Ketel Marte Arizona DiamondbacksGetty images
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch and listen to today’s Pittsburgh Pirates vs Arizona Diamondbacks MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, radio station and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Arizona Diamondbacks, including how to watch and team news.

The Pittsburgh Pirates will host the Arizona Diamondbacks to open a high-voltage MLB series on August 02, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT.

The Diamondbacks are in third place in the NL West with a record of 58-51, while the Pirates are third within the NL Central with a record of 55-53.

The Diamondbacks are clearly ahead in a number of important scoring statistics. They score 5.12 runs per game, which is second in the league. The Pirates, on the other hand, score 4.18 runs per game, which is 22nd.

The Diamondbacks are much better at getting on base and getting hits than the Pirates, as their batting average of .258 is much higher than theirs of .232.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs Arizona Diamondbacks MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs Arizona Diamondbacks on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.TV

Local TV channel: ARID

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

TeamLocal NetworkStreaming Providers
Arizona DiamondbacksDBACKS.tvFubo, DirecTV Stream
Atlanta BravesBally Sports SouthFubo, DirecTV Stream
Baltimore OriolesMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Boston Red SoxNew England Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360
Chicago CubsMarquee Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Chicago White SoxNBC Sports ChicagoFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cincinnati RedsBally Sports OhioFubo, DirecTV Stream
Cleveland GuardiansBally Sports Great LakesFubo, DirecTV Stream
Colorado RockiesROCKIES.tvDirecTV Stream
Detroit TigersBally Sports DetroitFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Houston AstrosSpace City Home NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Kansas City RoyalsBally Sports Kansas CityFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Los Angeles AngelsBally Sports WestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Los Angeles DodgersSportsNet Los AngelesDirecTV Stream
Miami MarlinsBally Sports FloridaFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Milwaukee BrewersBally Sports WisconsinFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Minnesota TwinsBally Sports NorthFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York MetsSportsNet New YorkFubo, DirecTV Stream
New York YankeesYES NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream
Oakland AthleticsNBC Sports CaliforniaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Philadelphia PhilliesNBC Sports PhiladelphiaFubo
Pittsburgh PiratesSportsNet PittsburghFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Diego PadresPadres.TVFubo, DirecTV Stream
San Francisco GiantsNBC Sports Bay AreaFubo, DirecTV Stream
Seattle MarinersROOT SportsFubo, DirecTV Stream
St Louis CardinalsBally Sports MidwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Tampa Bay RaysBally Sports SunFubo, DirecTV Stream, Bally Sports+
Texas RangersBally Sports SouthwestFubo, DirecTV Stream
Toronto Blue JaysSportnet (Canada)N/A
Washington NationalsMid-Atlantic Sports NetworkFubo, DirecTV Stream

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Pittsburgh Pirates vs Arizona Diamondbacks

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Arizona Diamondbacks: Date and First-Pitch time

The Pittsburgh Pirates will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks in a highly anticipated MLB game on August 02, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT, at PNC Park, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

DateAugust 02, 2024
First-Pitch Time6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT
VenuePNC Park
LocationPittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Arizona Diamondbacks team news

Pittsburgh Pirates team news

Bryan Reynolds has 18 home runs, 61 RBIs, and the highest hitting average on the Pirates team at .285. Among Major League Baseball players, he is 29th in home runs and 31st in RBIs.

Bryan De La Cruz also shows off his power; he has hit 18 home runs, which is the most on his team. De La Cruz is now 29th in the league in home runs as well as 62nd within RBIs for this season.

Pittsburgh Pirates injury report

Player

Position

Injury

Injury Status

Ji Hwan BaeCFKnee injuryDay-to-Day
Nick GonzalesINFUndisclosed injuryOut, 10-Day IL

Arizona Diamondbacks team news

Ketel Marte has hit .302 and 24 home runs, driving in 72 runs. He also has the highest hitting average on the team. Marte has the ninth most home runs and the thirteenth most RBIs among MLB batters. He comes into this game having hit safely in three straight games. In his last five games, he has hit .438 with two home runs, a single walk, and seven RBIs.

Corbin Carroll is hitting .215 runs including 16 doubles, 8 triples, 8 home runs, and 47 walks. Carroll is ranked 168th in MLB for home runs and 129th for RBIs. He has hit in eight straight games coming into this game. Carroll has hit .250 in his last 10 games, including two triples, three home runs, five walks, and six RBIs.

Arizona Diamondbacks injury report

PlayerPositionInjuryInjury Status
Christian WalkerINFLeft oblique strainOut, 10-Day IL
Blake WalstonLHPLeft elbow inflammationOut, 15-Day IL

Pittsburgh Pirates and Arizona Diamondbacks projected starting pitchers

DateHome Team Away team
August 02, 2024Luis L. OrtizBrandon Pfaadt

Pittsburgh Pirates and Arizona Diamondbacks head-to-head record

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Arizona Diamondbacks' upcoming game is expected to be a hotly contested encounter based on their last five head-to-head matches. The Pirates won their most recent game, which happened on July 29, 2024, by a score of 6–5. But the Diamondbacks had already won the first two games in the series. On July 28 and July 27, 2024, they beat the Pirates 9–5 and 4–3. The Diamondbacks won a close game 3-2 on July 9, 2023, while the Pirates won a game 4-2 on July 10, 2023. From these records, it looks like the games are usually close and may turn either way since both teams have shown they can win close games.

DateResults
Jul 29, 2024Pirates 6-5 Diamondbacks
Jul 28, 2024Diamondbacks 9-5 Pirates
Jul 27, 2024Diamondbacks 4-3 Pirates
Jul 10, 2023Pirates 4-2 Diamondbacks
Jul 09, 2023Diamondbacks 3-2 Pirates

