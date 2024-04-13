Pachuca vs Chivas: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Pachuca and CD Guadalajara, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Pachuca will host Chivas on Saturday night in an intriguing Liga MX clash at the Estadio Miguel Hidalgo.

The hosts head into this contest after beating Tigres 3-0 at the Volcán and now sit in fifth place with 25 points.

Chivas, meanwhile, are coming off a 3-2 win over Puebla at the Akron Stadium, which puts them in ninth place in the standings with 22 points.

With just three games left before the closure of the 2024 Clausura Liga MX regular season, it's now or never for Guadalajara and they take on Pachuca, a direct rival in the fight for a direct ticket to the playoffs, in a must-win matchday 15 encounter.

Pachuca vs CD Guadalajara kick-off time

Date: Saturday, April 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 7 pm ET/ 4 pm PT Venue: Estadio Miguel Hidalgo

Pachuca and Chivas will take on each other at the Estadio Miguel Hidalgo on Saturday, April 13, 2024, with kick-off set at 7 pm ET/ 4 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Pachuca vs CD Guadalajara online - TV channels & live streams

The Liga MX fixture will be available to watch on Fubo, Univision and TUDN in the US. Viewers can tune into GOAL's Live Match Centre for live updates.

Team news & squads

Pachuca team news

The only concern the Tuzos have for the visit of Chivas is defender Gustavo Cabral, who picked up an injury against Tigres UANL and did not play against Herediano in midweek.

Pachuca predicted XI: Moreno; Aceves, Arroyo, Barreto, Aburto; Pedraza, Sanchez, Idrissi; Gutierrez, Macias, Rondon

Position Players Goalkeepers: Moreno, Eulogio Defenders: Barreto, Cabral, L. Sanchez, Perez, B. Castillo, J. Castillo, Berlanga, Aceves Midfielders: Montiel, Ortiz, Pedraza, E. Sanchez, Marchand, Lopez, Terans, Idrissi, D. Hernandez, Hinestroza, Rodriguez, Figueroa, Gonzalez Forwards: Di Yorio, De la Rosa, I. Hernandez, Rondon

CD Guadalajara team news

Chivas' star attacker Javier Hernández will not make the trip to Pachuca with the team due to muscle discomfort in his adductor during the week. Mateo Chávez, Armando González, and Jesús Brigido will travel with the squad, however, their involvement is doubtful as they will also feature with the Rebaño U-23s on Saturday morning.

Chivas predicted XI: Whalley; Calderon, Briseno, Orozco; Mozo, Beltran, Gutierrez, Guzman, Garcia; Alvarado, Marin

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jimenez, Whalley, Rangel Defenders: Orozco, Briseno, Mier, Calderon, Mayorga, Mozo, Sanchez, Castillo Midfielders: Torres, Gutierrez, Beltran, Guzman, Munoz, Perez, Alvarado, Brizuela, Padilla Forwards: Vega, R. Cisneros, Rios, Marin, Brigi

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 24/09/23 Chivas Guadalajara 0-0 Pachuca Mexico Liga MX 12/02/23 Pachuca 1-1 Chivas Guadalajara Mexico Clausura 31/07/22 Chivas Guadalajara 0-0 Pachuca Mexico Apertura 16/01/22 Pachuca 2-1 Chivas Guadalajara Mexico Clausura 19/09/21 Chivas Guadalajara 1-0 Pachuca Mexico Apertura

