Philadelphia Phillies 2025 MLB schedule: TV channel, livestream & where to watch the games

Everything you need to know about how to watch Philadelphia Phillies MLB games anywhere in the United States.

When it comes to Dave Dombrowski, one thing is crystal clear—he doesn't mess around. In true "get-it-done" fashion, the Phillies' president of baseball operations turned December into a frenzy of deals that shook up the roster and left the baseball world doing a double take.

The Phillies inked Max Kepler and Joe Ross to one-year contracts while pulling off a trade with the Marlins to land left-hander Jesús Luzardo and catching prospect Paul McIntosh. This whirlwind of moves transformed the offseason into a rapid-fire sequence of headlines and press conferences, signaling a decisive shift in the team’s approach.

Of course, this flurry of transactions didn’t come cheap. The Phillies' payroll is set to skyrocket to $306 million, well above MLB's fourth luxury-tax threshold. Every dollar over the $301 million mark will be taxed at a hefty 110%. With significant commitments already tied to stars like Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, and Zack Wheeler, any additional spending would feel like ordering an extra course at an already lavish banquet—hard to resist, but not without repercussions.

Even with the financial weight, the core roster for Opening Day remains unchanged. Key figures like Harper, Turner, Wheeler, Aaron Nola, J.T. Realmuto, Kyle Schwarber, and Nick Castellanos remain the pillars of the team. They’ll shoulder the responsibility of guiding the squad back to October, where anything short of a deep playoff push would be seen as a disappointment in 2025.

Looking forward to watching the Phillies in 2025-26 season? Please read our guide below to find out which TV Channels and streaming services you need to watch every San Francisco game throughout the season.

Philadelphia Phillies 2025 Spring Training schedule: TV Channels and Live Stream

Detail Information Date Wednesday, February 22, 2025 Opponents @ Detroit Tigers Stadium BayCare Ballpark TV Channel NBC Sports Philadelphia Live Stream Fubo, Hulu+ Live TV, MLB.TV

Philadelphia Phillies 2025 MLB regular season schedule

How to watch Philadelphia Phillies MLB games in Philadelphia area

NBC Sports Philadelphia serves as the go-to destination for Phillies fans in the Philadelphia region to catch games on TV. To tune in, you'll need a cable or satellite subscription that includes NBC Sports Philadelphia in your package.

Providers such as DirecTV, Xfinity (Comcast), and Verizon Fios typically carry the channel in Philadelphia and nearby suburbs. For games broadcast nationally on networks like FOX, FS1, ESPN, or TBS, a cable subscription is usually required. Additionally, select Friday matchups are exclusively available for streaming on Apple TV+, which costs $10 per month.

If streaming is more your speed, you can catch these games with a subscription to services like Hulu + Live TV or Fubo (sign up for a free-trial), as long as they include the channels mentioned above in their offerings.

It's worth noting that Sling TV and DIRECTV STREAM, which previously carried NBC Sports Philadelphia, no longer offer the channel in their lineups.

Out-of-market fans can access live NBC Sports Philadelphia games on MLB.tv and MLB EXTRA INNINGS. Unfortunately, not many Phillies Spring Training games will air on TV. But you can watch some matchups on NBC Sports Philadelphia and MLB.TV, with additional coverage on MLB Network and ESPN platforms.

How to watch the Philadelphia Phillies MLB games for free (via OTA Antenna)

You can catch some Philadelphia Phillies games for free using an over-the-air (OTA) antenna, allowing you to access channels like ABC and FOX without needing a cable subscription. First, make sure to confirm your local channel availability by using the FCC's Reception Map Tool.

If you’re looking beyond antenna TV, MLB.tv offers one free game per day throughout the regular season. Simply sign up for an MLB.com account to watch, though keep in mind that regional blackouts may apply. Alternatively, you can take advantage of free trial periods offered by popular streaming services such as DirecTV Stream and Fubo.

How to watch the Philadelphia Phillies MLB games without cable

From DIRECTV STREAM and Apple TV+ to Fubo and Hulu, here's a guide on where to stream Philadelphia Phillies games live and how to enjoy Phillies baseball without a cable subscription or antenna.

How to watch Philadelphia Phillies on DIRECTV STREAM

No

Monthly Cost: $115/mo.

Free Trial: 5 days

DVR: Unlimited

With DIRECTV STREAM, you have access to Phillies games on Fox, FS1, ESPN, ESPN 2, TBS, MLB Network and ESPN, but it doesn't boast NBC Sports Philadelphia. You'll also have access to other live sports, news, events, and a robust offering of TV shows. The plan also unlocks over 70 additional channels and a growing library of live and on-demand content.

For a limited time, you can get $15 off your first two months of Entertainment with Sports Pack or $20 OFF each month for the first 3 months of Choice or Ultimate, after a 5-Day Free Trial.

