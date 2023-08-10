Olimpia vs Flamengo: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the CONMEBOL Libertadores match between Olimpia and Flamengo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A high-stakes showdown awaits as Flamengo travel to face Olimpia in the second leg of their Copa Libertadores round of 16 clash on Friday.

The Copa Libertadores holders are currently leading by one goal, which puts them in a favorable position to secure a spot in the next stage of the competition, but Olimpia are expected to put up a strong fight.

Bruno Henrique's early second-half goal proved to be the difference between the two sides a week ago. The Brazilian side completely dominated the game, allowing no shots on goal from their opponents throughout the game.

Regardless, the tie is very much wide open with just one goal separating the teams ahead of the reverse fixture in Paraguay. On a positive note for Olimpia, they have finally snapped their six-game winless streak with a dominant 5-3 victory over Club Guarani in the weekend’s Division Profesional action.

It was the maiden win of the embryonic Clausura campaign for Olimpia who had previously claimed just one point in the opening four rounds.

Flamengo, on the other hand, ended their eleven-game unbeaten run with a surprise 3-0 defeat to Cuiaba on Sunday night, albeit head coach Jorge Sampaoli did leave some of his key stars on the bench at the weekend, with one eye on this Copa Libertadores second-leg on Thursday. The Brazilian giants' attention will now turn to getting back to winning ways.

Olimpia vs Flamengo kick-off time

Date: August 10, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 pm EDT Venue: Estadio Defensores del Chaco

The Copa Libertadores round of 16 decider between Olimpia and Flamengo will be played at the Estadio Defensores del Chaco in Paraguay on Friday, August 10, 2023. Kick-off is at 8 pm EDT for fans in the United States (US).

How to watch Olimpia vs Flamengo online - TV channels & live streams

The Olimpia vs Flamengo fixture will be shown live on beIN Sports, Fanatiz, fubo and Sling TV in the United States. Match highlights will be shown after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Olimpia team news

Still dealing with a host of injury problems, Olimpia are set to miss several key players due to injuries, including Saul Salcedo and Luis Caceres, both out with knee problems, while Derlis Gonzalez is also sidelined at the moment.

The Paraguayan outfit has been very difficult to break down in the group stage of Copa Libertadores, conceding only four goals in six outings against Atletico Nacional, Patronato, and Melgar.

Braces from star strikers Facundo Bruera and Brian Montenegro last time out against Club Gurani showcased their firepower, which is something they will need to display in this match if Olimpia are to come away with a positive result.

Olimpia possible XI: Espinola; Barreto, Zarate, Gamarra, Zabala; Cardozo, Ortiz, Fernandez, Torres; Montenegro, Bruera.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Olveira, González, Arzamendia Defenders: Zárate, Castellano, Gamarra, Otálvaro, Alcaraz, Salazar, Zabala Midfielders: Silva, Ortiz, Quintana, Torres, Cardozo, Orzusa, Aldo Zárate, Gómez Forwards: Camacho, Walter González, Paiva, Brizuela, Colmán, Vera, Recalde

Flamengo team news

Flamengo are set to be without Erick Pulgar (muscle) due to a long-term injury. Jorge Sampaoli will be without the services of attacking midfielder Matheus Franca after the Brazilian wonderkid completed his transfer to Premier League side Crystal Palace.

Having scored the only goal in this tie, Henrique will undoubtedly keep his spot in the team thanks to the creative qualities he offers to the team.

Top scorer Pedro, who has scored 26 goals in 38 games across all competitions so far this season, was recalled to lead the line last time out, but failed to impress, which means he could drop down to the substitutes' bench in favour of Gabriel Barbosa.

Flamengo possible XI: Cunha; Franca, Bruno, Pereira, Luis; Hugo, Maia; Ribeiro, De Arrascaeta, Henrique; Pedro.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Santos, Cunha Defenders: Pablo, Cleiton, Lucas, F. Luis, Paulo, Welinton, G. Varela, Wesley, Sales, W. Franca, Pereira, Caio, F. Bruno Midfielders: Maia, Jesus, Weverson, Carlos, Gerson, Hugo, Rodriguinho, De Arrascaeta, E. Ribeiro, Henrique, Werton, Araujo, Marinho, Thiaguinho, Goncalves, Allan Forwards: Barbosa, Pedro, Mateusao, Petterson, Luka, A. Luiz, E. Soares

Head-to-Head Record

Prior to the 1-0 Flamengo win in the first leg, these two sides last met in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Libertadores, which Flamengo won 9-2 on aggregate. The Brazilian outfit is unbeaten in four of their last five meetings against Olimipia winning the last three.

Date Match Competition 4/8/23 Flamengo 1-0 Olimpia CONMEBOL Libertadores 19/8/21 Flamengo 5-1 Olimpia CONMEBOL Libertadores 12/8/21 Olimpia 1-4 Flamengo CONMEBOL Libertadores 29/3/12 Olimpia 3-2 Flamengo CONMEBOL Libertadores 16/3/12 Flamengo 3-3 Olimpia CONMEBOL Libertadores

