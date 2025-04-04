How to watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs New York Yankees MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the New York Yankees, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are set to christen their home slate at PNC Park on Friday as they welcome the New York Yankees for the first clash in the Steel City this season.

The Pirates return from a tough seven-game swing through Florida, where they managed a pair of wins—one apiece against the Marlins and Rays—and now sit at 2-5.

The Yankees, meanwhile, have hit the ground running. After a clean sweep of the Brewers, they dropped a tight series to the Diamondbacks, but still boast a solid 4-2 mark.

How to watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs New York Yankees MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: SportsNet PT and YES

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs New York Yankees: Date and First-Pitch time

The Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the New York Yankees in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, April 4, 2025, at 4:12 pm ET/1:12 pm PT at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Date Friday, April 4, 2025 First-Pitch Time 4:12 pm ET/1:12 pm PT Venue PNC Park Location Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh Pirates vs New York Yankees team news, injury reports & key players

Pittsburgh Pirates team news

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has been the most consistent contributor at the plate, hitting .333 to start the year, while Oneil Cruz has shown early pop with two home runs.

The Pirates will counter Fried with Mitch Keller, who is also making his second start. The righty earned a win his last time out, spinning six solid innings against Miami while giving up just one earned run on five hits.

New York Yankees team news

Aaron Judge has come out of the gates on fire, slashing .417 with five home runs and 15 RBI through his first six outings—already reminding fans why he's one of the most feared hitters in the game.

On the mound, Max Fried is slated to make his second start of the season for New York. The left-hander took the hill last Saturday against Milwaukee, tossing 4 2/3 innings and allowing two earned runs on seven hits in a no-decision.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs New York Yankees head-to-head record