Boston Red Sox v Texas RangersGetty Images Sport
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch Baltimore Orioles vs Boston Red Sox MLB game: Live stream, regional networks, team news and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the MLB game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The AL East rivalry heats up Monday afternoon as the Baltimore Orioles (2-2) host the Boston Red Sox (1-3) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, with first pitch set for 2:35 p.m. ET.

Baltimore is coming off a 3-1 setback against the Blue Jays on Sunday. Ryan O’Hearn was a bright spot, going 2-for-2 with a double, but Tomoyuki Sugano struggled, surrendering two earned runs on four hits over four innings while striking out just one in the loss.

Boston also fell short in their last outing, dropping a 3-2 decision to the Rangers. Richard Fitts took the loss, allowing three earned runs on six hits across six innings while striking out four. Wilyer Abreu provided a spark at the plate, finishing 1-for-1 with a double and an RBI.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Baltimore Orioles vs Boston Red Sox MLB game, plus plenty more.

How to watch Baltimore Orioles vs Boston Red Sox MLB game on TV & stream live online

  • Local TV Channel: MASN, NESN
  • Streaming service: Fubo
To watch the entire MLB season, Fubo and DirecTV Stream are the two best streaming services for baseball fans. Both carry MLB.tv for out-of-market access to games and you can also check out our table below for information on regional sports networks and where to find them.

READ MORE: FuboTV Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Baltimore Orioles vs Boston Red Sox: Date and First-Pitch time

The Orioles will take on the Red Sox in an electrifying MLB game on Monday, March 31, 2025, at 2:35  pm ET/11:35 am PT at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland.

Date

Monday, March 31, 2025

First-Pitch Time

2:35  pm ET/11:35 am PT

Venue

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Location

Baltimore, Maryland

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports while you're out of state, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Baltimore Orioles vs Boston Red Sox team news, injury reports & key players

Baltimore Orioles team news

Adley Rutschman wrapped up last season with 19 homers, 79 RBI, and a .250 batting average, while Ryan O’Hearn contributed 117 hits, a .334 on-base percentage, and a .427 slugging percentage. Cedric Mullins posted a .234 average with 18 home runs and 54 RBI, and Colton Cowser finished with a .242 batting average, a .321 OBP, and a .447 SLG.

The Orioles turn to Cade Povich, who also impressed this spring. The lefty made four starts, logging 14.2 innings with a .167 opponent batting average and 15 strikeouts. If he carries that momentum into Monday’s matchup, Baltimore will be in a strong position.

Boston Red Sox team news

For the Red Sox, Jarren Duran was a key offensive piece, collecting 191 hits with a .285 batting average. Alex Bregman delivered 30 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs, and 44 walks while hitting .260. Rafael Devers launched 28 homers and drove in 83 runs, and Ceddanne Rafaela rounded out Boston’s lineup with a .246 average, 23 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs, and 15 walks.

On the mound, Sean Newcomb hasn’t held a full-time starting role in the majors for a while, but he was stellar in spring training, securing a rotation spot. Across 14.1 innings, the left-hander surrendered just nine hits and one earned run while striking out 13 and issuing only three walks. The Red Sox will be counting on him to replicate that form as they look to pick up a win.

Baltimore Orioles vs Boston Red Sox head-to-head record

Date

Competition

Home

Away

Score

17-Mar-25

ST

Boston Red Sox

Baltimore Orioles

3-12

03-Mar-25

ST

Baltimore Orioles

Boston Red Sox

6-6

12-Sep-24

MLB

Boston Red Sox

Baltimore Orioles

5-3

11-Sep-24

MLB

Boston Red Sox

Baltimore Orioles

3-5

10-Sep-24

MLB

Boston Red Sox

Baltimore Orioles

12-3

