How to watch today's Porto vs Sporting Liga Portugal game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga Portugal match between Porto and Sporting, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Porto will clash against Sporting in Friday's mouthwatering Liga Portugal match at Estadio do Dragao.

With 42 points from 20 games, the third-placed hosts look to reverse a four-game winless run in the league, while Sporting lead the standings table with 50 points after as many matchdays. The Lions are currently enjoying a seven-game unbeaten league run.

Porto vs Sporting kick-off time

Liga Portugal - Liga Portugal Estadio do Dragao

The Liga Portugal match between Porto and Sporting will be played at Estadio do Dragao in Porto, Portugal.

It will kick off at 12:15 pm PT / 3:15 pm ET on Friday, February 7, in the US.

Team news & squads

Porto team news

Porto boss Martin Anselmi is likely to stick to the back three of Tiago Djalo, Nehuen Perez and Otavio while persisting with Samu Aghehowa at the tip of the attack.

Ivan Marcano is ruled out with a knee injury, while Marko Grujic and Martim Fernandes are unlikely to be available for selection due to muscle problems. Elsewhere, Nico Gonzalez joined Manchester City on deadline day.

Sporting team news

The availability of Viktor Gyokeres is a huge concern after the prolific forward missed back-to-back games due to a thigh problem. Conrad Harder would need to take up the goalscoring responsibilities up front in case Gyokeres isn't passed fit.

Pedro Goncalves and Nuno Santos remain sidelined with knee injuries, while Hidemasa Morita will need a once-over ahead of kickoff.

