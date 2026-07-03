Paraguay vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 Preview: Everything you need to know

Paraguay vs France: Match details

World Cup - Final Stage Philadelphia Stadium

Paraguay vs France will kick-off on 4 July 2026 at 21:00 GMT and 17:00 EST.

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Tournament favourites face rampant giant-killers in historic knockout reunion

An enthralling Round of 16 clash takes centre stage at Philadelphia Stadium as two teams with completely contrasting paths to the late knockout stages face off. Didier Deschamps leads a devastatingly dominant France side that enters the match as heavy tournament favourites, looking to extend their clinical run of form through the North American bracket.

They face a resilient Paraguay side under Gustavo Alfaro that captured the world's attention by eliminating four-time winners Germany in the Round of 32. While France carries an array of elite attacking depth, the memory of their historic 1998 Round of 16 battle - where Les Bleus required a dramatic 114th-minute Golden Goal from Laurent Blanc to break down La Albirroja - proves that the South Americans will relish the role of unstable underdogs.

How La Albirroja and Les Bleus got here

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Paraguay script the most famous chapter of their recent footballing history by grinding out a monumental upset against Germany in the previous round. Following a regular-time opener from Strasbourg starlet Julio Enciso, Alfaro's men displayed staggering defensive steel to push the European giants all the way to a dramatic penalty shootout, where goalkeeper Orlando Gill emerged as the ultimate hero to seal a fairytale progression.

France has enjoyed a completely flawless and rampant run through the tournament so far. Deschamps' side easily dismantled Iraq and Norway in the group phase before translating that momentum into a dominant 3-0 victory over Sweden in the Round of 32. Boasting an electric front line that has blown away every team in their path, the French arrive in Philadelphia looking primed to stamp their authority on the quarter-final bracket.

Key returns and terrifying attacking depth to anchor lines

Tactical preparation for this tie receives a massive boost on the South American side. Brighton playmaker Diego Gómez is officially available for selection after serving a one-match suspension against Germany and is expected to immediately return to the central midfield engine room to partner Andrés Cubas. At the back, José Canale will maintain his starting role alongside veteran defender Gustavo Gómez to form a rigid defensive shield.

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France presents a clean bill of health with only Inter forward Marcus Thuram managing a minor calf problem. Captain Kylian Mbappé leads the line as he chases down the tournament's all-time scoring charts, flanked by the breathtaking creativity of Michael Olise in the number 10 role. Olise has registered five tournament assists, sitting just one away from equalling Pelé's all-time single-tournament World Cup record.

Electric flank rotations vs disciplined low blocks to decide terms

The strategic battle will focus heavily on spatial denial against individual excellence. France loves to stretch the pitch, using the devastating pace of Ousmane Dembélé and Bradley Barcola out wide to pin full-backs deep and open up isolation passing channels for Mbappé inside the box.

Paraguay’s blueprint will centre around an ultra-disciplined defensive block designed to stifle space in the central channels. Alfaro will look to congest the midfield to disrupt Aurélien Tchouaméni and Adrien Rabiot's distribution, aiming to quickly transition the ball out wide to Miguel Almirón and Enciso to hit France on the counter-attack.

Read more: How to get Paraguay vs France tickets: World Cup prices, Round of 16 fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Settled structures face ultimate examination

Paraguay faces the daunting task of keeping a clean sheet against an electric frontline that has scored two or more goals in 16 of their last 17 international matches.

France must display absolute concentration during transition phases, ensuring they do not let early control breed passivity against a Paraguayan team that has proven completely clinical when turning defensive actions into sudden attacking momentum.

Likely Paraguay XI vs France

Gill; Caceres, G. Gomez, Canale, Alonso; Galarza, Cubas, D. Gomez; Almiron, Avalos, Enciso

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Likely France XI vs Paraguay

Maignan; Kounde, Upamecano, Saliba, Digne; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Olise, Barcola; Mbappe

Key Paraguay vs France stats

Paraguay have progressed from a knockout tie for the second time. Their only previous success in five attempts before their triumph against Germany was also via a penalty shoot-out victory against Japan in the 2010 Round of 16, following a 0-0 draw..

Julio Enciso’s goal against Germany was Paraguay’s first-ever goal in the knockout phase of the World Cup, having failed to score in their five previous matches.

France’s last World Cup match against a South American team was their penalty shoot-out defeat to Argentina in the 2022 final. Prior to that, they had not been beaten by a team from CONMEBOL in regular time or via a penalty-shoot out since a 2-1 defeat against Argentina in the 1978 group stage.

France have won their first four matches in a World Cup campaign for only the second time having previously done so in 1998. They went on to draw 0-0 with Italy in the quarter-finals after that sequence and progressed to the semi-finals via a penalty shoot-out.

France have become the first team in the history of the World Cup to net three or more goals in five consecutive outings.

The Sweden encounter was the seventh time that Kylian Mbappé has scored two or more goals in a FIFA World Cup match – more than any other player.

Paraguay 26-man squad

Goalkeepers: Gatito Fernández, Orlando Gill, Gastón Olveira

Defenders: Juan Cáceres, Gustavo Gómez, Gustavo Velázquez, Fabián Balbuena, Júnior Alonso, Omar Alderete, José Canale, Alexandro Maidana

Midfielders: Damián Bobadilla, Andrés Cubas, Diego Gómez, Matías Galarza, Alejandro Romero Gamarra, Braian Ojeda, Maurício Magalhães, Gustavo Caballero

Attackers: Alex Arce, Miguel Almirón, Isidro Pitta, Ramón Sosa, Gabriel Ávalos, Antonio Sanabria, Julio Enciso

France 26-man squad

Goalkeepers: Mike Maignan, Robin Risser, Brice Samba

Defenders: Lucas Digne, Malo Gusto, Lucas Hernandez, Theo Hernandez, Ibrahima Konate, Maxence Lacroix, Jules Kounde, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano

Midfielders: N'Golo Kante, Manu Kone, Adrien Rabiot, Aurelien Tchouameni, Warren Zaire-Emery

Forwards: Maghnes Akliouche, Bradley Barcola, Rayan Cherki, Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, Michael Olise, Kylian Mbappe, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Marcus Thuram

Team news & squads

Gustavo Alfaro has no confirmed injury or suspension concerns listed for Paraguay ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Didier Deschamps similarly has no confirmed absences listed in the current data for France. The coach named a settled XI against Sweden, with Mbappe, Olise, Dembele, and Barcola all featuring, and there is no indication that lineup will change significantly. Any late fitness news will be reflected here ahead of kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Paraguay go into this fixture with a mixed recent record, winning three of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 win over Germany in the World Cup group stage, a result that proved enough to advance. They also beat Turkiye 1-0 and Nicaragua 4-0, though a 4-1 loss to the United States and a goalless draw with Australia show inconsistency across the campaign. Alfaro's side scored six goals and conceded five across those five matches.

France arrive with five wins from five in their most recent run. Deschamps' side beat Sweden 3-0 in the round of 32, following that with their perfect group stage that included wins over Norway, Iraq, and Senegal. Their only non-World Cup result in the run was a 3-1 friendly win over Northern Ireland. France scored 14 goals and conceded just two across those five fixtures, with clean sheets in two of the five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The head-to-head record between these two nations is limited but favours France heavily. The most recent meeting came in a June 2017 friendly, where France won 5-0. Before that, a June 2014 friendly ended 1-1, and a May 2008 friendly finished goalless. Across the three recorded meetings, France have won once, drawn twice, and scored six goals to Paraguay's one.

Standings

Paraguay finished third in Group D heading into the knockout rounds, while France topped Group I and advanced as group winners.