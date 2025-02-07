+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Liga Portugal
team-logo
Estadio do Dragao
team-logo
Stream live on Fubo
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Porto vs Sporting Liga Portugal game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Liga PortugalFC PortoSporting CPFC Porto vs Sporting CP

How to watch the Liga Portugal match between Porto and Sporting, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Porto will clash against Sporting in Friday's mouthwatering Liga Portugal match at Estadio do Dragao.

With 42 points from 20 games, the third-placed hosts look to reverse a four-game winless run in the league, while Sporting lead the standings table with 50 points after as many matchdays. The Lions are currently enjoying a seven-game unbeaten league run.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Porto vs Sporting online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
FanatizWatch here
GolTVWatch here

In the United States (US), the Liga Portugal match between Porto and Sporting will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Fanatiz and GolTV.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Porto vs Sporting kick-off time

crest
Liga Portugal - Liga Portugal
Estadio do Dragao

The Liga Portugal match between Porto and Sporting will be played at Estadio do Dragao in Porto, Portugal.

It will kick off at 12:15 pm PT / 3:15 pm ET on Friday, February 7, in the US.

Team news & squads

FC Porto vs Sporting CP Probable lineups

FC PortoHome team crest

3-4-2-1

Formation

4-4-2

Home team crestSCP
99
D. Costa
24
N. Perez
4
Otavio
3
T. Djalo
23
Joao Mario
74
F. Moura
22
A. Varela
6
S. Eustaquio
70
G. Borges
86
R. Mora
9
S. Aghehowa
24
R. Silva
26
O. Diomande
20
M. Araujo
22
I. Fresneda
25
G. Inacio
57
G. Quenda
23
D. Braganca
42
M. Hjulmand
21
G. Catamo
17
Trincao
19
C. Harder

4-4-2

SCPAway team crest

Probable lineup

  • 99

    D. Costa

  • 24

    N. Perez

  • 4

    Otavio

  • 3

    T. Djalo

  • 23

    Joao Mario

  • 74

    F. Moura

  • 22

    A. Varela

  • 6

    S. Eustaquio

  • 70

    G. Borges

  • 86

    R. Mora

  • 9

    S. Aghehowa

Substitutes

Manager

  • Martin Anselmi

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Rui Borges

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Porto team news

Porto boss Martin Anselmi is likely to stick to the back three of Tiago Djalo, Nehuen Perez and Otavio while persisting with Samu Aghehowa at the tip of the attack.

Ivan Marcano is ruled out with a knee injury, while Marko Grujic and Martim Fernandes are unlikely to be available for selection due to muscle problems. Elsewhere, Nico Gonzalez joined Manchester City on deadline day.

Sporting team news

The availability of Viktor Gyokeres is a huge concern after the prolific forward missed back-to-back games due to a thigh problem. Conrad Harder would need to take up the goalscoring responsibilities up front in case Gyokeres isn't passed fit.

Pedro Goncalves and Nuno Santos remain sidelined with knee injuries, while Hidemasa Morita will need a once-over ahead of kickoff.

Form

POR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

SCP
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

POR

Last 5 matches

SCP

2

Wins

1

Draw

2

Wins

4

Goals scored

5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement