How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs LA Dodgers MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

The red-hot Los Angeles Dodgers (8-0) are set to put their undefeated record on the line Friday evening when they visit the surging Philadelphia Phillies (5-1) at Citizens Bank Park, with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 pm ET.
Los Angeles has rattled off eight consecutive victories to start the season, while the Phillies enter on a three-game win streak of their own.
On the hill, the Dodgers will turn to Yoshinobu Yamamoto (1-0), while Jesús Luzardo (1-0) is slated to take the mound for Philadelphia in what promises to be a compelling duel between two quality arms.
Los Angeles is coming off a 6-5 win over the Braves on Wednesday. Michael Conforto delivered a strong performance at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a home run and an RBI, while reliever Jack Dreyer picked up the win by tossing two scoreless innings, allowing no hits and striking out one.
The Phillies notched a 3-1 victory over the Rockies on Thursday, powered by a solid start from Taijuan Walker, who went six scoreless innings, surrendering just three hits and striking out four. Kyle Schwarber provided the big swing, launching a solo shot as part of a 1-for-5 night.
How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs LA Dodgers MLB game on TV & stream live online
- Local TV Channel: NBCSP, SNLA
- Streaming service: Fubo, Apple TV+
Philadelphia Phillies vs LA Dodgers: Date and First-Pitch time
The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the LA Dodgers in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, April 4, 2025, at 6:35 pm ET/3:35 pm PT at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Date
Friday, April 4, 2025
First-Pitch Time
6:35 pm ET/3:35 pm PT
Venue
Citizens Bank Park
Location
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Philadelphia Phillies vs LA Dodgers team news, injury reports & key players
Philadelphia Phillies team news
For Philadelphia, Kyle Schwarber has come out swinging, leading the team in both home runs (4) and RBI (8), while sporting a club-best .308 batting average. His power output places him third in MLB in home runs and eighth in RBI. Schwarber brings a six-game hitting streak into the matchup and has gone .308 during that span, with a double, four homers, a walk, and eight RBI to his name.
Edmundo Sosa has also been red-hot in limited chances, posting a staggering .600 average, powered by four doubles and a walk.
Luzardo, meanwhile, will toe the rubber for his second start of the year. He last pitched against the Nationals, also tossing five innings and yielding two earned runs on five hits, matching Yamamoto's line almost pitch for pitch.
LA Dodgers team news
Shohei Ohtani has been a steady force at the plate for Los Angeles, slashing .333 with a double, three home runs, and seven walks through the early stretch of the season. His power numbers place him 10th in the majors in homers, though his RBI total ranks 76th, a reflection of limited run-producing opportunities so far.
Ohtani enters Friday's clash riding a two-game hitting streak and has batted .278 over his last five contests, adding a homer, five walks, and a lone RBI to his stat line. Meanwhile, Tommy Edman has provided the biggest thump for the Dodgers, pacing the club with four home runs.
Yamamoto will be making his third start for the Dodgers. In his last outing against Detroit, the right-hander went five innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits, continuing to show poise in his early MLB campaign.
Philadelphia Phillies vs LA Dodgers head-to-head record
Date
Competition
Home Team
Away Team
Score
08/08/24
MLB
Los Angeles Dodgers
Philadelphia Phillies
4-9
08/07/24
MLB
Los Angeles Dodgers
Philadelphia Phillies
2-6
08/06/24
MLB
Los Angeles Dodgers
Philadelphia Phillies
5-3
07/12/24
MLB
Philadelphia Phillies
Los Angeles Dodgers
5-1
07/11/24
MLB
Philadelphia Phillies
Los Angeles Dodgers
4-3