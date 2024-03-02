Portland Timbers vs D.C. United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Portland Timbers and DC United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

For the first time in the MLS regular season, Portland Timbers will welcome DC United to Providence Park for a matchday two encounter on Saturday, with both sides aiming to continue their perfect start to the new season.

The hosts thrashed Colorado Rapids 4-1 in their opening game, while the visitors beat the New England Revolution 3-1 powered by a Christian Benteke hat-trick.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Portland Timbers vs DC United kick-off time

Date: Saturday, March 2, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT Venue: Providence Park

The MLS match between Portland Timbers and DC United will be played at Providence Park on Saturday, March 2, 2024, with kick-off at 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Portland Timbers vs DC United online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Portland Timbers team news

Portland Timbers have a lengthy injury list, with Claudio Bravo (tendon surgery), Marvin Loria (knee surgery), and Felipe Mora (toe) all occupying space in the treatment room.

Evander was forced to leave training due to calf discomfort, after a left foot injury earlier in the week. David Ayala has also skipped training and is doubtful.

Portland Timbers possible XI: Pantemis; Mosquera, McGraw, K. Miller, E. Miller; Paredes, Chara; Moreno, Williamson, Alves; Asprilla

Position Players Goalkeepers: Crépeau, Ivačič, Pantemis, Muse Defenders: Araujo, Miller, Mosquera, Bravo, Župarić, McGraw, Mabiala, Miller Midfielders: Evander, Moreno, Ayala, Paredes, Chará, Alves, Loría, Williamson Forwards: Mora, Asprilla, Fogaça, Ikoba

DC United team news

DC United will have to make do without the services of Garrison Tubbs and Jacob Murrell, with both missing through thigh injuries.

Russell Canouse (ankle), Steve Birnbaum (knee), and Tyler Miller (shoulder) are also ruled out for the upcoming game due to respective injury issues.

Jared Stroud is questionable after picking up a slight knock in the last game, while Mohamed Jeahze is on his way out to Hammarby.

DC United possible XI: Bono; Herrera, Bartlett, McVey, Santos; Klich, Peltola; Hopkins, Ku-DiPietro, Pirani; Benteke

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bono, Miller, Zamudio, Crockford Defenders: Jeahze, McVey, Peltola, Birnbaum, Bartlett, Sargis, Tubbs, Antley Midfielders: Klich, Pirani, Rodríguez, Herrera, Santos, Ku-DiPietro, Hopkins, Stroud, Garay, Canouse Forwards: Benteke, Dájome, Murrell

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 03/03/24 Portland Timbers 0-0 DC United MLS 16/09/19 Portland Timbers 0-0 DC United MLS 16/08/18 DC United 4-4 Portland Timbers MLS 16/10/17 Portland Timbers 4-0 DC United MLS 14/08/16 DC United 2-0 Portland Timbers MLS 28/05/15 Portland Timbers 1-0 DC United MLS

