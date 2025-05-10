How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA Game 4: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Denver Nuggets will host the Oklahoma City Thunder to start the highly anticipated Game 4 of their Western Conference second-round series on May 11, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT. The Denver Nuggets took a 2-1 lead in the series after defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder 113-104 in their most recent game.
This season, Denver's record against opponents in the Northwest Division is 8-8. With 20.1 points a game, the Nuggets top their division in fast break scoring, while Christian Braun leads the team with 5.1 points per game.
The Thunder, with a 12–4 record, have been dominant in the division. Additionally, they have dominated in decisive victories, winning 54-5 in matchups decided by ten points or more.
Denver's season-long field goal percentage of 50.6% is 7.0 percentage points better than Oklahoma City's average of 43.6%. The Thunder are outscoring the Nuggets, who give up an average of 116.9 points per game, with an average of 120.5 points per game.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA game, plus plenty more.
Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Date and tip-off time
The Denver Nuggets are scheduled to battle against the Oklahoma City Thunder in an electrifying NBA game on May 11, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.
Date
May 11, 2025
Tip-off Time
3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT
Venue
Ball Arena
Location
Denver, Colorado
How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder on TV & stream live online
Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Denver Nuggets and the Oklahoma City Thunder live on:
- TV channel: ABC
- Streaming service: Fubo, SlingTV
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.
Denver Nuggets team news
Jamal Murray has averaged 21.1 points over his previous ten games.
Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets with 10.2 assists, 29.6 points, 1.8 steals, and 12.7 rebounds per game.
Denver Nuggets injuries
|Player
|Injury
|Injury status
PF, DaRon Holmes II
Achilles injury
Out for Season
Oklahoma City Thunder team news
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 22.0 points with 4.0 rebounds on 47.1% shooting throughout his last 10 games.
Jalen Williams is serving 5.1 assists, 21.6 points, 1.6 steals, and 5.3 rebounds per game for the Thunder.
Oklahoma City Thunder injuries
Player
Injury
Injury Status
PG, Nikola Topic
ACL injury
Out for Season
Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder head-to-head record
The Denver Nuggets and the Oklahoma City Thunder are expected to engage in another fiercely contested game, based on their last five head-to-head meetings. The Nuggets have a 3-2 record across five games, with a recent victory of 113-104 on May 10, 2025, which demonstrated their capacity to recover from a crushing defeat of 149-106 only two days prior. Denver also defeated Oklahoma City 140-127 during their March meeting and defeated them 121-119 in a thrilling series opener. But as demonstrated by the 127-103 triumph on March 9, the Thunder can overpower Denver when the offense is clicking. Given that both teams can score goals quickly and trade victories, the result could depend on Jokic and Gilgeous-Alexander's consistency and standout performances.
Date
Results
May 10, 2025
Nuggets 113-104 Thunder
May 08, 2025
Thunder 149-106 Nuggets
May 06, 2025
Nuggets 121-119 Thunder
Mar 11, 2025
Nuggets 140-127 Thunder
Mar 09, 2025
Thunder 127-103 Nuggets