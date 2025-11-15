How to watch Ohio State vs UCLA NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

It's a Big Ten showdown under the Saturday night lights in the Buckeye State, where two conference foes collide with very different agendas. The UCLA Bruins hit the road, hoping to spring a shocker as they visit the top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes.

UCLA rolls into Columbus licking its wounds after a second consecutive defeat, falling to Nebraska on home turf. Now 3-6 overall and 3-3 in Big Ten play, the Bruins are desperate to flip the script and snag a season-defining upset.

On the other sideline, Ohio State keeps humming along. The Buckeyes strutted past Purdue last weekend, tightening their grip on the No. 1 CFP ranking. At 10-0 and 6-0 in conference play, they sit just behind Indiana in the Big Ten standings with everything still in their hands.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Ohio State vs UCLA NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Ohio State vs UCLA: Date and kick-off time

The Buckeyes will take on the Bruins in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET or 4:30 pm PT at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH.

Date Saturday, November 15, 2025 Kick-off Time 7:30 pm ET or 4:30 pm PT Venue Ohio Stadium Location Columbus, OH

How to watch Ohio State vs UCLA: on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NBC

Streaming service: Fubo

Ohio State vs UCLA: Team news & key players

Ohio State Buckeyes team news

Ohio State, meanwhile, continues to look every bit the powerhouse it's advertised to be. The Buckeyes sit 19th nationally in passing offense (286.3 YPG), hover mid-tier in rushing (155.3 YPG), and crack the top 20 in scoring (36.3 PPG). But the crown jewel is their defense, the stingiest unit in the country, allowing a measly 7.2 points per game.

Freshman phenom Julian Sayin has been as polished as they come, completing 203 of 251 attempts for 2,491 yards with 24 touchdowns and only four interceptions. Backup reps have been limited, though Lincoln Kienholz has punched in a pair of rushing scores. On the ground, Bo Jackson (613 yards), CJ Donaldson (nine TD), and James Peoples form a three-headed backfield that keeps defenses honest.

Out wide, superstar freshman Jeremiah Smith has been Sayin' go-to playmaker, reeling in 65 catches for 862 yards and 10 touchdowns. Carnell Tate (711 yards, seven TD), tight end Max Klare, Jackson, and Brandon Inniss round out a deep, balanced receiving corps. Kicker Jayden Fielding has been automatic on PATs (38-for-38) and reliable on field goals.

UCLA Bruins team news

Offensively, UCLA has struggled to stretch the field. The Bruins rank 111th nationally in passing, averaging just 184.3 yards per outing, though their ground game sits closer to the middle of the pack at 160.2 yards per game. Scoring has been another uphill climb, their 20.4 points per game ranks 117th in the FBS, and the defense hasn't offered much insulation, surrendering 30.7 points per contest (112th nationally).

Quarterback Nico Iamaleava continues to shoulder the load. He's completed 165 of 259 passes for 1,659 yards, tossing 12 touchdowns against seven picks, and he also leads UCLA in rushing with 474 yards and four scores. Behind him, Jaivian Thomas (277 yards, TD), Jalen Berger (268 yards, two TD) and Anthony Woods (232 yards) rotate through the backfield.

In the passing game, Kwazi Gilmer paces the team with 33 grabs for 395 yards and two touchdowns, while Mikey Matthews, Titus Mokiao-Atimalala, Rico Flores Jr., and Woods each chip in as complementary targets. Kicker Mateen Bhaghani has been steady, drilling 17-of-17 PATs and 14-of-18 field goals with a long of 54.