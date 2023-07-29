How to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup match between Panama and Jamaica, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Group F of the 2023 Women's World Cup is wide open when Panama Women and Jamaica Women face off in Perth on Saturday.

Despite suffering a 4-0 loss at the hands of group favourites Brazil in their first-ever game at the tournament, Ignacio Quintana's side would still have a glimmer of hope of making it to the round of 16 - but another defeat here will mean an exit.

Meanwhile, the Reggae Girlz have only a slightly better chance of making it to the knockouts following their goalless draw with France in their opener. However, Lorne Donaldson would like to see Jamaica in the top two ahead of their final group game against Brazil.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Panama Women vs Jamaica Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 29, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30am EDT Venue: Perth Rectangular Stadium

It will kick off at 8:30am EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch Panama Women vs Jamaica Women online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on FS1 and Peacock and Telemundo, and is available to stream online live through fubo TV and Sling TV.

GOAL will have the live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Panama Women team news

Quintana would think of promoting Wendy Netis, who came on as a substitute against Brazil, to the first XI alongside Carina Baltrip-Reyes and Yomira Pinzon in central defence.

The mantle of scoring their first-ever World Cup goal will lie heavily on the shoulders of Karla Riley.

Panama Women possible XI: Bailey; Castillo, Natis, Baltrip-Reyes, Pinzon, Jaen; Mills, Gonzalez, Quintero, Cox; Riley

Position Players Goalkeepers: Fabrega, Bailey, Cordoba Defenders: Jaen, Natis, Castillo, Pinzon, Vargas, Espinosa, De Obaldia, Baltrip-Reyes Midfielders: Salazar, Cedeno, Gonzalez, Cox, Mills, Montenegro, Batista, Hernandez, Quintero Forwards: Riley, Tanner, Cedeno

Jamaica Women team news

Without the suspended Khadija Shaw, as the forward saw red against France, Donaldson is expected to look up to Cheyne Matthews in attack and use Paige Bailey-Gayle on the right wing.

The center-back sister duo of Allyson and Chantelle Swaby should remain intact after the clean sheet against France, with Tiernny Wiltshire and Deneisha Blackwood deployed at either sides.

Jamaica Women possible XI: Spencer; Wiltshire, A. Swaby, C. Swaby, Blackwood; Bailey-Gayle, Spence, Sampson, Brown; Primus, Matthews

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schneider, Spencer, Brooks Defenders: Sampson, C. Swaby, Plummer, Blackwood, A. Swaby, Wiltshire Midfielders: Washington, Solaun, McNamara, Spence, Carter, Primus Forwards: Simmonds, Brown, Van Zanten, Cameron, Bailey-Gayle, Matthews, McKenna

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition May 20, 2019 Jamaica Women 3-1 Panama Women Women's internationsl friendly October 18, 2018 Panama Women 2-2 (2-4 pen.) Jamaica Women Concacaf Women's World Cup qualifiers November 19, 2006 Panama Women 0-2 Jamaica Women Concacaf Women's World Cup qualifiers March 1, 2004 Jamaica Women 0-3 Panama Women Concacaf Women's Olympic qualifiers

