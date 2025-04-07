How to watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs St. Louis Cardinals MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the St. Louis Cardinals, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The St. Louis Cardinals will be desperate to halt a three-game skid as they travel to PNC Park to take on the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday evening at 6:40 pm ET.

Matthew Liberatore, a promising left-hander, gets the nod for St. Louis as he aims to build on a steady start to his season. He'll be opposed by Carmen Mlodzinski, a young right-hander still trying to find his footing in Pittsburgh’s rotation.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs St. Louis Cardinals MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs St. Louis Cardinals MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: SportsNet PT and FDSMW

Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs St. Louis Cardinals: Date and First-Pitch time

The Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the St. Louis Cardinals in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, April 7, 2025, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Date Monday, April 7, 2025 First-Pitch Time 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT Venue PNC Park Location Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh Pirates vs St. Louis Cardinals team news, injury reports & key players

Pittsburgh Pirates team news

Despite their 4-5 record, the Cardinals’ offense has been firing on all cylinders. They enter Monday with an eye-popping team slash line of .302/.383/.478 and are plating over six runs per game (6.33)—among the best in the league. Brendan Donovan has been particularly effective out of the gate, boasting an .873 OPS and two home runs, providing a solid spark at second base. Should Ivan Herrera miss any time, Donovan’s bat will be even more critical.

Liberatore, meanwhile, comes off a no-decision against the Angels where he tossed six innings, allowing three runs on six hits, striking out four without issuing a walk—a solid outing that showcased his control and composure.

St. Louis Cardinals team news

The Pirates, sitting at 3-7 and fifth in the NL Central, snapped a rough patch with a dramatic extra-innings walk-off win on Sunday. They’ll be hoping that momentum carries into this matchup. Offensively, though, it’s been a struggle—Pittsburgh ranks near the bottom of the majors (28th) with a dismal .586 team OPS and are averaging just 3.2 runs per contest.

They’ll lean on the dynamic Oneil Cruz, who’s flashed both power (2 HRs) and speed (7 SB) to jumpstart the lineup. On the mound, Mlodzinski is seeking a bounce-back after a tough outing against Tampa Bay in which he lasted just 3.2 innings, allowing four earned runs on seven hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs St. Louis Cardinals head-to-head record