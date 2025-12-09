How to watch Ohio State vs Illinois NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Ohio State vs Illinois NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Ohio State vs Illinois: Date and tip-off time

The Ohio State Buckeyes will face off against the Illinois Fighting Illini in an exciting NCAAM game on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET or 4:30 pm PT at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Date Tuesday, December 9, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET or 4:30 pm PT Venue Value City Arena Location Columbus, Ohio

How to watch Ohio State vs Illinois on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Illinois Fighting Illini live on Peacock nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Ohio State vs Illinois team news & key performers

Ohio State Buckeyes team news

Ohio State, has been just as dangerous on the offensive end. The Buckeyes are averaging 88.4 points per game and shooting a scorching 53% from the floor, putting them among the top shooting teams in the country. Bruce Thornton is the engine of the attack, pouring in 20.1 points per game and stretching defenses with his accuracy from beyond the arc. Christoph Tilly and Devin Royal bring steady production in the paint, while John Mobley Jr. adds a perimeter punch. Freshman Marcus Noel’s breakout showing against Northwestern only underscored how deep this Buckeyes squad is. With 17.6 assists per outing and a strong 77.8% mark at the foul line, Ohio State boasts a balanced, efficient offense capable of running up scores in a hurry.

Illinois Fighting Illini team news

Illinois has been firing on all cylinders offensively, emerging as one of the Big Ten’s most explosive units. The Illini are pouring in 88.7 points per game and knocking down shots at a 48.1% clip. Boogie Boswell sets the tone with a team-best 17 points a night, while Andrej Stojakovic and David Mirkovic chip in with dependable scoring and work on the glass. Up front, the Ivisic twins, Tomislav and Zvonimir, give Illinois a massive interior presence with their combined length, shot-blocking and rim protection. With 43 rebounds per contest, a top-20 mark nationally, and a roster full of players who can hurt you, Illinois spreads the wealth in a way that gives opposing defenses headaches.