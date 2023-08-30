Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Portland and Salt Lake, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After four straight defeats, Portland Timbers will look to get back on track when they entertain Real Salt Lake at Providence Park on Wednesday.

Portland Timbers have been in terrible form since their defeat in the Leagues Cup against Monterrey FC and they come into this game desperately searching for a morale-boosting victory against Real Salt Lake.

Manager Giovanni Savarese, who had been in charge of of Portland for five years, was sacked following an embarrassing 5-0 defeat to US Open Cup finalists Houston Dynamo earlier this month, with Miles Joseph taking over the interim charge. However, Joseph was unable to address Portland's defensive issues, which were on full show on Saturday in a 3-2 loss to the Vancouver Whitecaps last time out.

The Timbers have a long road ahead of them if they want to make the playoffs. They currently sit six points adrift of ninth-placed Austin in the Western Conference, leaving them in danger of missing the playoffs for the second straight year.

Real Salt Lake are enduring a rough patch of form themselves. After being dumped out of the Leagues Cup courtesy of a heavy 4-0 defeat to Los Angeles FC, they were then eliminated from US Open Cup at the semi-final stage, losing 3-1 after extra time to Houston Dynamo.

Pablo Mastroeni's side would have been seeking revenge in Saturday's MLS encounter with Houston, but it proved to be another dismal performance, as they fell to a 3-0 home loss. As a result, they slid down to fourth in the Western Conference, but still look comfortable in the playoff picture, five points ahead of 10th-place Minnesota. They will now aim to return to winning ways against the Portland Timbers.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Portland vs Salt Lake kick-off time

Date: August 30, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT Venue: Providence Park

How to watch Portland vs Salt Lake online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast on Apple TV in the United States. An MLS Season Pass subscription is required in order to watch.

Team news & squads

Portland team news

Defender David Ayala and midfielder Eryk Williamson will likely miss the game against Real Salt Lake, with both ruled out with serious knee injuries. Portland will also be without the services of striker Jaroslaw Niezgoda, who sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the defeat to Houston earlier this month.

Defender Dario Zuparic and midfielder Evander will also miss out due to one-match ban for yellow card accumulation.

Portland Timbers possible XI: Bingham; Mosquera, Araujo, McGraw, Bravo; Paredes, D. Chara, Antony; Asprilla, Y. Chara, Mora

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ivacic, Bingham, Sulte Defenders: Zuparic, Araujo, Mabiala, Bravo, Rasmussen, Mosquera, Miller Midfielders: Evander, Acosta, Paredes, Chara, Caliskan, Blanco Forwards: Asprilla, Loria, Chara, Mora, Boli, Gutierrez, Ikoba

Salt Lake team news

Erik Holt is yet to fully recover from a shoulder problem, and the Real Salt Lake defender will not be playing any part in Wednesday's game, while Pablo Ruiz is sidelined with a knee problem.

Jefferson Savarino has been directly involved in three goals in his last three matches for the visitors, making him one to keep a close watch on here.

Real Salt Lake possible XI: MacMath; Hidalgo, Glad, Silva, Oviedo; Savarino, Ojeda, Loffelsend, Luna; Arango, Musovski

Position Players Goalkeepers: Macmath, Beavers, Gomez Defenders: Glad, Silva, Pierre, Rivera, Brody, Vera, Oviedo, Farnsworth, Hidalgo, Eneli Midfielders: Nyeman, Ojeda, Ruiz, Loffelsend, Palacio, Wellings, Caldwell, Luna Forwards: Savarino, Kreilach, Gomez, Julio, Chang, Jacquesson, Arango, Rubin, Musovski, Paul

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 18/5/23 Real Salt Lake 0-0 Portland Timber MLS 11/5/23 Portland Timber 3-4 Real Salt Lake US Open Cup 9/10/22 Real Salt Lake 3-1 Portland Timber MLS 24/4/22 Portland Timber 0-0 Real Salt Lake MLS 22/2/22 Portland Timber 3-0 Real Salt Lake America Friendlies

