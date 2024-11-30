Carolina Panthers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 Week 13: How to watch for free, online live stream & start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch Panthers versus Buccaneers 2024 NFL Week 13 matchup - team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Despite enduring a four-game losing skid, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6, 2nd in NFC South) remain firmly in the postseason conversation. A potential lifeline awaits as they gear up to face the Carolina Panthers (3-8, 4th in NFC South) on the road.

The Buccaneers found a much-needed spark in their victory over the struggling New York Giants, bolstered by the return of Mike Evans. Tampa Bay's offense finally looked like the unit many expected at the season's start, which could spell trouble for upcoming opponents as they try to keep their playoff push alive.

Meanwhile, the Panthers put up a valiant fight against the Kansas City Chiefs but fell short in a narrow defeat. Though Carolina couldn’t topple the reigning champs, their recent performances show significant improvement from their sluggish start to the season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch and listen to Carolina Panthers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL game, plus plenty more.

Carolina Panthers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Date and kick-off time

The Panthers will take on the Buccaneers in a highly anticipated NFL game on Sunday, December 1, 2024, at 4:05 pm ET/ 1:05 pm PT, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Date Sunday, December 1 Kick-off Time 4:05 pm ET/ 1:05 pm PT Venue Bank of America Stadium Location Charlotte, North Carolina

How to watch Carolina Panthers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: Fox

Broadcasters: Chris Myers (play-by-play announcer), Mark Schlereth (analyst) and Jen Hale (sideline reporters) are on the game call.

Streaming service: Fubo TV

If you're looking to watch NFL games, Fubo is the best streaming option. Enjoy football action with a seven-day free trial.

After that, you can continue with Fubo for as little as $80/month. With access to nearly 200 channels, including CBS, Fox Sunday NFC games via "NFL on Fox", NBC (Sunday Night Football), ESPN (Monday Night Football), NFL Network and more, you'll have access to NFL games throughout the regular season and postseason.

In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games. Fubo is currently offering a $30 discount on the first month for three of its U.S. subscription plans—Pro, Elite with Sports Plus, and Deluxe—for a limited time only. This promotion runs through October, making it the perfect moment to sign up if you’ve been considering the streaming service. For the Latino plan, the first-month discount is $8 rather than $20.

Note: This is a rare discount on the first month. The plans will automatically renew at the original monthly price afterwards.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Catching out-of-market NFL action can be tricky due to local broadcasting restrictions and state-specific blackouts. Whether you're a passionate fan living far from your team's home market or simply want to watch a broader variety of matchups, there are ways to overcome these barriers.

A highly effective approach is using a VPN, which enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to listen to live play-by-play commentary of Carolina Panthers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Audio stream: SiriusXM — Home: 225 (CAR), 804 (NE) | Away: 381 (CAR), 829 (NE)

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NFL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Carolina Panthers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers team news & key players

Carolina Panthers team news

For Carolina, rookie quarterback Bryce Young has had a rocky start, throwing for 1,083 yards, five touchdowns, and six interceptions while completing 60.1% of his passes. On the ground, Chuba Hubbard has been the team’s workhorse, rushing for 876 yards and scoring seven touchdowns.

Diontae Johnson leads Carolina’s receiving corps with 357 yards and three touchdown receptions, while Xavier Legette is close behind with 340 yards and four touchdowns. On defense, safety Xavier Woods tops the team with 77 tackles. Defensive ends A’Shawn Robinson and Charles Harris have been the primary pass rushers, each logging three sacks, while Woods also leads the team with two interceptions.

Panthers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury A. Barno Linebacker Physically Unable to Perform Knee - ACL D. Davis Wide Receiver Questionable Thigh B. Traore Tackle Questionable Knee C. Sims Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed S. Franklin Safety Questionable Knee - ACL I. Thomas Tight End Injured Reserve Calf P. Aumavae Defensive Tackle Injured Reserve Undisclosed K. Turay Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed N. Jensen Guard Questionable Undisclosed A. Brown Cornerback Injured Reserve Thumb T. Davis Linebacker Questionable Foot D. Jones Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed J. Luton Quarterback Questionable Shoulder R. Williams Defensive End Injured Reserve Undisclosed D. Wright Wide Receiver Questionable Knee D. Carter Wide Receiver Questionable Undisclosed J. Clowney Linebacker Questionable Knee M. Sanders Running Back Injured Reserve Ankle T. Hill Cornerback Questionable Ankle B. Young Quarterback Questionable Knee D. Brown Defensive End Injured Reserve Knee - Meniscus N. Scott Safety Injured Reserve Hamstring S. Thompson Linebacker Injured Reserve Achilles J. Coker Wide Receiver Out Quadriceps A. Corbett Center Injured Reserve Biceps J. Sanders Tight End Out Neck

Tampa Bay Buccaneers team news

Quarterback Baker Mayfield has been a bright spot for Tampa Bay, putting together an impressive campaign with 2,799 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and nine interceptions while completing 71.4% of his throws. In the ground game, Bucky Irving has led the charge, rushing for 580 yards and finding the end zone five times.

With Chris Godwin sidelined on injured reserve, Cade Otton has stepped up as a reliable target, amassing 486 receiving yards and four touchdowns. On defense, linebacker Lavonte David leads the team in tackles with 77, while defensive tackle Vita Vea paces the pass rush with six sacks. Cornerback Zyon McCollum has been a standout in the secondary, recording two interceptions.

Buccaneers injury list

Player Position Game Status Injury J. Whitehead Safety Injured Reserve Pectoral S. Opeta Guard Injured Reserve Knee - ACL J. Tryon-Shoyinka Linebacker Doubtful Ankle S. Dennis Linebacker Injured Reserve Shoulder C. Edmonds Running Back Injured Reserve Knee S. Dzansi Tackle Injured Reserve Knee T. Smith Safety Out Knee Z. Annexstad Quarterback Questionable Undisclosed K. Johnson Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Ankle B. Hall Cornerback Injured Reserve Ankle E. Banks Defensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed S. Peterson Linebacker Questionable Undisclosed L. Uguak Defensive Lineman Questionable Undisclosed C. Godwin Wide Receiver Injured Reserve Ankle T. Wirfs Tackle Questionable Knee - MCL M. Watts Linebacker Injured Reserve Knee C. Thompson Wide Receiver Out Shoulder A. Nelson Linebacker Questionable Personal

