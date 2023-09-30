Orlando City vs Montreal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between Orlando City and Montreal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Orlando City will look to extend their undefeated home run to 12 games across all competitions when they host CF Montreal at the Exploria Stadium in Saturday's MLS action.

After a disappointing 1-1 draw against Inter Miami FC last time out, the hosts will be looking to return to winning ways and build momentum heading into the playoffs.

The Lions enter this game in second place in the MLS East Conference, and are on track to set a new record points haul for the regular season, with 51 points currently tied for the best in the club’s history.

On the flip side, Montreal have gone five games without a win and are currently sitting eighth in the East Conference, fighting to stay above the playoff line.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Orlando City vs Montreal kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 30, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET Venue: Exploria Stadium

The MLS match between Orlando City and Montreal will be played at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida, USA.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm ET on September 30 in the United States (US).

How to watch Orlando City vs Montreal online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream worldwide on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Fans who cannot watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

Team news & squads

Orlando City team news

Orlando City will be missing goalkeeper Adam Grinwis (thigh) and midfielder Favian Loyola (arm) for the Montreal clash due to respective injury concerns. Having missed the last seven matches through a lower leg injury, Brazilian defender Carlos Antonio is back in training, but remains a doubt for Saturday's home fixture.

Orlando City possible XI: Gallese; Thorhallsson, Schlegel, Jansson, Santos; Araujo, Cartagena; Torres, Pereyra, Angulo; McGuire

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gallese, Stajduhar Defenders: Thorhallsson, Schlegel, Jansson, Santos, Halliday, Petrasso , Smith Midfielders: Araujo, Cartagena, Pereyra, Urso, Martins Forwards: McGuire, Angulo, Torres, Enrique , Ojeda, González

Montreal team news

Montreal are unable to call upon Aaron Herrera and Robert Thorkelsson, while Sean Rea and Jules-Anthony Vilsaint are listed as questionable. Defender Joel Waterman will serve a red card suspension after he was sent off at Atlanta United.

Montreal possible XI: Sirois; Alvarez, Campbell, Corbo; Brault-Guillard, Saliba, Piette, Choiniere; Hamdi; Opoku, Offor

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sirios, Pantemis, Ketterer Defenders: Waterman, Campbell, Corbo, Alvarez, Brault-Guillard Midfielders: Wanyama, Piette, Jabang, Duke, Choiniere, Saliba, Kwizera, Hamdi Forwards: Lappalainen, Miljevic, Opoku, Toye, Offor, Ibrahim

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 7/5/23 Montreal 2-0 Orlando City MLS 17/10/22 Montreal 2-0 Orlando City MLS 7/5/22 Montreal 4-1 Orlando City MLS 27/2/22 Orlando City 2-0 Montreal MLS 7/11/21 Montreal 0-2 Orlando City MLS

