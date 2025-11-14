How to watch Pittsburgh vs Notre Dame NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The stage is set for a classic rivalry clash as No. 9 Notre Dame travels to face No. 22 Pittsburgh, with College GameDay making the trip to the Steel City for the occasion. Saturday's matchup promises plenty of intrigue, not just for bragging rights, but for its potential impact on the College Football Playoff picture.

For the Fighting Irish, every game from here on out carries postseason weight. One more stumble could derail their playoff hopes, so focus and execution remain paramount.

On the other side, Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi appears to have his eyes fixed on conference play, downplaying the rivalry by suggesting he's more concerned with upcoming ACC battles than the outcome against Notre Dame, even going so far as to say he wouldn't mind a lopsided loss if it meant his team thrived in league action.

If that’s the approach, Notre Dame will gladly seize the opportunity. Still, the Irish can't afford to take their foot off the gas. They'll need to bring their best to Heinz Field to secure another statement victory and keep their CFP hopes alive.

Pittsburgh vs Notre Dame NCAAF game

Pittsburgh vs Notre Dame: Date and kick-off time

The Panthers will take on the Fighting Irish in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 am PT at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Date Saturday, November 15, 2025 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 am PT Venue Acrisure Stadium Location Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to watch Pittsburgh vs Notre Dame on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC

Streaming service: Fubo

Pittsburgh vs Notre Dame news & key players

Pittsburgh Panthers team news

The Pittsburgh Panthers head into this clash riding a five-game winning streak and will be well-rested after a bye week that followed their 35–20 triumph over Stanford. Freshman sensation Mason Heintschel has quickly made his mark, throwing for 1,547 yards and 12 touchdowns across his first six outings.

Ja’Kyrian Turner remains the workhorse in the backfield, providing plenty of power but lacking a true change-of-pace partner to complement his bruising style. Through the air, Kenny Johnson and Raphael Williams Jr. have been the go-to options, each surpassing 500 receiving yards and combining for 10 touchdowns, giving Notre Dame's offense consistent firepower.

On the defensive side, Pitt has been relentless, applying steady pressure and forcing turnovers with ease. Their dominance was on full display against Stanford, holding the Cardinal to minus-10 rushing yards while notching five sacks and three interceptions. Linebacker Kyle Louis was at the heart of that defensive masterclass, tallying 11 tackles and an interception to spearhead the effort.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish team news

Meanwhile, Notre Dame rolls into the contest on a seven-game winning streak, blending an efficient, balanced attack with a battle-tested defense that has been the backbone of their success.

Injury-wise, the Irish are still waiting on offensive lineman Billy Schrauth, whose recovery remains without a concrete timetable. Head coach Marcus Freeman noted that his return will come only "when he's ready," hinting that a postseason comeback might be the most realistic scenario. Meanwhile, wideout Jaden Greathouse continues to battle a lingering hamstring issue. According to reports, he recently underwent a blood extraction procedure to accelerate healing, though he hasn’t seen the field since the matchup with Arkansas and could be sidelined a bit longer.

Despite those setbacks, Notre Dame’s impressive depth has helped soften the blow. Freeman's roster construction has allowed the Irish to keep marching forward, and they'll look to stay the course against Pittsburgh this weekend, even without a fully healthy lineup.

Since dropping their first two contests of the season, the Fighting Irish have been unstoppable, rattling off seven consecutive victories by an average margin of 28.5 points. Saturday’s clash against Pitt stands as their final major hurdle — one that could determine whether Notre Dame keeps its College Football Playoff dreams alive.