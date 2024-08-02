Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Arizona Diamondbacks, including how to watch and team news.

The Pittsburgh Pirates will host the Arizona Diamondbacks to open a high-voltage MLB series on August 02, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT.

The Diamondbacks are in third place in the NL West with a record of 58-51, while the Pirates are third within the NL Central with a record of 55-53.

The Diamondbacks are clearly ahead in a number of important scoring statistics. They score 5.12 runs per game, which is second in the league. The Pirates, on the other hand, score 4.18 runs per game, which is 22nd.

The Diamondbacks are much better at getting on base and getting hits than the Pirates, as their batting average of .258 is much higher than theirs of .232.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs Arizona Diamondbacks MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs Arizona Diamondbacks on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.TV

Local TV channel: ARID

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Pittsburgh Pirates vs Arizona Diamondbacks

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Arizona Diamondbacks: Date and First-Pitch time

The Pittsburgh Pirates will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks in a highly anticipated MLB game on August 02, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT, at PNC Park, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Date August 02, 2024 First-Pitch Time 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT Venue PNC Park Location Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Arizona Diamondbacks team news

Pittsburgh Pirates team news

Bryan Reynolds has 18 home runs, 61 RBIs, and the highest hitting average on the Pirates team at .285. Among Major League Baseball players, he is 29th in home runs and 31st in RBIs.

Bryan De La Cruz also shows off his power; he has hit 18 home runs, which is the most on his team. De La Cruz is now 29th in the league in home runs as well as 62nd within RBIs for this season.

Pittsburgh Pirates injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Ji Hwan Bae CF Knee injury Day-to-Day Nick Gonzales INF Undisclosed injury Out, 10-Day IL

Arizona Diamondbacks team news

Ketel Marte has hit .302 and 24 home runs, driving in 72 runs. He also has the highest hitting average on the team. Marte has the ninth most home runs and the thirteenth most RBIs among MLB batters. He comes into this game having hit safely in three straight games. In his last five games, he has hit .438 with two home runs, a single walk, and seven RBIs.

Corbin Carroll is hitting .215 runs including 16 doubles, 8 triples, 8 home runs, and 47 walks. Carroll is ranked 168th in MLB for home runs and 129th for RBIs. He has hit in eight straight games coming into this game. Carroll has hit .250 in his last 10 games, including two triples, three home runs, five walks, and six RBIs.

Arizona Diamondbacks injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Christian Walker INF Left oblique strain Out, 10-Day IL Blake Walston LHP Left elbow inflammation Out, 15-Day IL

Pittsburgh Pirates and Arizona Diamondbacks projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team August 02, 2024 Luis L. Ortiz Brandon Pfaadt

Pittsburgh Pirates and Arizona Diamondbacks head-to-head record

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Arizona Diamondbacks' upcoming game is expected to be a hotly contested encounter based on their last five head-to-head matches. The Pirates won their most recent game, which happened on July 29, 2024, by a score of 6–5. But the Diamondbacks had already won the first two games in the series. On July 28 and July 27, 2024, they beat the Pirates 9–5 and 4–3. The Diamondbacks won a close game 3-2 on July 9, 2023, while the Pirates won a game 4-2 on July 10, 2023. From these records, it looks like the games are usually close and may turn either way since both teams have shown they can win close games.

Date Results Jul 29, 2024 Pirates 6-5 Diamondbacks Jul 28, 2024 Diamondbacks 9-5 Pirates Jul 27, 2024 Diamondbacks 4-3 Pirates Jul 10, 2023 Pirates 4-2 Diamondbacks Jul 09, 2023 Diamondbacks 3-2 Pirates

