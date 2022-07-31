Paris Saint-Germain vs FC Nantes: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The Christoph Galtier era begins in Israel with silverware on the line - here's all you need to know

Paris Saint-Germain will meet Nantes this weekend as the two sides look to get their season off to a flying start with a spot of silverware in the 2022 Trophée des Champions, held this year in Tel Aviv. The two sides qualified for this contest through their triumphs in Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France respectively.

The duo meet at Bloomfield Stadium in one of the nation's most populous cities, and the match offers a chance to deliver an early acid test for new PSG boss Christoph Galtier, in his first competitive game since taking the reins at Parc des Princes.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Paris Saint-Germain vs Nantes Date July 31, 2022 Times 2:00pm ET, 11:00am PT

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position PSG roster Goalkeepers Navas, Rico, Letellier, Donnarumma Defenders Hakimi, Kimpembe, Ramos, Marquinhos, Bernat, Kurzawa, Diallo, Kehrer, Mendes, Mukiele Midfielders Verratti, Paredes, Rafinha, Pereira, Vitinha, Wijnaldum, Sarabia, Herrera, Draxler, Gueye, Dina Ebimbe Forwards Mbappe, Icardi, Neymar, Kalimuendo, Messi, Ekitike

Following a lone match on home turf, Paris Saint-Germain spent the off-season away from the host of European heavyweights touring America, instead favouring a trip to Japan, where they swept past a trio of J-League favourites to come out undefeated.

For quality however, this curtain-raiser both represents their biggest test of the new term yet and a chance to throw down a gauntlet for Galtier - particularly with several of his star men, including Kylian Mbappe, set to miss out on the encounter on the coast of the Mediterranean Sea.

Predicted PSG starting XI: Donnarumma; Kimpembe, Ramos, Marquinhos; Hakimi, Verratti, Vitinha, Mendes; Messi; Icardi, Neymar.

Position Nantes roster Goalkeepers Lafont, Descamps, Petrić Defenders Fábio, Girotto, Pallois, Traoré, Castelletto, Voisine, Corchia, Sylla Midfielders Chirivella, Moutoussamy, Blas, Sissoko, Yepié Yepié, Simon, Merlin, Achi, Ba, Doucet, Manvelyan Forwards Coco, Mohamed, Bamba, Alfamah, Guessand, Ndilu

It's been more than two decades since Nantes last competed in the Trophée des Champions, though if history shows anything, it is that they left victorious after a major rout of Strasbourg.

That was the last honour they won until the Coupe de France this year, in an almighty result against Nice - then-coached by PSG boss Galtier no less - and manager Antoine Kombouaré will have his eyes on going two for two in finals over his opposite number.

Predicted Nantes starting XI: Lafont; Castelletto, Pallois, Girotto; Corchia, Sissoko, Moutousammy, Merlin; Blas, Simon; Mohamed.

Last five results

PSG results Nantes results PSG 6-2 Gamba Osaka (Jul 25) Nantes 0-1 Rennes (Jul 27) PSG 3-0 Urawa Red Diamonds (Jul 23) Nantes 2-0 Lorient (Jul 23) PSG 2-1 Kawasaki Frontale (Jul 20) Caen 0-2 Nantes (Jul 16) PSG 2-0 Quevilly-Rouen (Jul 15) Nantes 0-1 Guingamp (Jul 13) PSG 5-0 Metz (May 21) Nantes 1-1 ASSE (May 21)

Head-to-head