How to watch Oklahoma vs LSU NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

No. 8 Oklahoma wraps up its regular season on home turf, and a win would likely punch its ticket to the College Football Playoff.

The Sooners shocked the college football world with their upset of Alabama two weeks ago, vaulting themselves into the top 10, and they should stay there as long as they handle business against an LSU team that has been trending in the wrong direction.

The Tigers parted ways with coach Brian Kelly midyear and haven't found much stability since. LSU squeaked by Arkansas 23-22 and edged Western Kentucky 13-10, but if there’s been one constant, it has been their defense. Against Western Kentucky, the Tigers absolutely slammed the door, limiting the Hilltoppers to only 152 total yards and 2.3 yards per snap.

A season ago, LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier torched the Sooners for 277 yards and three touchdowns in a 37-17 victory. Whether history repeats itself is up in the air, because Nussmeier is questionable for this year's rematch, and Oklahoma is hunting win No. 10 with everything on the line.

Oklahoma vs LSU: Date and kick-off time

The Sooners will take on the Tigers in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 29, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET or 12:30 pm PT at Memorial Stadium in Norman, OK.

Date Saturday, November 29, 2025 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET or 12:30 pm PT Venue Memorial Stadium Location Norman, OK

How to watch Oklahoma vs LSU on TV & stream live online

Oklahoma vs LSU news & key players

Oklahoma Sooners team news

Oklahoma’s attack has blown hot and cold all season, even with quarterback John Mateer steering the ship, but the Sooners have been winning games through sheer dominance on defense and special teams. Against Tennessee, kicker Tate Sandell drilled three field goals from beyond 50 yards to go with a defensive touchdown. In the shocker over Alabama, three Oklahoma possessions began inside Tide territory and the defense found the end zone again. Even in the scrap with Missouri, Peyton Bowen came up clutch by blocking a field goal to preserve the scoreline.

Right now, the Sooners are practically Iowa-like in the way they dictate games without needing much from the offense. Meanwhile, wide receiver Isaiah Sategna has quietly turned into one of the Sooners’ most valuable players. The junior ranks sixth in the SEC with 56 catches, hauling in at least four grabs in every FBS matchup. Last week against Missouri, he ripped off an 87-yard score that completely swung the game. His one-on-one duel with Mansoor Delane could be the matchup that decides how this showdown unfolds.

LSU Tigers team news

On the other sideline, LSU has limped to a 7-4 record, but their big-name secondary additions have absolutely lived up to the hype. Cornerback Mansoor Delane has played like one of the nation’s elite, while safeties A.J. Haulcy and Tamacrus Cooley have anchored a powerful defensive backfield. The Tigers sit atop the SEC with an opposing passer rating of 109.7, collecting 14 interceptions while giving up only eight passing touchdowns. Mateer has mostly taken care of the ball, but this is, without question, the toughest pass defense Oklahoma has faced all year.