The Pittsburgh Pirates will host the Arizona Diamondbacks to open a high-voltage MLB series on August 02, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT.
The Diamondbacks are in third place in the NL West with a record of 58-51, while the Pirates are third within the NL Central with a record of 55-53.
The Diamondbacks are clearly ahead in a number of important scoring statistics. They score 5.12 runs per game, which is second in the league. The Pirates, on the other hand, score 4.18 runs per game, which is 22nd.
The Diamondbacks are much better at getting on base and getting hits than the Pirates, as their batting average of .258 is much higher than theirs of .232.
How to watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs Arizona Diamondbacks on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.TV
Local TV channel: ARID
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
|Team
|Local Network
|Streaming Providers
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|DBACKS.tv
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Atlanta Braves
|Bally Sports South
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Baltimore Orioles
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Boston Red Sox
|New England Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
|Chicago Cubs
|Marquee Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Chicago White Sox
|NBC Sports Chicago
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cincinnati Reds
|Bally Sports Ohio
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Cleveland Guardians
|Bally Sports Great Lakes
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Colorado Rockies
|ROCKIES.tv
|DirecTV Stream
|Detroit Tigers
|Bally Sports Detroit
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Houston Astros
|Space City Home Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Kansas City Royals
|Bally Sports Kansas City
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Los Angeles Angels
|Bally Sports West
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|SportsNet Los Angeles
|DirecTV Stream
|Miami Marlins
|Bally Sports Florida
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Milwaukee Brewers
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Minnesota Twins
|Bally Sports North
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Mets
|SportsNet New York
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|New York Yankees
|YES Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Oakland Athletics
|NBC Sports California
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Philadelphia Phillies
|NBC Sports Philadelphia
|Fubo
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|SportsNet Pittsburgh
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Diego Padres
|Padres.TV
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|San Francisco Giants
|NBC Sports Bay Area
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Seattle Mariners
|ROOT Sports
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|St Louis Cardinals
|Bally Sports Midwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Tampa Bay Rays
|Bally Sports Sun
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
|Texas Rangers
|Bally Sports Southwest
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Sportnet (Canada)
|N/A
|Washington Nationals
|Mid-Atlantic Sports Network
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Pittsburgh Pirates vs Arizona Diamondbacks
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Pittsburgh Pirates vs Arizona Diamondbacks: Date and First-Pitch time
The Pittsburgh Pirates will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks in a highly anticipated MLB game on August 02, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT, at PNC Park, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
|Date
|August 02, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT
|Venue
|PNC Park
|Location
|Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Pittsburgh Pirates vs Arizona Diamondbacks team news
Pittsburgh Pirates team news
Bryan Reynolds has 18 home runs, 61 RBIs, and the highest hitting average on the Pirates team at .285. Among Major League Baseball players, he is 29th in home runs and 31st in RBIs.
Bryan De La Cruz also shows off his power; he has hit 18 home runs, which is the most on his team. De La Cruz is now 29th in the league in home runs as well as 62nd within RBIs for this season.
Pittsburgh Pirates injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Ji Hwan Bae
|CF
|Knee injury
|Day-to-Day
|Nick Gonzales
|INF
|Undisclosed injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
Arizona Diamondbacks team news
Ketel Marte has hit .302 and 24 home runs, driving in 72 runs. He also has the highest hitting average on the team. Marte has the ninth most home runs and the thirteenth most RBIs among MLB batters. He comes into this game having hit safely in three straight games. In his last five games, he has hit .438 with two home runs, a single walk, and seven RBIs.
Corbin Carroll is hitting .215 runs including 16 doubles, 8 triples, 8 home runs, and 47 walks. Carroll is ranked 168th in MLB for home runs and 129th for RBIs. He has hit in eight straight games coming into this game. Carroll has hit .250 in his last 10 games, including two triples, three home runs, five walks, and six RBIs.
Arizona Diamondbacks injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Christian Walker
|INF
|Left oblique strain
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Blake Walston
|LHP
|Left elbow inflammation
|Out, 15-Day IL
Pittsburgh Pirates and Arizona Diamondbacks projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|August 02, 2024
|Luis L. Ortiz
|Brandon Pfaadt
Pittsburgh Pirates and Arizona Diamondbacks head-to-head record
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Arizona Diamondbacks' upcoming game is expected to be a hotly contested encounter based on their last five head-to-head matches. The Pirates won their most recent game, which happened on July 29, 2024, by a score of 6–5. But the Diamondbacks had already won the first two games in the series. On July 28 and July 27, 2024, they beat the Pirates 9–5 and 4–3. The Diamondbacks won a close game 3-2 on July 9, 2023, while the Pirates won a game 4-2 on July 10, 2023. From these records, it looks like the games are usually close and may turn either way since both teams have shown they can win close games.
|Date
|Results
|Jul 29, 2024
|Pirates 6-5 Diamondbacks
|Jul 28, 2024
|Diamondbacks 9-5 Pirates
|Jul 27, 2024
|Diamondbacks 4-3 Pirates
|Jul 10, 2023
|Pirates 4-2 Diamondbacks
|Jul 09, 2023
|Diamondbacks 3-2 Pirates