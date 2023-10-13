This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Portugal vs Slovakia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

GOAL
UEFA European Championship Qualifiers
team-logo
Estádio Do Dragão
team-logo
WATCH ON
Bruno Fernandes Portugal Bosnia-Herzegovina 2023Getty
PortugalUEFA European Championship QualifiersPortugal vs SlovakiaSlovakia

How to watch the UEFA European Championship Qualifier between Portugal and Slovakia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Portugal will be looking to complete the double over Slovakia in Group J of the Euro 2024 Qualifiers when the two nations clash at Estadio do Dragao on Friday.

Portugal have won all of their group games so far and would be confident of keeping that run intact. They are heading into this fixture on the back of a brilliant 9-0 win over Luxembourg in which Goncalo Inacio, Goncalo Ramos and Diogo Jota each picked up a brace.

Slovakia are second in the group, five points behind Portugal. While they lost to Portugal at home, a 3-0 win over Liechtenstein in their most recent outing should give them hope to pull off a big upset.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Portugal vs Slovakia kick-off time & stadium

Date:October 13, 2023
Kick-off time:2:45 pm EDT
Venue:Estadio do Dragao

The match between Portugal and Slovakia will be played at the Estadio do Dragao.

It will kick off at 2:45 pm EDT on October 13 in the United States (US).

How to watch Portugal vs Slovakia online - TV channels & live streams

fuboTVWatch here

The game will be shown live on fuboTV in the United States. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Portugal team news

Portugal boss Roberto Martinez has included the young talent Joao Neves in his latest squad, and the highly sought-after midfielder will be eager to showcase his abilities in the team's upcoming two matches.

Cristiano Ronaldo's international career faced uncertainty after the last World Cup but the coach has said that the 38-year-old is in his plans.

Portugal possible XI: D. Costa; Dalot, A. Silva, Dias, Cancelo; Vitinha, Palhinha, Fernandes; B. Silva, Ronaldo, Jota.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Patricio, Costa, Sa
Defenders:Pereira, Dias, Cancelo, Semedo, Dalot, A. Silva, Inacio, Gomes
Midfielders:Fernandes, Neves, Palhinha, Otavio, Vitinha
Forwards:Ronaldo, B. Silva, Jota, Felix, Leao, Horta, Ramos, Neto

Slovakia team news

Michal Tomic may once again be selected as the right-back for Slovakia, and Milan Skriniar will continue to lead the national team's defence as the captain.

Robert Mak stands out as the squad's top goal scorer with 16 goals, and the 32-year-old is expected to play a key role in the team's attack on Friday night.

Slovakia possible XI: Dubravka; Tomic, Gyomber, Skriniar, Hancko; Duda, Lobotka, Benes; Mak, Bozenik, Haraslin.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Dubravka, Rodak, Ravas
Defenders:Pekarik, Vavro, Obert, Valjent, Tomic, Satka, Gyomber, Skriniar, De Marco, Hancko
Midfielders:Herc, Duda, Benes, Hrosovsky, Hamsik, Kucka, Bero, Lobotka
Forwards:Suslov, Bozenik, Polievka, Jirka, Duris, Hasaslin, Schranz, Tupta, Mak

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
September 2023Slovakia 0 - 1 PortugalEuro qualifier
June 2005Portugal 2 - 0 SlovakiaWorld Cup qualifier
March 2005Slovakia 1 - 1 PortugalWorld Cup qualifier
June 1999Portugal 1 - 0 SlovakiaEuro qualifier
October 1998Slovakia 0 - 3 PortugalEuro qualifier

Useful links