Orlando Pride vs San Diego Wave: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the NWSL match between Orlando Pride and San Diego Wave FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Orlando Pride (1-0-3, 6 points) will take on San Diego Wave (1-1-1, 4 points) in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) at the Inter and Co. Stadium on Friday night.

The Pride picked up their first win of the 2024 season last Friday, keeping a clean sheet on the road to beat Utah Royals FC (1-3-0, 3 points) by a 1-0 scoreline. As for the Wave, the visitors played Racing Louisville (0-0-4, 4 points) to a scoreless draw on Saturday at Lynn Family Stadium.

Orlando Pride vs San Diego Wave FC kick-off time

Date: Friday, April 19, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT Venue: Inter and Co Stadium

The match will be played at the Inter and Co. Stadium on Friday, April 19, 2024, with kick-off at 8 pm ET/ 5 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Orlando Pride vs San Diego Wave FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Orlando Pride team news

Orlando Pride made two changes for their last game as Summer Yates got her first start of the season, while Luana, who was an excused absence, was replaced by Julie Doyle in the starting lineup.

The most surprising omission from the lineup was Marta. The team captain was left on the bench after playing a pair of games for Brazil in the SheBelieves Cup during the international break, and she is set to return to the first XI here.

Orlando Pride possible lineup: Moorhouse; Martinez, Sams, Strom, Abello; Gautrat, Angelina; Doyle, Yates, Adriana; Marta.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Moorhouse, Manner, Crone Defenders: McCutcheon, Sams, Lawrence, Celia, Martinez Midfielders: Luana, Angelina, Gautrat, Duljan, Abello, Lemos, Dyke Forwards: Larroquette, Adriana, Marta, Watt, Doyle, Banda, Yates, Allen, Kerr

San Diego Wave FC team news

Defender Naomi Girma (thigh) and midfielder Melanie Barcenas (hip) were unavailable due to injury for San Diego Wave's goalless draw against Racing last time out and remain questionable here.

Rookie Kennedy Wesley made her professional debut with a start at centre-back in the same game, while midfielder Kimmie Ascanio made her professional debut, coming on as a substitute in the 76th minute.

San Diego Wave possible lineup: Sheridan; McNabb, Dahlkemper, Wesley, Westphal; Van Egmond, McCaskill, Colaprico; Morgan, Jakobsson, Shaw.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sheridan, Beall, Messner Defenders: Dahlkemper, Girma, Lundkvist, Enge, McNabb, Torpey, Westphal Midfielders: Van Egmond, Ascanio, McCaskill, Colaprico Forwards: Ali, Jakobsson, Shaw, Morgan, Doniak, Jones, Carusa, Bennett, Barcenas

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Score 26/08/23 Orlando Pride 1-2 San Diego Wave FC NWSL 30/04/23 San Diego Wave FC 1-3 Orlando Pride NWSL 26/09/22 Orlando Pride 2-2 San Diego Wave FC NWSL 14/08/22 San Diego Wave FC 0-1 Orlando Pride NWSL

