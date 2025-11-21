How to watch Oklahoma vs Missouri NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The No. 22 Missouri Tigers (7-3, 3-3 SEC) are set to clash with the No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners (8-2, 4-2 SEC) in a Top 25 matchup this Saturday afternoon.

Oklahoma has climbed to eighth in the AP Poll and is keeping its College Football Playoff hopes alive out of the SEC. While the Sooners could still miss out on the SEC Championship, they are looking to make a statement in their remaining games against Missouri and LSU to bolster their case for an at-large spot.

Missouri comes into this showdown riding the momentum of a convincing 49-27 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs in their previous outing.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Oklahoma vs Missouri NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Oklahoma vs Missouri: Date and kick-off time

The Sooners will take on the Tigers in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 am PT at Memorial Stadium in Norman, OK.

Date Saturday, November 22, 2025 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 am PT Venue Memorial Stadium Location Norman, OK

How to watch Oklahoma vs Missouri on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Oklahoma vs Missouri news & key players

Oklahoma Sooners team news

Oklahoma leans on quarterback John Mateer, who overcame a midseason injury to return and guide the Sooners’ offense. Mateer, in his final year of eligibility after three seasons at Washington State, has thrown for 2,087 yards with an 8-7 touchdown-to-interception ratio while adding 329 rushing yards, making him a dual-threat. The ground game is bolstered by freshman Tory Blalock, who has carried the ball 98 times for 402 yards and four touchdowns.

The Sooners' passing attack is highlighted by wide receiver Isaiah Satenga III, who has 53 catches for 718 yards and five touchdowns. Oklahoma's defense has been fierce this season, registering 37 sacks. Edge rusher Mason Thomas leads the charge with 6.5 sacks, though he is listed as questionable for this matchup with an undisclosed injury. Notably, six different players on the Sooners’ defense have contributed at least one sack this season, showing the depth and versatility of their pass rush.

Missouri Tigers team news

Missouri's ground game was unstoppable in their last outing, with Ahmad Hardy piling up an eye-popping 300 rushing yards in the Tigers' win over Mississippi State. The 5ft10in sophomore has been a revelation this season, rushing for 1,346 yards and 15 touchdowns in his first year with the program after transferring from Louisiana-Monroe. At quarterback, it remains uncertain if Pribula will be able to start. If he is sidelined, freshman Matt Zollers, a 6ft4in signal-caller, would step in. Zollers has shown promise this season, throwing for 402 yards with a 4-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

At wide receiver, Kevin Coleman Jr. has been the clear go-to weapon for the Tigers. The 5ft11in senior has hauled in 56 passes for 600 yards and a touchdown. On defense, Missouri has been active in the backfield, recording 29 sacks, led by DE Damon Wilson II with seven. The secondary has contributed as well, generating seven interceptions on the year, with Toriano Pride Jr. standing out with two picks.