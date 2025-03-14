How to watch today’s Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Denver Nuggets and the LA Lakers, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Lakers face an uphill battle on Friday as they attempt to pull off a shock victory on the road against the Nuggets. Struggling through a three-game skid, Los Angeles desperately needs a win, but their challenge is magnified by the fact that Denver is also eager to return to winning ways.

With the season series knotted at one apiece, the Lakers must regroup quickly after a humbling loss in Milwaukee, boarding a late-night flight to Denver to take on a formidable rival. Given how the team has fared in LeBron James' absence, it’s safe to say they'll need more than just a strong effort to leave Ball Arena with a victory. Unfortunately for L.A., their grueling schedule has coincided with their worst injury crisis of the season, and the timing couldn't be worse. The Lakers' losing streak has seen them tumble down the Western Conference standings at a time when the teams chasing them—Houston, Golden State, and Minnesota—are all surging.

Not long ago, Los Angeles was firmly in control of the No. 2 seed, but a three-game slide has seen them slip to fourth. Now, they're set to battle a Denver squad that not only seeks revenge for last month’s defeat at Crypto.com Arena but also aims to create some breathing room in the playoff race. Sitting just above the Lakers in third place, the Nuggets will be just as motivated to make a statement.

Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers: Date and tip-off time

The Nuggets and the Lakers will meet in an epic NBA game on Friday, March 14, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT, at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Date Friday, March 14, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT Venue Ball Arena Location Denver, Colorado

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers on TV & stream live online

TV Channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Team News & Key Performers

Denver Nuggets team news

As for the Nuggets, Nikola Jokic (right elbow contusion), Jamal Murray (left knee inflammation), and Zeke Nnaji (left ankle sprain) are all expected to be available. Aaron Gordon (right calf issue) remains uncertain, while both DaRon Holmes II (right Achilles tendon) and Julian Strawther (left knee sprain) have been ruled out.

Los Angeles Lakers team news

With the Lakers having played on Thursday against the Bucks, there has yet to be an official injury report for Friday's matchup. However, JJ Redick mentioned postgame that the expectation is for the full squad to be available, though final decisions will depend on how players feel in the morning.

Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers Head-to-Head Matches

Date Competition Home Team Away Team Score 02/23/25 NBA Denver Nuggets Los Angeles Lakers 100-123 11/24/24 NBA Los Angeles Lakers Denver Nuggets 102-127 04/30/24 NBA Denver Nuggets Los Angeles Lakers 108-106 04/28/24 NBA Los Angeles Lakers Denver Nuggets 119-108 04/26/24 NBA Los Angeles Lakers Denver Nuggets 105-112

