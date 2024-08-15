How to watch the MLB game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Washington Nationals, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The highly anticipated MLB game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Washington Nationals is set to take place on August 15, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT.

The Philadelphia Phillies are currently in first place in the NL East with a great record of 69–49 overall and 38–21 at home. Whereas the Nationals are fourth within the NL East boasting a 54-65 record overall and a 26-33 mark on the road.

The Phillies have one of the best offenses in the league. Their Runs Per Game (RPG) mark of 4.81 sets them in eighth place and their batting average of .254 places them in seventh place.

The Nationals, on the other hand, have a 4.31 RPG (16th) and a .244 batting average (14th), which are both good numbers but not great.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Washington Nationals MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs Washington Nationals on TV & stream live online

National TV channel: MLB.tv

Local TV channel: NBCSP, MASN2

Streaming service: FuboTV

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Philadelphia Phillies vs Washington Nationals

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every Major League Baseball game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Washington Nationals: Date and First-Pitch time

The Philadelphia Phillies are battling with the Washington Nationals in a thrilling MLB battle on August 15, 2024, at 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT, at Citizens Bank Park, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Date August 15, 2024 First-Pitch Time 6:40 pm ET/3:40 pm PT Venue Citizens Bank Park Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Washington Nationals team news

Philadelphia Phillies team news

Kyle Schwarber's 27 home runs, and a .257 batting average, with 74 RBIs have boosted the Phillies' offense.

Alec Bohm has provided crucial lineup support with a .297 batting average, and a .350 on-base percentage, with a .481 slugging percentage.

Philadelphia Phillies injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Austin Hays OF Hamstring injury Out, 10-Day IL Spencer Turnbull RHP Right lat strain Out, 15-Day IL

Washington Nationals team news

CJ Abrams is a key contributor to the Nationals' lineup with 17 home runs, a .249 hitting average, and 59 RBIs.

Luis Garcia Jr.'s .293 batting average, .328 on-base percentage, and .463 slugging percentage provide stability as well as offense for the team.

Washington Nationals injury report

Player Position Injury Injury Status Joey Gallo INF Hamstring injury Out, 10-Day IL Trevor Williams RHP Flexor muscle strain Out, 15-Day IL

Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals projected starting pitchers

Date Home Team Away team August 15, 2024 Zack Wheeler Mitchell Parker

Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals head-to-head record

Based on their last five meetings, the Philadelphia Phillies have usually beaten the Washington Nationals, capturing four of those five games. They beat the Nationals 11–5 on May 19, 2024, and also beat them 4–3 on the same day. This shows that the Phillies can score more runs than the Nationals during both high-scoring and close games. The Nationals only won one game, a close 3-2 win on April 7, 2024, which shows how hard it was for them to consistently beat the Phillies' pitching along with defense. Based on these results, the Phillies are likely to use their strong offense and home-field advantage to get another win in the next game. However, the Nationals may still keep it close if they take advantage of any chances.

Date Results May 19, 2024 Phillies 11-5 Nationals May 19, 2024 Phillies 4-3 Nationals May 18, 2024 Phillies 4-2 Nationals Apr 07, 2024 Nationals 3-2 Phillies Apr 07, 2024 Phillies 5-2 Nationals

