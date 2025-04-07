How to watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs St. Louis Cardinals MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

The St. Louis Cardinals will be desperate to halt a three-game skid as they travel to PNC Park to take on the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday evening at 6:40 pm ET.
Matthew Liberatore, a promising left-hander, gets the nod for St. Louis as he aims to build on a steady start to his season. He'll be opposed by Carmen Mlodzinski, a young right-hander still trying to find his footing in Pittsburgh’s rotation.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs St. Louis Cardinals MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs St. Louis Cardinals MLB game on TV & stream live online
- Local TV Channel: SportsNet PT and FDSMW
- Streaming service: Fubo
Pittsburgh Pirates vs St. Louis Cardinals: Date and First-Pitch time
The Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the St. Louis Cardinals in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, April 7, 2025, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Date
Monday, April 7, 2025
First-Pitch Time
6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT
Venue
PNC Park
Location
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Pittsburgh Pirates vs St. Louis Cardinals team news, injury reports & key players
Pittsburgh Pirates team news
Despite their 4-5 record, the Cardinals’ offense has been firing on all cylinders. They enter Monday with an eye-popping team slash line of .302/.383/.478 and are plating over six runs per game (6.33)—among the best in the league. Brendan Donovan has been particularly effective out of the gate, boasting an .873 OPS and two home runs, providing a solid spark at second base. Should Ivan Herrera miss any time, Donovan’s bat will be even more critical.
Liberatore, meanwhile, comes off a no-decision against the Angels where he tossed six innings, allowing three runs on six hits, striking out four without issuing a walk—a solid outing that showcased his control and composure.
St. Louis Cardinals team news
The Pirates, sitting at 3-7 and fifth in the NL Central, snapped a rough patch with a dramatic extra-innings walk-off win on Sunday. They’ll be hoping that momentum carries into this matchup. Offensively, though, it’s been a struggle—Pittsburgh ranks near the bottom of the majors (28th) with a dismal .586 team OPS and are averaging just 3.2 runs per contest.
They’ll lean on the dynamic Oneil Cruz, who’s flashed both power (2 HRs) and speed (7 SB) to jumpstart the lineup. On the mound, Mlodzinski is seeking a bounce-back after a tough outing against Tampa Bay in which he lasted just 3.2 innings, allowing four earned runs on seven hits with two walks and four strikeouts.
Pittsburgh Pirates vs St. Louis Cardinals head-to-head record
Date
Competition
Home Team
Away Team
Score
09/20/24
MLB
St. Louis Cardinals
Pittsburgh Pirates
2-3
09/19/24
MLB
St. Louis Cardinals
Pittsburgh Pirates
10-5
09/18/24
MLB
St. Louis Cardinals
Pittsburgh Pirates
3-1
09/17/24
MLB
St. Louis Cardinals
Pittsburgh Pirates
4-0
07/24/24
MLB
Pittsburgh Pirates
St.Louis Cardinals
5-0