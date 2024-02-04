How to watch the Brazilian Super Cup final between Palmeiras and Sao Paulo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A pair of Brazilian heavyweights will travel to Estadio Mineirão in Belo Horizonte for a chance to lift the Supercopa do Brasil as reigning Brasileiro champions Palmeiras take on Copa do Brasil winners São Paulo on Sunday.

Verdão guaranteed their presence in the decisive game as they won the Brazilian Serie A for the second time in a row last season, finishing as the table toppers by just a two-point lead over runners-up Gremio.

Palmeiras will play in the Supercopa for the third time, after finishing as the runners-up to Flamengo in 2021 and lifting the trophy last year against the same side, while Tricolor will play in the tournament for the first time after winning the unprecedented Copa do Brasil title.

Palmeiras vs Sao Paulo kick-off time

Date: Sunday, February 4, 2024 Kick-off time: 2 pm ET/11 am PT Venue: Mineirão

The Brazil Super Cup final between Palmeiras and Sao Paulo will take place on Sunday, February 4, 2024, at Mineirão, officially Estádio Governador Magalhães Pinto, in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

It will kick off at 2 pm ET/11 am PT in the United States (US).

How to watch Palmeiras vs Sao Paulo online - TV channels & live streams

Team news & squads

Palmeiras team news

Palmeiras will not be able to count on injured attackers Dudu and Bruno Rodrigues. Young Endrick is with the Brazilian team in the CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic tournament, so he would not be available here as well.

Head coach Abel Ferreira rested his key players in his team's narrow 1-0 win over RB Bragantino, so he will have a strong squad at his disposal for this match.

Palmeiras possible XI: Weverton; Rocha, Gómez, Murilo; Mayke, Rios, Zé Rafael, Veiga, Piquerez; Rony, López

Position Players Goalkeepers: Weverton, Lomba, Kaique, Oliveira, Henrique, Mendes Defenders: Gómez, Joaquín Piquerez, Murilo, Rocha, Mayke, Paulista, Luan, Vanderlan, Naves, Garcia, Nunes, Augusto, Dos Anjos, Da Silva Midfielders: Veiga, Dudu, Ríos, Menino, Zé Rafael, Atuesta, Moreno, Jhon, Fabinho, Santos, Silva Forwards: Estevão, Rony, López, Guilherme, Rodrigues, Lopes, Riquelme, Luighi

Sao Paulo team news

São Paulo will be without the services of right-back Igor Vinícius and midfielder Rodrigo Nestor, who scored the winning goal in the Copa do Brasil. Midfielder James Rodríguez has yet to feature in 2024 and is a major doubt here.

São Paulo possible XI: Rafael; Rafinha, Arboleda, Costa, Welington; Alisson, Maia; Lucas, Luciano, Rato; Calleri

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rafael, Jandrei, Young Defenders: Rafinha, Arboleda, Ferraresi, Costa, Franco, Welington, Vinícius, Patryck, Moreira Midfielders: James Rodríguez, Moura, Galoppo, Gustavo, Maia, Nestor, Rato, Alisson, Araújo, Luan, Nikão, Erick, Costa, Rodriguinho, Bobadilla, Santos Forwards: Calleri, Luciano, Ferreira, Juan, Ribeiro

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 26/10/23 Palmeiras 5-0 São Paulo Brasileirão Série A 14/07/23 Palmeiras 1-2 São Paulo Copa do Brasil 06/07/23 São Paulo 1-0 Palmeiras Copa do Brasil 12/06/23 São Paulo 0-2 Palmeiras Brasileirão Série A 23/01/23 Palmeiras 0-0 São Paulo Paulista Série A1

