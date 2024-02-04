A pair of Brazilian heavyweights will travel to Estadio Mineirão in Belo Horizonte for a chance to lift the Supercopa do Brasil as reigning Brasileiro champions Palmeiras take on Copa do Brasil winners São Paulo on Sunday.
Verdão guaranteed their presence in the decisive game as they won the Brazilian Serie A for the second time in a row last season, finishing as the table toppers by just a two-point lead over runners-up Gremio.
Palmeiras will play in the Supercopa for the third time, after finishing as the runners-up to Flamengo in 2021 and lifting the trophy last year against the same side, while Tricolor will play in the tournament for the first time after winning the unprecedented Copa do Brasil title.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Palmeiras vs Sao Paulo kick-off time
|Date:
|Sunday, February 4, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|2 pm ET/11 am PT
|Venue:
|Mineirão
The Brazil Super Cup final between Palmeiras and Sao Paulo will take place on Sunday, February 4, 2024, at Mineirão, officially Estádio Governador Magalhães Pinto, in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.
It will kick off at 2 pm ET/11 am PT in the United States (US).
How to watch Palmeiras vs Sao Paulo online - TV channels & live streams
Team news & squads
Palmeiras team news
Palmeiras will not be able to count on injured attackers Dudu and Bruno Rodrigues. Young Endrick is with the Brazilian team in the CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic tournament, so he would not be available here as well.
Head coach Abel Ferreira rested his key players in his team's narrow 1-0 win over RB Bragantino, so he will have a strong squad at his disposal for this match.
Palmeiras possible XI: Weverton; Rocha, Gómez, Murilo; Mayke, Rios, Zé Rafael, Veiga, Piquerez; Rony, López
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Weverton, Lomba, Kaique, Oliveira, Henrique, Mendes
|Defenders:
|Gómez, Joaquín Piquerez, Murilo, Rocha, Mayke, Paulista, Luan, Vanderlan, Naves, Garcia, Nunes, Augusto, Dos Anjos, Da Silva
|Midfielders:
|Veiga, Dudu, Ríos, Menino, Zé Rafael, Atuesta, Moreno, Jhon, Fabinho, Santos, Silva
|Forwards:
|Estevão, Rony, López, Guilherme, Rodrigues, Lopes, Riquelme, Luighi
Sao Paulo team news
São Paulo will be without the services of right-back Igor Vinícius and midfielder Rodrigo Nestor, who scored the winning goal in the Copa do Brasil. Midfielder James Rodríguez has yet to feature in 2024 and is a major doubt here.
São Paulo possible XI: Rafael; Rafinha, Arboleda, Costa, Welington; Alisson, Maia; Lucas, Luciano, Rato; Calleri
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Rafael, Jandrei, Young
|Defenders:
|Rafinha, Arboleda, Ferraresi, Costa, Franco, Welington, Vinícius, Patryck, Moreira
|Midfielders:
|James Rodríguez, Moura, Galoppo, Gustavo, Maia, Nestor, Rato, Alisson, Araújo, Luan, Nikão, Erick, Costa, Rodriguinho, Bobadilla, Santos
|Forwards:
|Calleri, Luciano, Ferreira, Juan, Ribeiro
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|26/10/23
|Palmeiras 5-0 São Paulo
|Brasileirão Série A
|14/07/23
|Palmeiras 1-2 São Paulo
|Copa do Brasil
|06/07/23
|São Paulo 1-0 Palmeiras
|Copa do Brasil
|12/06/23
|São Paulo 0-2 Palmeiras
|Brasileirão Série A
|23/01/23
|Palmeiras 0-0 São Paulo
|Paulista Série A1