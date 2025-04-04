How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs LA Dodgers MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the LA Dodgers, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The red-hot Los Angeles Dodgers (8-0) are set to put their undefeated record on the line Friday evening when they visit the surging Philadelphia Phillies (5-1) at Citizens Bank Park, with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 pm ET.

Los Angeles has rattled off eight consecutive victories to start the season, while the Phillies enter on a three-game win streak of their own.

On the hill, the Dodgers will turn to Yoshinobu Yamamoto (1-0), while Jesús Luzardo (1-0) is slated to take the mound for Philadelphia in what promises to be a compelling duel between two quality arms.

Los Angeles is coming off a 6-5 win over the Braves on Wednesday. Michael Conforto delivered a strong performance at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a home run and an RBI, while reliever Jack Dreyer picked up the win by tossing two scoreless innings, allowing no hits and striking out one.

The Phillies notched a 3-1 victory over the Rockies on Thursday, powered by a solid start from Taijuan Walker, who went six scoreless innings, surrendering just three hits and striking out four. Kyle Schwarber provided the big swing, launching a solo shot as part of a 1-for-5 night.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Philadelphia Phillies vs LA Dodgers MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs LA Dodgers MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: NBCSP, SNLA

Streaming service: Fubo, Apple TV+

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Philadelphia Phillies vs LA Dodgers: Date and First-Pitch time

The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the LA Dodgers in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, April 4, 2025, at 6:35 pm ET/3:35 pm PT at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Date Friday, April 4, 2025 First-Pitch Time 6:35 pm ET/3:35 pm PT Venue Citizens Bank Park Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Philadelphia Phillies vs LA Dodgers team news, injury reports & key players

Philadelphia Phillies team news

For Philadelphia, Kyle Schwarber has come out swinging, leading the team in both home runs (4) and RBI (8), while sporting a club-best .308 batting average. His power output places him third in MLB in home runs and eighth in RBI. Schwarber brings a six-game hitting streak into the matchup and has gone .308 during that span, with a double, four homers, a walk, and eight RBI to his name.

Edmundo Sosa has also been red-hot in limited chances, posting a staggering .600 average, powered by four doubles and a walk.

Luzardo, meanwhile, will toe the rubber for his second start of the year. He last pitched against the Nationals, also tossing five innings and yielding two earned runs on five hits, matching Yamamoto's line almost pitch for pitch.

LA Dodgers team news

Shohei Ohtani has been a steady force at the plate for Los Angeles, slashing .333 with a double, three home runs, and seven walks through the early stretch of the season. His power numbers place him 10th in the majors in homers, though his RBI total ranks 76th, a reflection of limited run-producing opportunities so far.

Ohtani enters Friday's clash riding a two-game hitting streak and has batted .278 over his last five contests, adding a homer, five walks, and a lone RBI to his stat line. Meanwhile, Tommy Edman has provided the biggest thump for the Dodgers, pacing the club with four home runs.

Yamamoto will be making his third start for the Dodgers. In his last outing against Detroit, the right-hander went five innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits, continuing to show poise in his early MLB campaign.

Philadelphia Phillies vs LA Dodgers head-to-head record