Oakland Athletics 2025 MLB schedule: TV channel, livestream & where to watch the games

Everything you need to know about how to watch Oakland Athletics MLB games anywhere in the United States.

After closing out the 2024 season with a 39-37 run over their last 76 games, the Oakland A's wrapped up the campaign at 69-93, marking a 19-win improvement from their 2023 tally. With that progress in mind, the club is optimistic that 2025 could signal a transition from rebuilding mode to legitimate playoff contention.

They aim to take that next step behind a promising core of young talent, including Lawrence Butler, Mason Miller, Brent Rooker, Zack Gelof, Shea Langeliers, JJ Bleday, Jacob Wilson, and Tyler Soderstrom. In addition, the front office moved to strengthen the roster this offseason by bringing in reinforcements, with right-hander Luis Severino, lefty Jeffrey Springs, and third baseman Gio Urshela all set to bolster the squad.

Looking forward to watching the Athletics in 2025-26 season? Please read our guide below to find out which TV Channels and streaming services you need to watch every San Francisco game throughout the season.

Oakland Athletics 2025 Spring Training schedule: TV Channels and Live Stream

Detail Information Date Wednesday, February 22, 2025 Opponents @ San Diego Padres Stadium Peoria Sports Complex TV Channel NBC Sports California Live Stream Fubo, Hulu+ Live TV, DirecTV Stream

Oakland Athletics 2025 MLB regular season schedule

How to watch Oakland Athletics MLB games in California area

NBC Sports California serves as the go-to destination for Athletics fans to catch games on TV. To tune in, you'll need a cable or satellite subscription that includes NBC Sports in your package.

Providers such as DirecTV, Xfinity (Comcast), and Verizon Fios typically carry the channel in San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento, Northern California, Greater Los Angeles, San Diego, Southern California and Portions of Oregon Western Nevada. For games broadcast nationally on networks like FOX, FS1, ESPN, or TBS, a cable or streaming service subscription is usually required. Additionally, select Friday matchups are exclusively available for streaming on Apple TV+, which costs $10 per month.

If streaming is more your speed, you can catch these games with a subscription to services like DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV or Fubo (sign up for a free-trial), as long as they include the channels mentioned above in their offerings.

Out-of-market fans can access live NBC Sports California games on MLB.tv and MLB EXTRA INNINGS. Unfortunately, not many Athletics Spring Training games will air on TV. But you can watch some matchups on NBC Sports California and MLB.TV, with additional coverage on MLB Network and ESPN platforms.

How to watch the Oakland Athletics MLB games for free (via OTA Antenna)

You can catch some Oakland Athletics games for free using an over-the-air (OTA) antenna, allowing you to access channels like ABC and FOX without needing a cable subscription. First, make sure to confirm your local channel availability by using the FCC's Reception Map Tool.

If you’re looking beyond antenna TV, MLB.tv offers one free game per day throughout the regular season. Simply sign up for an MLB.com account to watch, though keep in mind that regional blackouts may apply. Alternatively, you can take advantage of free trial periods offered by popular streaming services such as DirecTV Stream and Fubo.

How to watch the Oakland Athletics MLB games without cable

From DIRECTV STREAM and Apple TV+ to Fubo and Hulu, here's a guide on where to stream Oakland Athletics games live and how to enjoy Oakland Athletics baseball without a cable subscription or antenna.

How to watch Oakland Athletics on DIRECTV STREAM

Does it include NBC Sports California? Yes

Monthly Cost: $115/mo.

Free Trial: 5 days

DVR: Unlimited

For the ultimate all-in-one sports viewing experience, DIRECTV STREAM's Choice Plan stands out as the premier pick. This package not only grants access to NBC Sports California, but also unlocks all 16 FanDuel Sports Networks, alongside a robust lineup of 125+ channels, including ESPN, TNT, ABC, and MLB Network for extensive national coverage.

Priced at $115 per month, the Choice Plan comes loaded with perks, including unlimited DVR storage, so you can replay every A's moonshot whenever it suits you. Plus, with the ability to stream on unlimited devices at home, it's tailor-made for households with multiple sports enthusiasts. Keep in mind that pricing may vary based on location, so be sure to verify availability before making the jump.

For a limited time, you can get $15 off your first two months of Entertainment with Sports Pack or $20 OFF each month for the first 3 months of Choice or Ultimate, after a 5-Day Free Trial.

How to watch Oakland Athletics on Fubo [Best choice]

Does it include NBC Sports California? Yes

Monthly Cost: $74.99/mo.

