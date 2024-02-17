This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Pachuca vs Club America: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Pachuca and CF America, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Saturday's Liga MX Clausura action sees leaders Club America going head-to-head with Pachuca at Estadio Miguel Hidalgo.

The hosts' have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their title defence, with four victories and two draws in their opening six Clausura games.

Still, with the race for the Clausura crown fierce, Club America can ill-afford a slip-up against a Pachuca side, who have made a flying start to the new season themselves with four wins and two losses putting them in the sixth spot in the table.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Pachuca vs CF America kick-off time

Date:Saturday, February 17, 2024
Kick-off time:8:10 pm ET/ 5:10 pm PT
Venue:Estadio Miguel Hidalgo

The Liga MX match between Pachuca and Club America will be played at the Miguel Hidalgo Stadium on Saturday, February 17, 2024, with kick-off at 8:10 pm ET/ 5:10 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Pachuca vs CF America online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
UnivisionWatch here
TUDNWatch here

The Liga MX fixture will be available to watch on Fubo, Univision, and TUDN in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Pachuca team news

Pachuca have no fresh injury concerns, meaning Celso Ortiz (knee) remains the only absentee as they prepare for the seventh round of the Clausura.

The visitors boast the second-best offense in the division, powered by some very good strikers of the ball such as the Venezuelan Salomon Rondon and the Moroccan Oussama Idrissi, both of whom have been firing on all cylinders this Clausura season. Jonathan Rodriguez's speed is always dangerous, as he can take advantage of large spaces behind the opposition's backline on transitions.

Pachuca predicted XI: Moreno; Aceves, Arroyo, Barreto, Aburto; Pedraza, Sanchez, Idrissi; Gutierrez, Macias, Rondon.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Moreno, Eulogio
Defenders:Barreto, Cabral, L. Sanchez, Perez, B. Castillo, J. Castillo, Berlanga, Aceves
Midfielders:Montiel, Ortiz, Pedraza, E. Sanchez, Marchand, Lopez, Terans, Idrissi, D. Hernandez, Hinestroza, Rodriguez, Figueroa, Gonzalez
Forwards:Di Yorio, De la Rosa, I. Hernandez, Rondon

CF America team news

Club America will be without the services of Chilean midfielder Diego Valdes, who sustained a calf tear and missed the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League game against Real Esteli, as the Águilas booked their ticket to the round of 16.

There was also some good news, as both Kevin Alvarez (unknown) and Henry Martin (ankle) finally returned from respective injuries to record minutes under their belt in the same game, while Paraguayan Richard Sanchez returned to full training on Thursday, and is in contention for this weekend's clash.

Club America predicted XI: Malagon; Calderon, Caceres, Lichnovsky, Reyes; Fidalgo, dos Santos, Valdes, Zendejas; Rodriguez, Quinones.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Malagon, Jimenez, Palestina
Defenders:I. Reyes, Caceres, Lichnovsky, Araujo, Juarez, S. Reyes, Fuentes, Orquin, Alvarez, Lara, Layun
Midfielders:Naveda, Fidalgo, Sanchez, Dos Santos, Valdes, Zendejas, Suarez
Forwards:Quinones, Martin, J. Rodriguez, Martinez

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
04/10/2023Pachuca 4-0 Club AmericaLiga MX Apertura
05/03/2023Club America 0-3 PachucaLiga MX Clausura
18/08/2022Pachuca 0-3 Club AmericaLiga MX Apertura
23/05/2022Pachuca 3-0 Club AmericaLiga MX Clausura
20/05/2022Club America 1-1 PachucaLiga MX Clausura

Useful links

