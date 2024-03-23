New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch MLS match between New York Red Bulls and Inter Miami, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Hosts New York Red Bulls are three points behind current Major Soccer League (MLS) Eastern Conference leaders Inter Miami ahead of Saturday's clash between the two at the Red Bull Arena.

Lionel Messi and co. made it to the quarters of the Concacaf Champions Cup with a 3-1 victory over Nashville, before picking up a 3-1 league win at DC United last weekend.

Following a three-game unbeaten run in MLS, NYRB suffered their first defeat of the season when they went down 3-0 against Columbus Crew the last time out, but Sandro Schwarz's side have a game in hand as compared to the Herons.

New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami kick-off time & stadium

Date: March 23, 2024 Kick-off time: 2 pm ET Venue: Red Bull Arena

MLS match between New York Red Bulls and Inter Miami will be played at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, USA.

It will kick off at 2 pm ET on Saturday, March 23, in the United States (US).

How to watch New York Red Bulls vs Inter Miami online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, the game is available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Fans who cannot watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS and Inter Miami YouTube channels.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

New York Red Bulls team news

Schwarz will miss Serge Ngoma, Curtis Ofori and Dante Vanzeir on account of injuries, while Daniel Edelman is suspended after picking up a double booking in the Columbus Crew loss.

In addition, Carlos Miguel, Noah Eile, Cory Burke and Emil Forsberg are all on international duty.

New York Red Bulls possible XI: Meara; Duncan, Reyes, S. Nealis, Harper; Gjengaar, Amaya, Stroud, Carmona; Manoel, Morgan.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Marcucci, Meara, Stokes Defenders: S. Nealis, Reyes, O'Connor, Alexandre, Tolkin, Duncan, D. Nealis, Mina Midfielders: Amaya, Stroud, Estrela, Donkor, Carmona, Morgan, Gjengaar Forwards: Manoel, Mitchell, Hall, Harper

Inter Miami team news

Messi is expected to miss the trip to NY Red Bulls, and Luiz Suarez should continue leading the attack after his brace against DC United.

Ian Fray, Facundo Farias, Robbie Robinson and Benjamin Cremaschi are all set to keep Messi company in the treatment room.

Goalkeeper Drake Callender, and the midfield trio of Diego Gomez, David Ruiz and Federico Redondo are all away on international duty.

So CJ dos Santos will have an opportunity to start in goal.

Inter Miami possible XI: Dos Santos; Allen, Aviles, Kryvstov, Alba; Sunderland, Busquets, Gressel; Taylor, Suarez, Campana.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dos Santos, Jensen Defenders: Aviles, Freire, Kryvtsov, Sailor, Hall, Alba, Allen, Negri, Boatwright Midfielders: Busquets, Sunderland, Gressel, Morales, Taylor Forwards: Suarez, Campana, Borgelin

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between New York Red Bulls and Inter Miami across all competitions.

Date Match Competition August 26, 2023 New York Red Bulls 0-2 Inter Miami MLS May 31, 2023 Inter Miami 0-1 New York Red Bulls MLS August 27, 2022 New York Red Bulls 3-1 Inter Miami MLS May 22, 2022 Inter Miami 2-0 New York Red Bulls MLS October 9, 2021 New York Red Bulls 1-0 Inter Miami MLS