Free Trial: 7 days

DVR: 1000 hours

If you're looking for another strong option, the Fubo Pro Plan at $95 per month delivers NBC Sports California, Big Ten Network, FOX, FS1, and ESPN. It doesn't carry TBS so you may miss out on a few nationally televised Athletics games this season, but it comes with plenty of upside to it. Fubo's Pro plan delivers over 210 channels, including ESPN, ABC, and NBA TV, alongside NBC Sports Philadelphia.

For out-of-market games, you can tack on MLB.tv for $30 a month to catch Athletics games and streams from all other teams.

To enhance your baseball experience, consider the Sports Lite add-on for just $11 a month, giving you access to MLB Network programming. With Fubo, you'll enjoy unlimited simultaneous streaming, making it a dream for large households. Plus, it comes with 1,000 hours of DVR storage and a seven-day free trial to test it out.

Fubo has 90 stations, including plenty of sports networks like ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, Fox Sports 2, MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, NHL Network, and USA Network. On their Cloud DVR, Fubo subscribers can save up to 1000 hours of footage, with the option to increase if necessary. Ten users can broadcast at once, and you can add up to five streams for an extra $10 a month.

Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV are just a few of the many devices that Fubo works with to stream Oakland Athletics games. However, Nintendo and PlayStation do not offer streaming for Fubo.

How to watch Oakland Athletics MLB games on Hulu+ Live

Does it include NBC Sports California? Yes

Monthly Cost: $70/mo.

Free Trial: 3 Days

DVR: Unlimited

You can catch Oakland Athletics games on NBC Sports California through the Hulu+ Live TV package, available for $76.99 per month, with a free 3-day Free Trial to start.

Hulu Live TV offers 70 channels in its lineup, including popular sports networks like ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, Fox Sports 2, MLB Network, NFL Network, TBS, TNT, and USA Network. You’ll also have access to other live sports, news, events, and a robust offering of TV shows. You can check out the full Hulu Live TV Channel List here.

Hulu Live TV subscribers can record as many shows as they want on their Cloud DVR, and two people can stream at the same time. You can get a 200-hour DVR with skippable ads for an extra $14.99 a month and watch on as many screens as you want at home and on the go.

A lot of devices can stream Athletics games through Hulu Live TV. These include Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How to watch Oakland Athletics MLB games on Sling TV

Sling TV is the most affordable live TV streaming option here, though like Hulu+, it doesn't carry NBC Sports California. However, with the Sling Orange + Blue Plan, priced at just $60 per month, you'll still get access to FS1 and ESPN for select matchups.

Sling TV subscribers can record up to 50 hours of shows on their Cloud DVR, and up to four people can stream at the same time. Upgraded users can get a 50-hour DVR for an extra $5 a month.

Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV are just a few of the devices that can stream Athletics games with Sling TV. Nevertheless, Nintendo and PlayStation cannot stream Sling TV.

How to watch Oakland Athletics on Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+

While you won't catch every Athletics game on Apple TV+, you’ll still get access to some exciting primetime showdowns. Apple TV+ subscribers can enjoy select Friday Night Baseball doubleheaders throughout the 2024 season, many featuring marquee matchups. With a monthly subscription priced at just $10, it's a great way to stay in on the action. Not sure if it's for you? Give it a spin with the seven-day free trial and see what you think!

Apple TV+ subscription plans

Plan Price Free trial MLB Content Apple TV+ $9.99 per month 7 days 50 live games, full-game replays, 20+ MLB shows. Apple TV+ MLS $14.99 per month 7 days 50 live games, full-game replays, 20+ MLB shows.

How to watch Oakland Athletics on MLB.TV (out-of-market games)

If you live outside the Athletics' TV region, an MLB.TV subscription is your ticket to out-of-market games. The Single Team Pass, priced at $130 for the season, allows Oakland Athletics fans to stream every out-of-market game that isn't tied to an exclusive streaming deal. For the ultimate baseball experience, the All Team Pass is available for $30 per month, giving you access to out-of-market broadcasts from every MLB team. Plus, MLB.TV goes beyond live games, offering extra baseball content, highlights, and programming to keep you up to speed on all the latest action.

How to watch Oakland Athletics anywhere with a VPN

For fans outside the U.S., or those traveling abroad, a VPN is a great workaround to catch Athletics games. Services like NordVPN and SurfShark let you change your virtual location and unlock access to U.S.-only broadcasts. You might even be able to catch regional games by using a VPN, making it a handy tool for international Athletics fans.

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.