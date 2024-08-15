The highly anticipated MLB game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Washington Nationals is set to take place on August 15, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT.
The Philadelphia Phillies are currently in first place in the NL East with a great record of 69–49 overall and 38–21 at home. Whereas the Nationals are fourth within the NL East boasting a 54-65 record overall and a 26-33 mark on the road.
The Phillies have one of the best offenses in the league. Their Runs Per Game (RPG) mark of 4.81 sets them in eighth place and their batting average of .254 places them in seventh place.
The Nationals, on the other hand, have a 4.31 RPG (16th) and a .244 batting average (14th), which are both good numbers but not great.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Washington Nationals MLB game, plus plenty more.
How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Washington Nationals on TV & stream live online
National TV channel: MLB.tv
Local TV channel: NBCSP, MASN2
Streaming service: FuboTV
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.
How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Philadelphia Phillies vs Washington Nationals
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.
Philadelphia Phillies vs Washington Nationals: Date and First-Pitch time
The Philadelphia Phillies are battling with the Washington Nationals in a thrilling MLB battle on August 15, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT, at Citizens Bank Park, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
|Date
|August 15, 2024
|First-Pitch Time
|6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT
|Venue
|Citizens Bank Park
|Location
|Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Philadelphia Phillies vs Washington Nationals team news
Philadelphia Phillies team news
Kyle Schwarber's 27 home runs, and a .257 batting average, with 74 RBIs have boosted the Phillies' offense.
Alec Bohm has provided crucial lineup support with a .297 batting average, and a .350 on-base percentage, with a .481 slugging percentage.
Philadelphia Phillies injury report
Player
Position
Injury
Injury Status
|Austin Hays
|OF
|Hamstring injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Spencer Turnbull
|RHP
|Right lat strain
|Out, 15-Day IL
Washington Nationals team news
CJ Abrams is a key contributor to the Nationals' lineup with 17 home runs, a .249 hitting average, and 59 RBIs.
Luis Garcia Jr.'s .293 batting average, .328 on-base percentage, and .463 slugging percentage provide stability as well as offense for the team.
Washington Nationals injury report
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Injury Status
|Joey Gallo
|INF
|Hamstring injury
|Out, 10-Day IL
|Trevor Williams
|RHP
|Flexor muscle strain
|Out, 15-Day IL
Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals projected starting pitchers
|Date
|Home Team
|Away team
|August 15, 2024
|Zack Wheeler
|Mitchell Parker
Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals head-to-head record
Based on their last five meetings, the Philadelphia Phillies have usually beaten the Washington Nationals, capturing four of those five games. They beat the Nationals 11–5 on May 19, 2024, and also beat them 4–3 on the same day. This shows that the Phillies can score more runs than the Nationals during both high-scoring and close games. The Nationals only won one game, a close 3-2 win on April 7, 2024, which shows how hard it was for them to consistently beat the Phillies' pitching along with defense. Based on these results, the Phillies are likely to use their strong offense and home-field advantage to get another win in the next game. However, the Nationals may still keep it close if they take advantage of any chances.
|Date
|Results
|May 19, 2024
|Phillies 11-5 Nationals
|May 19, 2024
|Phillies 4-3 Nationals
|May 18, 2024
|Phillies 4-2 Nationals
|Apr 07, 2024
|Nationals 3-2 Phillies
|Apr 07, 2024
|Phillies 5-2 Nationals