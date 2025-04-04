+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Boston Red Sox v Philadelphia PhilliesGetty Images Sport
Stream live with a free 7 day trial
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs LA Dodgers MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the LA Dodgers, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The red-hot Los Angeles Dodgers (8-0) are set to put their undefeated record on the line Friday evening when they visit the surging Philadelphia Phillies (5-1) at Citizens Bank Park, with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 pm ET.

Start a free 7-day Fubo trial
Sign Up Now

Los Angeles has rattled off eight consecutive victories to start the season, while the Phillies enter on a three-game win streak of their own.

On the hill, the Dodgers will turn to Yoshinobu Yamamoto (1-0), while Jesús Luzardo (1-0) is slated to take the mound for Philadelphia in what promises to be a compelling duel between two quality arms.

Los Angeles is coming off a 6-5 win over the Braves on Wednesday. Michael Conforto delivered a strong performance at the plate, going 2-for-2 with a home run and an RBI, while reliever Jack Dreyer picked up the win by tossing two scoreless innings, allowing no hits and striking out one.

The Phillies notched a 3-1 victory over the Rockies on Thursday, powered by a solid start from Taijuan Walker, who went six scoreless innings, surrendering just three hits and striking out four. Kyle Schwarber provided the big swing, launching a solo shot as part of a 1-for-5 night.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Philadelphia Phillies vs LA Dodgers MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Philadelphia Phillies vs LA Dodgers MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • Local TV Channel: NBCSP, SNLA
  • Streaming service: Fubo, Apple TV+
Start a free 7-day Fubo trial
Sign Up Now

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Team

Local Network

Streaming Providers

Arizona Diamondbacks

DBACKS.tv

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Atlanta Braves

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Baltimore Orioles

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Boston Red Sox

New England Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream, NESN 360

Chicago Cubs

Marquee Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Chicago White Sox

NBC Sports Chicago

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cincinnati Reds

FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Cleveland Guardians

CLEGaurdains.TV, FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Colorado Rockies

ROCKIES.tv

DirecTV Stream

Detroit Tigers

FanDuel Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Houston Astros

Space City Home Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Kansas City Royals

FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Angels

FanDuel Sports Network West

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Los Angeles Dodgers

SportsNet Los Angeles

DirecTV Stream

Miami Marlins

FanDuel Sports Network Florida

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Milwaukee Brewers

FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Minnesota Twins

Twins.TV, FanDuel Sports Network North

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Mets

SportsNet New York

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

New York Yankees

YES Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Oakland Athletics

NBC Sports California

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Philadelphia Phillies

NBC Sports Philadelphia

Fubo

Pittsburgh Pirates

SportsNet Pittsburgh

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Diego Padres

Padres.TV

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

San Francisco Giants

NBC Sports Bay Area

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Seattle Mariners

ROOT Sports

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

St Louis Cardinals

FanDuel Sports Network Midwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Tampa Bay Rays

FanDuel Sports Network Sun

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Texas Rangers

Victory+, MLB.tv, Southwest

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Toronto Blue Jays

Sportnet (Canada)

N/A

Washington Nationals

Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Fubo, DirecTV Stream

Philadelphia Phillies vs LA Dodgers: Date and First-Pitch time

The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the LA Dodgers in an electrifying MLB game on Friday, April 4, 2025, at 6:35 pm ET/3:35 pm PT at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Date

Friday, April 4, 2025

First-Pitch Time

6:35 pm ET/3:35 pm PT

Venue

Citizens Bank Park

Location

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Philadelphia Phillies vs LA Dodgers team news, injury reports & key players

Philadelphia Phillies team news

For Philadelphia, Kyle Schwarber has come out swinging, leading the team in both home runs (4) and RBI (8), while sporting a club-best .308 batting average. His power output places him third in MLB in home runs and eighth in RBI. Schwarber brings a six-game hitting streak into the matchup and has gone .308 during that span, with a double, four homers, a walk, and eight RBI to his name.

Edmundo Sosa has also been red-hot in limited chances, posting a staggering .600 average, powered by four doubles and a walk.

Luzardo, meanwhile, will toe the rubber for his second start of the year. He last pitched against the Nationals, also tossing five innings and yielding two earned runs on five hits, matching Yamamoto's line almost pitch for pitch.

LA Dodgers team news

Shohei Ohtani has been a steady force at the plate for Los Angeles, slashing .333 with a double, three home runs, and seven walks through the early stretch of the season. His power numbers place him 10th in the majors in homers, though his RBI total ranks 76th, a reflection of limited run-producing opportunities so far.

Ohtani enters Friday's clash riding a two-game hitting streak and has batted .278 over his last five contests, adding a homer, five walks, and a lone RBI to his stat line. Meanwhile, Tommy Edman has provided the biggest thump for the Dodgers, pacing the club with four home runs.

Yamamoto will be making his third start for the Dodgers. In his last outing against Detroit, the right-hander went five innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits, continuing to show poise in his early MLB campaign.

Philadelphia Phillies vs LA Dodgers head-to-head record

Date

Competition

Home Team

Away Team

Score

08/08/24

MLB

Los Angeles Dodgers

Philadelphia Phillies

4-9

08/07/24

MLB

Los Angeles Dodgers

Philadelphia Phillies

2-6

08/06/24

MLB

Los Angeles Dodgers

Philadelphia Phillies

5-3

07/12/24

MLB

Philadelphia Phillies

Los Angeles Dodgers

5-1

07/11/24

MLB

Philadelphia Phillies

Los Angeles Dodgers

4-3

Advertisement