, Mendes, Hakimi, Mukiele Midfielders: Ugarte, Pereira, Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Ruiz, Soler, E. Mbappe, Lee, Mayulu Forwards: K. Mbappe, Asensio, Kolo Muani, Ramos, Dembele, Barcola

Borussia Dortmund team news

BVB boss Edin Terzic will be hoping to avail the services of Karim Adeyemi, Julian Ryerson and Sebastien Haller at Parc des Princes, while Ramy Bensebaini and Julien Duranville are likely to miss out on account of injuries.

The Dortmund attack should also consist of the in-form Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho.

Borussia Dortmund possible XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Sabitzer, Can; Sancho, Brandt, Adeyemi; Fullkrug

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kobel, Lotka, Meyer Defenders: Schlotterbeck, Sule, Hummels, Papadopoulos, Maatsen, Ryerson, Wofl, Morey Midfielders: Can, Ozcan, Kamara, Sabitzer, Nmecha, Pohlmann, Brandt Forwards: Haller, Reus, Moukoko, Fullkrug, Adeyemi, Bynoe-Gittens, Sancho, Malen, Brunner

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund across all competitions.

Date Match Competition May 1, 2024 Borussia Dortmund 1-0 PSG UEFA Champions League December 13, 2023 Borussia Dortmund 1-1 PSG UEFA Champions League September 19, 2023 PSG 2-0 Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League March 11, 2020 PSG 2-0 Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League February 18, 2020 Borussia Dortmund 2-1 PSG UEFA Champions League

