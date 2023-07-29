This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Panama Women vs Jamaica Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

FIFA Women's World Cup
Perth Rectangular Stadium
How to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup match between Panama and Jamaica, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Group F of the 2023 Women's World Cup is wide open when Panama Women and Jamaica Women face off in Perth on Saturday.

Despite suffering a 4-0 loss at the hands of group favourites Brazil in their first-ever game at the tournament, Ignacio Quintana's side would still have a glimmer of hope of making it to the round of 16 - but another defeat here will mean an exit.

Meanwhile, the Reggae Girlz have only a slightly better chance of making it to the knockouts following their goalless draw with France in their opener. However, Lorne Donaldson would like to see Jamaica in the top two ahead of their final group game against Brazil.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Panama Women vs Jamaica Women kick-off time & stadium

Date:July 29, 2023
Kick-off time:8:30am EDT
Venue:Perth Rectangular Stadium

The FIFA Women's World Cup match between Panama and Jamaica is scheduled for July 29, 2023, at the Perth Rectangular Stadium in Perth, Australia.

It will kick off at 8:30am EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch Panama Women vs Jamaica Women online - TV channels & live streams

FS1Watch here
fuboTVWatch here
PeacockWatch here
TelemundoWatch here
Sling TVWatch here

The game will be broadcast live on TV on FS1 and Peacock and Telemundo, and is available to stream online live through fubo TV and Sling TV.

GOAL will have the live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Panama Women team news

Quintana would think of promoting Wendy Netis, who came on as a substitute against Brazil, to the first XI alongside Carina Baltrip-Reyes and Yomira Pinzon in central defence.

The mantle of scoring their first-ever World Cup goal will lie heavily on the shoulders of Karla Riley.

Panama Women possible XI: Bailey; Castillo, Natis, Baltrip-Reyes, Pinzon, Jaen; Mills, Gonzalez, Quintero, Cox; Riley

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Fabrega, Bailey, Cordoba
Defenders:Jaen, Natis, Castillo, Pinzon, Vargas, Espinosa, De Obaldia, Baltrip-Reyes
Midfielders:Salazar, Cedeno, Gonzalez, Cox, Mills, Montenegro, Batista, Hernandez, Quintero
Forwards:Riley, Tanner, Cedeno

Jamaica Women team news

Without the suspended Khadija Shaw, as the forward saw red against France, Donaldson is expected to look up to Cheyne Matthews in attack and use Paige Bailey-Gayle on the right wing.

The center-back sister duo of Allyson and Chantelle Swaby should remain intact after the clean sheet against France, with Tiernny Wiltshire and Deneisha Blackwood deployed at either sides.

Jamaica Women possible XI: Spencer; Wiltshire, A. Swaby, C. Swaby, Blackwood; Bailey-Gayle, Spence, Sampson, Brown; Primus, Matthews

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Schneider, Spencer, Brooks
Defenders:Sampson, C. Swaby, Plummer, Blackwood, A. Swaby, Wiltshire
Midfielders:Washington, Solaun, McNamara, Spence, Carter, Primus
Forwards:Simmonds, Brown, Van Zanten, Cameron, Bailey-Gayle, Matthews, McKenna

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
May 20, 2019Jamaica Women 3-1 Panama WomenWomen's internationsl friendly
October 18, 2018Panama Women 2-2 (2-4 pen.) Jamaica WomenConcacaf Women's World Cup qualifiers
November 19, 2006Panama Women 0-2 Jamaica WomenConcacaf Women's World Cup qualifiers
March 1, 2004Jamaica Women 0-3 Panama WomenConcacaf Women's Olympic qualifiers

