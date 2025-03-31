How to watch the MLB game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The AL East rivalry heats up Monday afternoon as the Baltimore Orioles (2-2) host the Boston Red Sox (1-3) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, with first pitch set for 2:35 p.m. ET.

Baltimore is coming off a 3-1 setback against the Blue Jays on Sunday. Ryan O’Hearn was a bright spot, going 2-for-2 with a double, but Tomoyuki Sugano struggled, surrendering two earned runs on four hits over four innings while striking out just one in the loss.

Boston also fell short in their last outing, dropping a 3-2 decision to the Rangers. Richard Fitts took the loss, allowing three earned runs on six hits across six innings while striking out four. Wilyer Abreu provided a spark at the plate, finishing 1-for-1 with a double and an RBI.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Baltimore Orioles vs Boston Red Sox MLB game.

How to watch Baltimore Orioles vs Boston Red Sox MLB game on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: MASN, NESN

MASN, NESN Streaming service: Fubo

To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

Baltimore Orioles vs Boston Red Sox: Date and First-Pitch time

The Orioles will take on the Red Sox in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, March 31, 2025, at 2:35 pm ET/11:35 am PT at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland.

Date Monday, March 31, 2025 First-Pitch Time 2:35 pm ET/11:35 am PT Venue Oriole Park at Camden Yards Location Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore Orioles vs Boston Red Sox team news, injury reports & key players

Baltimore Orioles team news

Adley Rutschman wrapped up last season with 19 homers, 79 RBI, and a .250 batting average, while Ryan O’Hearn contributed 117 hits, a .334 on-base percentage, and a .427 slugging percentage. Cedric Mullins posted a .234 average with 18 home runs and 54 RBI, and Colton Cowser finished with a .242 batting average, a .321 OBP, and a .447 SLG.

The Orioles turn to Cade Povich, who also impressed this spring. The lefty made four starts, logging 14.2 innings with a .167 opponent batting average and 15 strikeouts. If he carries that momentum into Monday’s matchup, Baltimore will be in a strong position.

Boston Red Sox team news

For the Red Sox, Jarren Duran was a key offensive piece, collecting 191 hits with a .285 batting average. Alex Bregman delivered 30 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs, and 44 walks while hitting .260. Rafael Devers launched 28 homers and drove in 83 runs, and Ceddanne Rafaela rounded out Boston’s lineup with a .246 average, 23 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs, and 15 walks.

On the mound, Sean Newcomb hasn’t held a full-time starting role in the majors for a while, but he was stellar in spring training, securing a rotation spot. Across 14.1 innings, the left-hander surrendered just nine hits and one earned run while striking out 13 and issuing only three walks. The Red Sox will be counting on him to replicate that form as they look to pick up a win.

Baltimore Orioles vs Boston Red Sox head-to-head record