How to watch Philadelphia Phillies on Fubo [Best choice]

Does it include NBC Sports Philadelphia? Yes

Monthly Cost: $74.99/mo.

Free Trial: 7 days

DVR: 1000 hours

If you're looking for another strong option, the Fubo Pro Plan at $95 per month delivers NBC Sports Philadelphia, Big Ten Network, FOX, FS1, and ESPN. It doesn't carry TBS so you may miss out on a few nationally televised Phillies games this season, but it comes with plenty of upside to it. Fubo's Pro plan delivers over 210 channels, including ESPN, ABC, and NBA TV, alongside NBC Sports Philadelphia.

For out-of-market games, you can tack on MLB.tv for $30 a month to catch Phillies games and streams from all other teams.

To enhance your baseball experience, consider the Sports Lite add-on for just $11 a month, giving you access to MLB Network programming. With Fubo, you’ll enjoy unlimited simultaneous streaming, making it a dream for large households. Plus, it comes with 1,000 hours of DVR storage and a seven-day free trial to test it out.

Fubo has 90 stations, including plenty of sports networks like ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, Fox Sports 2, MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, NHL Network, and USA Network. On their Cloud DVR, Fubo subscribers can save up to 1000 hours of footage, with the option to increase if necessary. Ten users can broadcast at once, and you can add up to five streams for an extra $10 a month.

Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV are just a few of the many devices that Fubo works with to stream Philadelphia Phillies games. However, Nintendo and PlayStation do not offer streaming for Fubo.

How to watch Philadelphia Phillies MLB games on Hulu+ Live

Does it include NBC Sports Philadelphia? Yes

Monthly Cost: $70/mo.

Free Trial: 3 Days

DVR: Unlimited

You can catch Philadelphia Phillies games on NBC Sports Philadelphia through the Hulu+ Live TV package, available for $76.99 per month, with a free 3-day Free Trial to start.

Hulu Live TV offers 70 channels in its lineup, including popular sports networks like ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, Fox Sports 2, MLB Network, NFL Network, TBS, TNT, and USA Network. You’ll also have access to other live sports, news, events, and a robust offering of TV shows. You can check out the full Hulu Live TV Channel List here.

Hulu Live TV subscribers can record as many shows as they want on their Cloud DVR, and two people can stream at the same time. You can get a 200-hour DVR with skippable ads for an extra $14.99 a month and watch on as many screens as you want at home and on the go.

A lot of devices can stream Phillies games through Hulu Live TV. These include Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How to watch Philadelphia Phillies MLB games on Sling TV

Sling TV is the most affordable live TV streaming option here, though like Hulu+, it doesn't carry NBC Sports Philadelphia. However, with the Sling Orange + Blue Plan, priced at just $60 per month, you’ll still get access to FS1 and ESPN for select matchups.

Sling TV subscribers can record up to 50 hours of shows on their Cloud DVR, and up to four people can stream at the same time. Upgraded users can get a 50-hour DVR for an extra $5 a month.

Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV are just a few of the devices that can stream Philadelphia Phillies games with Sling TV. Nevertheless, Nintendo and PlayStation cannot stream Sling TV.

How to watch Philadelphia Phillies on Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+

While you won't catch every Phillies game on Apple TV+, you’ll still get access to some exciting primetime showdowns. Apple TV+ subscribers can enjoy select Friday Night Baseball doubleheaders throughout the 2024 season, many featuring marquee matchups. With a monthly subscription priced at just $10, it's a great way to stay in on the action. Not sure if it's for you? Give it a spin with the seven-day free trial and see what you think!

Apple TV+ subscription plans

Plan Price Free trial MLB Content Apple TV+ $9.99 per month 7 days 50 live games, full-game replays, 20+ MLB shows. Apple TV+ MLS $14.99 per month 7 days 50 live games, full-game replays, 20+ MLB shows.

How to watch Philadelphia Phillies on MLB.TV (out-of-market games)

If you live outside the Phillies' TV region, an MLB.TV subscription is your ticket to out-of-market games. The Single Team Pass, priced at $130 for the season, allows Philadelphia Phillies fans to stream every out-of-market game that isn't tied to an exclusive streaming deal. For the ultimate baseball experience, the All Team Pass is available for $30 per month, giving you access to out-of-market broadcasts from every MLB team. Plus, MLB.TV goes beyond live games, offering extra baseball content, highlights, and programming to keep you up to speed on all the latest action.

How to watch Philadelphia Phillies anywhere with a VPN

For fans outside the U.S., or those traveling abroad, a VPN is a great workaround to catch Phillies games. Services like NordVPN and SurfShark let you change your virtual location and unlock access to U.S.-only broadcasts. You might even be able to catch regional games by using a VPN, making it a handy tool for international Phillies fans.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.