Philadelphia Union vs New York Red Bulls: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Philadelphia and New York, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Philadelphia Union will host New York Red Bulls in a Major League Soccer (MLS) fixture on Sunday at the Subaru Park.

The hosts are fifth in the Eastern Conference table with two games in hand over the teams above them and three games in hand over Atlanta United who are just behind them in the sixth position. They are heading into the fixture on the back of a defeat against Toronto and will be hoping to get right back on the winning track.

New York Red Bulls will need to be at their best for the game after losing three out of their last four fixtures. One of those defeats was against Sunday's opponents as they got knocked out on penalties by Philadelphia in the recently concluded Leagues Cup.

Philadelphia vs New York Red Bulls kick-off time

Date: September 3, 2023 Kick-off time: 7.30 pm EDT Venue: Subaru Park

The game between Philadelphia and New York Red Bulls will be played at the Subaru Park on Sunday. Kick-off is at 7.30 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Philadelphia vs New York Red Bulls online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Apple TV in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Philadelphia team news

Jose Martinez is set to sit out the upcoming game against Philly due to a suspension incurred from an additional yellow card he received midweek.

Jesus Bueno will also be unavailable for Sunday's match after being sent off with a red card in the closing moments of their Wednesday game, in which he had replaced Alejandro Bedoya.

Philadelphia predicted XI: Blake; Lowe, Glesnes, Elliott, Wagner; Bedoya; McGlynn, Flach; Gazdag; Carranza, Uhre.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Blake, Bendik Defenders: Real, Mbaizo, Elliot, Glesnes, Lowe, Harriel, Wagner Midfielders: Gazdag, McGlynn, Perea, Odada, Bedoya, Rafanello, Flach Forwards: Uhre, Carranza, Torres

New York Red Bulls team news

Elias Manoel is not a sure-fire inclusion for the Red Bulls this weekend due to a foot problem. In the medical room, both Dylan Nealis and Lewis Morgan are dealing with hip discomfort, Steven Sserwadda is on the mend from a knee sprain, and Serge Ngoma also may continue to be absent due to a hamstring issue.

New York predicted XI: Coronel; Duncan, Reyes, S. Nealis, Tolkin; Fernandez, Edelman, Carmona, Luquinhas; Barlow, Hurtado.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Coronel, Meara, Marcucci Defenders: Reid, Nocita, Reyes, Duncan, S. Nealis, Ofori, Tolkin, Mullings, Ndam, Mina Midfielders: Stroud, Amaya, , Yearwood, Harper, Carmona, Fernandez, Donkor, Edelman, Shapiro-Thompson, Luquinhas, Estrela Forwards: Burke, Vanzeir, Barlow

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition August 2023 Philadelphia Union P 1 - 1 New York RB Leagues Cup May 2023 New York RB 0 - 1 Philadelphia Union MLS September 2022 New York RB 0 - 2 Philadelphia Union MLS May 2022 Philadelphia Union 1 - 1 New York RB MLS November 2021 Philadelphia Union E 1 - 0 New York RB MLS

