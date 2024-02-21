Panama Women vs Colombia Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the 2024 CONCACAF W Gold Cup match between Panama Women and Colombia Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Pre-tournament favourites Colombia Women will open their inaugural CONCACAF W Gold Cup campaign against Panama Women at the Snapdragon Stadium on Wednesday night.

Colombia were the biggest surprise package at the World Cup as they made a dazzling run to the quarterfinals, beating the likes of Germany and South Korea in the process. They secured a place in the Gold Cup as one of the four top teams in the 2022 COPA America Femenina.

Panama made their World Cup debut in Australia last year but failed to earn a single point during the group stages. They will face another very tough test in Group B here, featuring the likes of Brazil, Colombia, and Puerto Rico. They progressed to the W Gold Cup preliminary stage by winning Group B of League A of the Road to W Gold Cup.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Panama Women vs Colombia Women kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, February 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Snapdragon Stadium

The Concacaf Women's Gold Cup encounter between Panama and Colombia will be played at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California, USA.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT for fans in the United States.

How to watch Panama Women vs Colombia Women online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be broadcast in English on Paramount+ and ESPN+ for viewers in the US. For Spanish speakers in the US and Mexico, ESPN Deportes will be showing every single fixture of the competition. Fans will also be able to stream matches live on CONCACAF GO and CONCACAF's YouTube channel.

How to watch with a VPN

If you are outside of the country, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Panama Women team news

Ignacio Quintana’s squad face a difficult task in the proverbial group of death. The attacking threat of the likes of free-kick expert Marta Cox and Michigan-born Riley Tanner could prove decisive in the attack, while young goalkeeper Yenith Bailey's form at the other end of the pitch could be pivotal to their prospects at this tournament.

Panama Women predicted XI: Bailey; Baltrip-Reyes, Pinzon, Natis, Jaen; Quintero, Montenegro; Mills, Cox, Rangel; Tanner

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dominguez, Bailey, Cordoba Defenders: Jaen, Natis, Pinzon, Espinosa, Rangel, Hernandez, Baltrip-Reyes Midfielders: King, Gonzalez, Cargill, Quintero, Palacio, Quintero Forwards: Palacio, Parris, Cox, Mills, Tanner, Montenegro, De Obaldia, Rangel

Colombia Women team news

Despite the absence of Mayra Ramírez, interim coach Angelo Marsiglia will be expected to get the most out of a very well-balanced side. Real Madrid's 18-year-old sensation Linda Caicedo will be the focal point in attack, while Catalina Usme and Elexa Bahr will form the strike pairing up top.

Colombia predicted XI: Alzate; C. Arias, Carabali, D. Arias, Vanegas; Caicedo, Montoya, Restrepo, Reyes; Usme, Bahr

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alzate, Lopera, Cardoso Defenders: Vanegas, Arias, Sepulveda, Baron, Arias, Carabali, Andrade, Ramos Midfielders: Yanten, Bedoya, Montoya, Reyes, Restrepo, Celis, Izquierdo, Salazar, Ramos, Caicedo Forwards: Usme, Pavi, Bahr

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 22/06/2023 Colombia 1-1 Panama Int. Friendly Games, Women 18/06/2023 Panama 0-0 Colombia Int. Friendly Games, Women

