How to watch Ohio State vs Rutgers NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Scarlet Knights head into Columbus staring down their toughest test of the season, a date with the unbeaten, top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes in a Big Ten showdown.

Rutgers bumped itself back to .500 at 5-5 after a much-needed 35-20 victory over Maryland at home last weekend, a result that keeps their bowl hopes very much alive. Greg Schiano’s group now sits just one win shy of automatic bowl eligibility, but the road ahead is anything but smooth. After this measuring-stick matchup with No. 1 Ohio State, the Knights close the regular season against a powerful Penn State squad. The margin for error is razor thin.

Ohio State, meanwhile, is once again parked firmly in the College Football Playoff driver's seat. The Buckeyes rolled into Week 12 at a spotless 10-0, and last week’s 48-10 demolition of UCLA in a packed Horseshoe only strengthened the belief that Ryan Day's team is built for another deep postseason run. The offense is humming, the defense is smothering, and Columbus is buzzing with title talk once again.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Ohio State vs Rutgers NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

READ MORE: Fubo Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Ohio State vs Rutgers: Date and kick-off time

The Buckeyes will take on the Scarlet Kings in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 am PT at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Date Saturday, November 22, 2025 Kick-off Time 12:00 pm ET or 9:00 am PT Venue Ohio Stadium Location Columbus, Ohio

How to watch Ohio State vs Rutgers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FOX

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as Express VPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work, and you want to stream the game live. You can eventry ExpressVPN risk-freewith a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Ohio State vs Rutgers news & key players

Ohio State Buckeyes team news

Ohio State leaned heavily on its rushing attack to power past UCLA. The Buckeyes totaled 222 yards on the ground, their best output in Big Ten play this season. Bo Jackson led the charge with a career-high 112 yards and a touchdown, while Isaiah West added 61 yards and a score of his own. James Peoples contributed 42 yards and two touchdowns, rounding out a strong backfield showing.

Quarterback Julian Sayin kept his hot streak alive, completing 23-of-31 passes for 184 yards and a touchdown. WR Brandon Inniss had a career night with six receptions. Overall, Ohio State tallied 440 total yards. Defensively, the Buckeyes stifled UCLA, holding them to 228 total yards, including just 68 on the ground. Linebacker Sonny Styles led the team with seven tackles, while his brother, Lorenzo Styles Jr., chipped in five tackles and electrified the crowd with a 100-yard kickoff return touchdown, Ohio State's first since 2010. Injury updates include WR Jeremiah Smith as questionable with 69 catches for 902 yards and 10 touchdowns, WR Carnell Tate out with 39 catches for 711 yards, and OL Joshua Padilla sidelined.

Rutgers Scarlet Kings team news

Rutgers will be without key contributors on defense this week, with DL Darold DeNhohe, WR Dane Pardridge, and DB Chris Jones all sidelined.

Despite that, the Scarlet Knights' offense was firing on all cylinders against Maryland. Running back Antwan Raymond stole the show, matching a school record with 41 carries and racking up a career-best 240 yards on the ground, including a touchdown. His performance ranks as the third-highest rushing output nationally this season.

Quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis also turned in a memorable night, tossing four touchdown passes, tying the Rutgers record for most touchdown passes in a Big Ten contest. Wide receiver Ian Strong was the main target, hauling in three of those four TD passes and setting a new program mark for most receiving touchdowns in a Big Ten game.

Overall, Rutgers amassed 485 yards of total offense, with 256 coming on the ground. Defensively, the Scarlet Knights allowed 403 total yards, but they limited Maryland through the air to just 98 yards. DL Eric O'Neill had a breakout game, posting a career-high 10 tackles, including two tackles for loss. DB Jett Elad added his second interception of the season. One lingering concern remains Maryland’s ability to run the ball, as the Terps still managed over 300 rushing yards in defeat.