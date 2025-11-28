How to watch Pittsburgh vs Miami NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The stage is set for a dramatic finish as No.12 Miami and No.22 Pittsburgh square off in the final weekend of the college football regular season, and the stakes couldn’t be higher.

For the Hurricanes, the math is simple: if there’s going to be any whisper of a College Football Playoff bid, it begins — and ends — with winning this game. Slip up here, and the dream is dead.

Pitt is in a similar do-or-die spot, but with a twist. The Panthers not only have to take care of business, but they’ll also be scoreboard-watching. A victory keeps hope alive, but they also need either SMU or Virginia to stumble if they want to punch their ticket to the ACC title game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Pittsburgh vs Miami NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

READ MORE: Fubo Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Pittsburgh vs Miami: Date and kick-off time

The Panthers will take on the Hurricanes in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 29, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 pm PT at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Date Saturday, November 29, 2025 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 pm PT Venue Acrisure Stadium Location Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to watch Pittsburgh vs Miami on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as Express VPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work, and you want to stream the game live. You can eventry ExpressVPN risk-freewith a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Pittsburgh vs Miami news & key players

Pittsburgh Panthers team news

Pittsburgh handled business as well, knocking off Georgia Tech 42-28 in its last outing. Pitt leaned on efficiency as well. Mason Heintschel went 20-for-27 for 226 yards and two touchdowns with zero turnovers, adding a rushing touchdown despite being bottled up on the ground statistically.

The real hammer, though, was Ja'Kyrian Turner, who bulldozed the Yellow Jackets for 201 yards on 21 carries, averaging a ridiculous 9.6 yards per touch and punching in a score. He also caught four passes for 12 yards to round out his workload. Through the air, Kenny Johnson continued to shine, hauling in six passes for 91 yards at 15.2 yards per catch and finding the end zone once.

Miami Hurricanes team news

Miami comes into this one riding momentum after a convincing 34-17 victory over Virginia Tech. Against the Hokies, Carson Beck put on a clinic, completing 27 of 32 throws for 320 yards at an eye-popping 84.4 per cent clip, tossing four touchdowns without a single mistake.

On the ground, Girard Pringle Jr. churned out 49 yards on 14 carries and even chipped in as a receiver with two catches for 21 yards and a score. The biggest spark in the passing attack came from Malachi Toney, who torched the secondary for 12 grabs, 146 yards and a touchdown.