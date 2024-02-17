Pachuca vs Club America: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Pachuca and CF America, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Saturday's Liga MX Clausura action sees leaders Club America going head-to-head with Pachuca at Estadio Miguel Hidalgo.

The hosts' have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their title defence, with four victories and two draws in their opening six Clausura games.

Still, with the race for the Clausura crown fierce, Club America can ill-afford a slip-up against a Pachuca side, who have made a flying start to the new season themselves with four wins and two losses putting them in the sixth spot in the table.

Pachuca vs CF America kick-off time

Date: Saturday, February 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:10 pm ET/ 5:10 pm PT Venue: Estadio Miguel Hidalgo

How to watch Pachuca vs CF America online - TV channels & live streams

The Liga MX fixture will be available to watch on Fubo, Univision, and TUDN in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Pachuca team news

Pachuca have no fresh injury concerns, meaning Celso Ortiz (knee) remains the only absentee as they prepare for the seventh round of the Clausura.

The visitors boast the second-best offense in the division, powered by some very good strikers of the ball such as the Venezuelan Salomon Rondon and the Moroccan Oussama Idrissi, both of whom have been firing on all cylinders this Clausura season. Jonathan Rodriguez's speed is always dangerous, as he can take advantage of large spaces behind the opposition's backline on transitions.

Pachuca predicted XI: Moreno; Aceves, Arroyo, Barreto, Aburto; Pedraza, Sanchez, Idrissi; Gutierrez, Macias, Rondon.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Moreno, Eulogio Defenders: Barreto, Cabral, L. Sanchez, Perez, B. Castillo, J. Castillo, Berlanga, Aceves Midfielders: Montiel, Ortiz, Pedraza, E. Sanchez, Marchand, Lopez, Terans, Idrissi, D. Hernandez, Hinestroza, Rodriguez, Figueroa, Gonzalez Forwards: Di Yorio, De la Rosa, I. Hernandez, Rondon

CF America team news

Club America will be without the services of Chilean midfielder Diego Valdes, who sustained a calf tear and missed the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League game against Real Esteli, as the Águilas booked their ticket to the round of 16.

There was also some good news, as both Kevin Alvarez (unknown) and Henry Martin (ankle) finally returned from respective injuries to record minutes under their belt in the same game, while Paraguayan Richard Sanchez returned to full training on Thursday, and is in contention for this weekend's clash.

Club America predicted XI: Malagon; Calderon, Caceres, Lichnovsky, Reyes; Fidalgo, dos Santos, Valdes, Zendejas; Rodriguez, Quinones.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Malagon, Jimenez, Palestina Defenders: I. Reyes, Caceres, Lichnovsky, Araujo, Juarez, S. Reyes, Fuentes, Orquin, Alvarez, Lara, Layun Midfielders: Naveda, Fidalgo, Sanchez, Dos Santos, Valdes, Zendejas, Suarez Forwards: Quinones, Martin, J. Rodriguez, Martinez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 04/10/2023 Pachuca 4-0 Club America Liga MX Apertura 05/03/2023 Club America 0-3 Pachuca Liga MX Clausura 18/08/2022 Pachuca 0-3 Club America Liga MX Apertura 23/05/2022 Pachuca 3-0 Club America Liga MX Clausura 20/05/2022 Club America 1-1 Pachuca Liga MX Clausura

