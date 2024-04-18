PAOK vs Club Brugge: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Europa Conference League match between PAOK Thessaloniki FC and Club Brugge, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fighting for a spot in the last four of the competition, POAK will lock horns with Club Brugge at Stadio Toumbas on Thursday night in the second leg of their Europa Conference League quarter-final.

The Belgium side, who are enduring a disappointing 2023-24 season to date and are under interim management as the season draws to a close, will bring a narrow 1-0 advantage into the second leg of the tie, but whether that will prove enough to hold off an in-form PAOK side remains to be seen.

PAOK Salonika have been really impressive in the 2023/24 campaign, but they were knocked off the top spot in the Greek Super League over the weekend, albeit Razvan Lucescu's side do have a game-in-hand, so their destiny is still very much in their hands.

PAOK Thessaloniki FC vs Club Bruges kick-off time

Date: Thursday, April 18, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm EST Venue: Toumba Stadium

The game between PAOK and Club Bruges will be played at the Toumbas Stadium on Thursday, April 18, 2024. Kick-off is set at 3:00 pm EST for fans in the US.

How to watch PAOK Thessaloniki FC vs Club Bruges online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and ViX+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

PAOK Thessaloniki FC team news

PAOK could once again be without the services of Nigerian captain William Troost-Ekong and Ivan Nasberg, who are both dealing with minor injuries.

The Greek side have a fairly settled starting XI and aren't likely to tinker much for this game, with striker Kiril Despodov the most likely introduction if head coach Răzvan Lucescu feels there is a need for more firepower up top.

PAOK possible XI: Kotarski; Jonny, Kedziora, Koulierakis, Baba; Meite, Schwab; Zivkovic, Murg, Konstantelias; Despodov

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kotarski, Živković, Talichmanidis Defenders: Kędziora, Rahman, Troost-Ekong, Koulierakis, Vieirinha, Otto, Michailidis, Soares, Sastre, Näsberg, Panagiotou Midfielders: Živković, Konstantelias, Despodov, Taison, Antônio, Meïté, Ozdoev, Schwab, Tsingaras, Murg, Giaxis Forwards: Samatta, Tzimas, Thomas

Club Bruges team news

Club Brugge remain without the services of right-back Denis Odoi, with the former Fulham man set for a spell in the medical room, joining first-choice goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, who has not featured for his side since the loss versus St Truiden.

They will also be unable to call upon the services of Andreas Skov Olsen, who picked up a knock at the beginning of April during the draw versus rivals Cercle Brugge on April 1.

Club's top-scorer Igor Thiago is unavailable here through suspension due to yellow card accumulation, as are defenders Brandon Mechele and Maxim De Cuyper.

Leading the way for Brugge in this season's Conference League, Brazilian starlet Thiago Rodrigues has netted four times during eight matches in the competition, and the 22-year-old will be confident of adding to his impressive tally on Thursday night.

Club Brugge possible XI: Jackers; Sabbe, Ordonez, Mechele, Meijer; Nielsen, Onyedika, Vetlesen; Skoras, Nusa, Rodrigues

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mignolet, Shinton, Bursik, Jackers Defenders: Odoi, De Cuyper, Meijer, Boyata, Ordóñez, Spileers, Mechele, Sabbe Midfielders: Skov Olsen, Skóraś, Vanaken, Onyedika, Zinckernagel, Vetlesen, Homma, Balanta, Nielsen, Otasowie, Talbi Forwards: Jutglà, Nusa, Thiago, Barberá

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 12/04/24 Club Brugge KV 1-1 PAOK UEFA Europa Conference League 09/07/16 Club Brugge KV 0-2 PAOK Club Friendly Games 03/12/10 PAOK 1-1 Club Brugge KV UEFA Europa League 16/09/10 Club Brugge KV 1-1 PAOK UEFA Europa League

