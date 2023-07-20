Philippines Women vs Switzerland Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup match between Philippines and Switzerland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Philippines Women will play their first-ever Women's World Cup game when they face Switzerland Women at the Forsyth Barr Stadium on Friday.

Alen Stajcic's side finished fourth in the 2023 Southeast Asian Games women's tournament in May and are the lowest-ranked team in Group A which also consists of co-hosts New Zealand and Norway.

In their second World Cup finals after their previous appearance in the 2015 edition, Switzerland will be looking to make it past the round of 16 stage this time around. La Nati are winless in seven international friendly games since November 2022 (D5 L2).

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Philippines Women vs Switzerland Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 1 am EDT Venue: Forsyth Barr Stadium

The FIFA Women's World Cup game between the Philippines and Switzerland is scheduled for July 21, 2023, at the Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin, New Zealand.

It will kick off at 1 am EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch Philippines Women vs Switzerland Women online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on FS1, Sling TV, and fuboTV and available to stream online live through Peacock.

GOAL will also have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Philippines Women team news

Goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel will stand behind the center-back pair of Hali Long and Dominique Randle.

The team will be captained by Tahnai Annis, alongside Jaclyn Sawicki and Sara Eggesvik in the middle, with Carleigh Frilles as the lone striker upfront.

Philippines Women possible XI: McDaniel; Barker, Long, Randle, Harrison; Quezada, Eggesvik, Annis, Sawicki, Bolden; Frilles.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Davies-McDaniel, Jota, Fontanilla Defenders: Cesar, Cowart, Long, Beard, Harrison, Barker, Randle, Bonta Midfielders: Sawicki, Annis, Eggesvik, Castaneda, Bugay, Quezada Forwards: Bolden, Flanigan, McDaniel, Serrano, Frilles, Guillou

Switzerland team news

An ACL injury to young midfielder Iman Beney has opened the gates for Amira Arfaoui to come in as the replacement for the Swiss.

Center-backs Luana Buhler and Julia Stierli are likely to be joined by full-backs Viola Calligaris and Noelle Maritz, with the experienced Lia Walti expected to marshal the midfield.

Switzerland Women possible XI: Thalmann; Calligaris, Buhler, Stierli, Maritz; Reuteler, Walti, Sow; Bachmann, Crnogorcevic, Humm.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Thalmann, Peng, Friedli Defenders: Stierli, Marti, Felber, Maritz, Riesen, Buhler, Calligaris, Aigbogun Midfielders: Reuteler, Sow, Walti, Rey, Mauron, Piubel Forwards: Arfaoui, Crnogorcevic, Humm, Bachmann, Terchoun, Lehmann

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time the two nations face each other in all competitions.

Useful links