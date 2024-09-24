The Pittsburgh Pirates will host the Milwaukee Brewers to start a thrilling MLB series on September 24, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT.
The Pirates have had a tough time staying consistent. They have a 73-83 overall record and a 38-40 home record. They are ranked 23rd within the league in runs for each game (4.12), and their batting average of .236 is also ranked 23rd.
However, the Brewers are competing very well, with an overall record of 89-67 and a strong 44-34 record when going away from home. Their strong offense is clear from the fact that they are fifth in the MLB in runs scored per game (4.81), and their hitting average of .249 is eighth best in the league.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs Milwaukee Brewers MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs Milwaukee Brewers on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channel: SNP, BSWI
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Pittsburgh Pirates vs Milwaukee Brewers
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Pittsburgh Pirates vs Milwaukee Brewers: Date and First-Pitch time
The electrifying MLB action between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Milwaukee Brewers will happen on September 24, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT, at PNC Park, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
|Date
|September 24, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT
|Venue
|PNC Park
|Location
|Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Pittsburgh Pirates vs Milwaukee Brewers team news
Pittsburgh Pirates team news
Bryan Reynolds heads the Pirates with twenty-two home runs, 85 RBIs, and a .276 batting average. Reynolds is 50th in big league home homers and 32nd within RBIs.
Cruz has 34 doubles, 3 triples, twenty-one home runs, 48 walks, and a .268 batting average, ranking him 60th among home runs as well as 47th in RBIs.
Andrew McCutchen has 18 doubles, 1 triple, and 20 home runs, with 58 walks, batting .238.
Pittsburgh Pirates injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Henry Davis
|C
|Hand injury
|10-Day IL
|Ke'Bryan Hayes
|INF
|Herniated disc issue
|10-Day IL
Milwaukee Brewers team news
This season, Contreras has led the Brewers with a .285 hitting average, 23 home runs, and 92 RBIs. He ranks 45th in major home homers and 22nd within RBIs. Contreras has hit .412 with one home run, 2 walks, and 2 RBIs in his past five games, including a two-game hitting streak.
Willy Adames leads the majors with 32 home runs along with 110 RBIs, ranking 13th and 4th, respectively.
Jackson Chourio hits .273, including 28 doubles, 4 triples, 21 home runs, 39 walks.
Milwaukee Brewers injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Nick Mears
|RHP
|Right forearm inflammation
|15-Day IL
|Bryse Wilson
|RHP
|Right oblique strain
|15-Day IL
Pittsburgh Pirates and Milwaukee Brewers projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|September 24, 2024
|Bailey Falter
|Tobias Myers
Pittsburgh Pirates and Milwaukee Brewers head-to-head record
The last five meetings between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Milwaukee Brewers have been close, with the Brewers winning three of those five games. The Pirates' twelve-to-two win on July 10th, 2024, and their close 1-0 win on July 11, 2024, both showed that they can put on good shows. On the other hand, the Brewers came back with a strong 9-0 shutout that same day and easy wins of 10-2 along with 4-3 in May. Based on these outcomes, the Brewers' offense has shown that it can really turn things around, while the Pirates have sometimes been able to keep games close. This makes it look like the Brewers may have the advantage because they score more runs, yet the Pirates have proven they can be dangerous, so this game might end up being closer than imagined.
|Date
|Results
|Jul 11, 2024
|Pirates 1-0 Brewers
|Jul 10, 2024
|Brewers 9-0 Pirates
|Jul 9, 2024
|Pirates 12-2 Brewers
|May 15, 2024
|Brewers 10-2 Pirates
|May 15, 2024
|Brewers 4-3 Pirates