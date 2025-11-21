How to watch Oregon vs USC NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

This Saturday, the Oregon Ducks will welcome the USC Trojans to Autzen Stadium for a Week 13 showdown in college football, with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. ET.

USC (8-2) has found its rhythm in conference play, winning three straight Big Ten games since a non-conference setback at Notre Dame. Last Saturday, the Trojans narrowly escaped with a 26-21 victory over Iowa at home, falling short of covering the 6.5-point spread. The game was a rollercoaster as USC fell behind 14-0 early and trailed 21-7 late in the second quarter before rallying for 19 unanswered points. It wasn't a flawless performance, but it was the kind of gritty win that can boost confidence as the season enters its final stretch and keeps their College Football Playoff aspirations alive.

Oregon (9-1) has also been on a tear, stringing together four wins since a home loss to conference leader Indiana. The Ducks dominated Minnesota last Saturday, rolling to a 42-13 victory as 27-point favorites. Oregon controlled every facet of the game, outgaining the Golden Gophers 510-200 and averaging six yards per carry alongside 10 yards per pass. Sophomore quarterback Dante Moore was nearly flawless, completing 27 of 30 passes for a school-record 90 percent completion rate. Despite Moore’s standout performance, head coach Dan Lanning emphasized that the win was a total team effort.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Oregon vs USC NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Oregon vs USC: Date and kick-off time

The Ducks will take on the Trojans in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET or 12:30 pm PT at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

Date Saturday, November 22, 2025 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET or 12:30 pm PT Venue Autzen Stadium Location Eugene, Oregon

How to watch Oregon vs USC on TV & stream live online

TV channel: CBS

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Oregon vs USC news & key players

Oregon Ducks team news

For the Ducks, quarterback Dante Moore has led the way through the air, throwing for 2,190 yards with 21 touchdowns and five interceptions while completing nearly 73 percent of his passes. His top targets are freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore with 443 yards and three touchdowns, and junior tight end Kenyon Sadiq with 407 yards and six scores. Senior running back Noah Whittington leads the ground game with 623 yards and five touchdowns on 76 carries.

Oregon averages 39 points per game, ranking seventh nationally, and puts up 475.4 total yards per contest, including 241.8 through the air and a strong 233.6 rushing yards per game. The Ducks boast a stingy defense that allows just 13.7 points per game, giving up 235.4 total yards, with an elite passing defense surrendering only 127.3 yards per game.

Injury concerns for Oregon include leading wide receiver Dakorien Moore, who missed the last two games and is doubtful due to a knee injury, and WR Gary Bryant Jr., sidelined with an ankle issue and questionable for this week. Linebacker Devon Jackson is also listed as questionable.

USC Trojans team news

Junior quarterback Jayden Maiava has been the engine behind USC's offense this season, throwing for 2,868 yards with 18 touchdowns against six interceptions while completing nearly 67 percent of his passes at an impressive 9.5 yards per attempt. He has also added six rushing touchdowns, showing his dual-threat ability. Key offensive weapons to watch against Oregon include junior wideout Makai Lemon, who has caught 71 passes for 1,090 yards and eight scores, freshman running back King Miller with 719 yards and five touchdowns on 99 carries, and junior back Waymond Jordan, who has added 576 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 88 carries.

The Trojans are putting up big numbers this season, averaging 38.2 points per game, which ranks 11th nationally, and 488.9 total yards per game, including 298.1 through the air and 190.8 on the ground. Defensively, USC allows 21.7 points per game and 344.1 total yards, surrendering 198.3 passing yards and 145.8 rushing yards on average.

USC's injury report includes some key questions. Starting offensive tackle Elijah Paige, safeties Kamari Ramsey and Bishop Fitzgerald, and defensive end Braylan Shelby are all listed as questionable after practicing earlier in the week. Running back Waymond Jordan is doubtful for the matchup with Oregon.