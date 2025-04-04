+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Milwaukee Brewers v New York YankeesGetty Images Sport
Stream live with a free 7 day trial
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs New York Yankees MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the New York Yankees, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are set to christen their home slate at PNC Park on Friday as they welcome the New York Yankees for the first clash in the Steel City this season.

Start a free 7-day Fubo trial
Sign Up Now

The Pirates return from a tough seven-game swing through Florida, where they managed a pair of wins—one apiece against the Marlins and Rays—and now sit at 2-5.

The Yankees, meanwhile, have hit the ground running. After a clean sweep of the Brewers, they dropped a tight series to the Diamondbacks, but still boast a solid 4-2 mark.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Pittsburgh Pirates vs. New York Yankees MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs New York Yankees MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • Local TV Channel: SportsNet PT and YES
  • Streaming service: Fubo
Start a free 7-day Fubo trial
Sign Up Now

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Team

Local Network

Streaming Providers

Arizona Diamondbacks

DBACKS.tv

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Atlanta Braves

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Baltimore Orioles

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Boston Red Sox

New England Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360

Chicago Cubs

Marquee Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Chicago White Sox

NBC Sports Chicago

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cincinnati Reds

FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cleveland Guardians

CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Colorado Rockies

ROCKIES.tv

DirecTV Stream

Detroit Tigers

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Houston Astros

Space City Home Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Kansas City Royals

FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Angels

FanDuel Sports Network West

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Dodgers

SportsNet Los Angeles

DirecTV Stream

Miami Marlins

FanDuel Sports Network Florida

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Milwaukee Brewers

FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Minnesota Twins

Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Mets

SportsNet New York

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Yankees

YES Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Oakland Athletics

NBC Sports California

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Philadelphia Phillies

NBC Sports Philadelphia

Fubo

Pittsburgh Pirates

SportsNet Pittsburgh

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Diego Padres

Padres.TV

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Francisco Giants

NBC Sports Bay Area

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Seattle Mariners

ROOT Sports

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

St Louis Cardinals

FanDuel Sports Network Midwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Tampa Bay Rays

FanDuel Sports Network Sun

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Texas Rangers

Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Toronto Blue Jays

Sportnet (Canada)

N/A

Washington Nationals

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Pittsburgh Pirates vs New York Yankees: Date and First-Pitch time

The Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the New York Yankees in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, April 4, 2025, at 4:12 pm ET/1:12 pm PT at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Date

Friday, April 4, 2025

First-Pitch Time

4:12 pm ET/1:12 pm PT

Venue

PNC Park

Location

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Pittsburgh Pirates vs New York Yankees team news, injury reports & key players

Pittsburgh Pirates team news

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has been the most consistent contributor at the plate, hitting .333 to start the year, while Oneil Cruz has shown early pop with two home runs.

The Pirates will counter Fried with Mitch Keller, who is also making his second start. The righty earned a win his last time out, spinning six solid innings against Miami while giving up just one earned run on five hits.

New York Yankees team news

Aaron Judge has come out of the gates on fire, slashing .417 with five home runs and 15 RBI through his first six outings—already reminding fans why he's one of the most feared hitters in the game.

On the mound, Max Fried is slated to make his second start of the season for New York. The left-hander took the hill last Saturday against Milwaukee, tossing 4 2/3 innings and allowing two earned runs on seven hits in a no-decision.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs New York Yankees head-to-head record

Date

Competition

Home Team

Away Team

Score

03/16/25

ST

New York Yankees

Pittsburgh Pirates

3-4

03/11/25

ST

Pittsburgh Pirates

New York Yankees

9-1

03/04/25

ST

New York Yankees

Pittsburgh Pirates

12-3

09/30/24

MLB

New York Yankees

Pittsburgh Pirates

6-4

09/28/24

MLB

New York Yankees

Pittsburgh Pirates

4-9

Advertisement