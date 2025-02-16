How to watch today's Pachuca vs Pumas UNAM Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Pachuca and Pumas UNAM, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The final Liga MX showdown on Sunday night will see Pachuca and Pumas UNAM square off, with both sides struggling to find their rhythm in the early stages of the campaign. Despite their inconsistencies, both teams have managed to hover around the Play-In spots, but this clash carries significant weight—three points could catapult them back into the top four.

For Pachuca, the pressure is on. They’re coming off back-to-back defeats and have now gone three straight matches without a win. To make matters worse, they've lost Andres Micolta for the remainder of the season after he sustained a serious knee injury in their recent outing against Cruz Azul. In a baffling decision, head coach Gustavo Almada forced him to push through the pain and play the entire first half.

On the other hand, Pumas UNAM have been riding a wave of momentum, securing two consecutive victories. However, those wins came against Mazatlán and Atlético San Luis, two of the league’s struggling sides. Additionally, Pumas are juggling their CONCACAF Champions Cup commitments, having played a midweek fixture against Cavalry. That could prompt them to adopt a more measured approach at the start of this contest.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Pachuca vs Pumas UNAM kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Miguel Hidalgo

The Liga MX match between Pachuca and Pumas UNAM will be played at Estadio Hidalgo in Pachuca, Mexico.

It will kick off at 5:05 pm PT / 8:05 pm ET on Sunday, February 16, in the US.

Team news & squads

Pachuca team news

CF Pachuca is currently facing some challenges, with Andrés Micolta ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a knee injury. Additionally, Eduardo Bauermann is doubtful for the upcoming match. The team has struggled with consistency lately, dropping to ninth place in the league after earning only one point from their last three matches and facing disciplinary issues that resulted in finishing their last two games with just 10 players.

Club Universidad Nacional team news

Pumas UNAM is experiencing a positive turn in form, with Jorge Ruvalcaba having fully recovered from his injury. They are riding a four-match unbeaten streak (W3), which has propelled them to 8th place in the standings. This momentum could play a crucial role as they face Pachuca in their upcoming encounter.

