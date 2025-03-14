How to watch today’s Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Lakers face an uphill battle on Friday as they attempt to pull off a shock victory on the road against the Nuggets. Struggling through a three-game skid, Los Angeles desperately needs a win, but their challenge is magnified by the fact that Denver is also eager to return to winning ways.
With the season series knotted at one apiece, the Lakers must regroup quickly after a humbling loss in Milwaukee, boarding a late-night flight to Denver to take on a formidable rival. Given how the team has fared in LeBron James' absence, it’s safe to say they'll need more than just a strong effort to leave Ball Arena with a victory. Unfortunately for L.A., their grueling schedule has coincided with their worst injury crisis of the season, and the timing couldn't be worse. The Lakers' losing streak has seen them tumble down the Western Conference standings at a time when the teams chasing them—Houston, Golden State, and Minnesota—are all surging.
Not long ago, Los Angeles was firmly in control of the No. 2 seed, but a three-game slide has seen them slip to fourth. Now, they're set to battle a Denver squad that not only seeks revenge for last month’s defeat at Crypto.com Arena but also aims to create some breathing room in the playoff race. Sitting just above the Lakers in third place, the Nuggets will be just as motivated to make a statement.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA game, plus plenty more.
Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers: Date and tip-off time
The Nuggets and the Lakers will meet in an epic NBA game on Friday, March 14, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT, at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.
Date
Friday, March 14, 2025
Tip-off Time
9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT
Venue
Ball Arena
Location
Denver, Colorado
How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers on TV & stream live online
Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the 76ers and the Pacers live on:
- TV Channel: NBA TV
- Streaming service: Fubo
Streaming the game with a VPN
Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.
When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.
If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.
Team News & Key Performers
Denver Nuggets team news
As for the Nuggets, Nikola Jokic (right elbow contusion), Jamal Murray (left knee inflammation), and Zeke Nnaji (left ankle sprain) are all expected to be available. Aaron Gordon (right calf issue) remains uncertain, while both DaRon Holmes II (right Achilles tendon) and Julian Strawther (left knee sprain) have been ruled out.
Los Angeles Lakers team news
With the Lakers having played on Thursday against the Bucks, there has yet to be an official injury report for Friday's matchup. However, JJ Redick mentioned postgame that the expectation is for the full squad to be available, though final decisions will depend on how players feel in the morning.
Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers Head-to-Head Matches
Date
Competition
Home Team
Away Team
Score
02/23/25
NBA
Denver Nuggets
Los Angeles Lakers
100-123
11/24/24
NBA
Los Angeles Lakers
Denver Nuggets
102-127
04/30/24
NBA
Denver Nuggets
Los Angeles Lakers
108-106
04/28/24
NBA
Los Angeles Lakers
Denver Nuggets
119-108
04/26/24
NBA
Los Angeles Lakers
Denver Nuggets
105-112