How to watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs New York Yankees MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

The Pittsburgh Pirates are set to christen their home slate at PNC Park on Friday as they welcome the New York Yankees for the first clash in the Steel City this season.
The Pirates return from a tough seven-game swing through Florida, where they managed a pair of wins—one apiece against the Marlins and Rays—and now sit at 2-5.
The Yankees, meanwhile, have hit the ground running. After a clean sweep of the Brewers, they dropped a tight series to the Diamondbacks, but still boast a solid 4-2 mark.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Pittsburgh Pirates vs. New York Yankees MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs New York Yankees MLB game on TV & stream live online
- Local TV Channel: SportsNet PT and YES
- Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games.
Pittsburgh Pirates vs New York Yankees: Date and First-Pitch time
The Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the New York Yankees in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, April 4, 2025, at 4:12 pm ET/1:12 pm PT at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Date
Friday, April 4, 2025
First-Pitch Time
4:12 pm ET/1:12 pm PT
Venue
PNC Park
Location
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Pittsburgh Pirates vs New York Yankees team news, injury reports & key players
Pittsburgh Pirates team news
Isiah Kiner-Falefa has been the most consistent contributor at the plate, hitting .333 to start the year, while Oneil Cruz has shown early pop with two home runs.
The Pirates will counter Fried with Mitch Keller, who is also making his second start. The righty earned a win his last time out, spinning six solid innings against Miami while giving up just one earned run on five hits.
New York Yankees team news
Aaron Judge has come out of the gates on fire, slashing .417 with five home runs and 15 RBI through his first six outings—already reminding fans why he's one of the most feared hitters in the game.
On the mound, Max Fried is slated to make his second start of the season for New York. The left-hander took the hill last Saturday against Milwaukee, tossing 4 2/3 innings and allowing two earned runs on seven hits in a no-decision.
Pittsburgh Pirates vs New York Yankees head-to-head record
Date
Competition
Home Team
Away Team
Score
03/16/25
ST
New York Yankees
Pittsburgh Pirates
3-4
03/11/25
ST
Pittsburgh Pirates
New York Yankees
9-1
03/04/25
ST
New York Yankees
Pittsburgh Pirates
12-3
09/30/24
MLB
New York Yankees
Pittsburgh Pirates
6-4
09/28/24
MLB
New York Yankees
Pittsburgh Pirates
4-9