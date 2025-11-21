How to watch Notre Dame vs Syracuse NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (8-2) will host the Syracuse Orange (3-7) at Notre Dame Stadium this Saturday, November 22, 2025, with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. ET and coverage on NBC.

The Fighting Irish come in riding the momentum of a 37-15 road win over the Pittsburgh Panthers last Saturday, showcasing balance and depth on both sides of the ball. Syracuse, meanwhile, is looking to bounce back after a tough 38-10 loss to the Miami Hurricanes in their most recent outing.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Notre Dame vs Syracuse NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

READ MORE: Fubo Review: Pricing, plans, subscriptions, free trials and more

Notre Dame vs Syracuse: Date and kick-off time

The Fighting Irish will take on the Orange in a highly anticipated NCAAF game on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at 3:30 pm ET or 12:30 pm PT at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

Date Saturday, November 22, 2025 Kick-off Time 3:30 pm ET or 12:30 pm PT Venue Autzen Stadium Location Eugene, Oregon

How to watch Notre Dame vs Syracuse on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NBC

Streaming service: Peacock, Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as Express VPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work, and you want to stream the game live. You can eventry ExpressVPN risk-freewith a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Notre Dame vs Syracuse news & key players

Notre Dame Fighting Irish team news

Notre Dame comes into this matchup riding momentum after a 37-15 win at Pittsburgh, a game that showcased the team's balance on both sides of the ball. Freshman quarterback CJ Carr threw for 212 yards with two touchdowns and added a rushing score, demonstrating command of the offense.

Running back Jeremiyah Love was the star on the ground, rushing for 147 yards and a touchdown, while wide receiver Malachi Fields caught two scores. Defensively, the Irish forced two turnovers, including a pick-six, and smothered Pittsburgh's rushing attack, extending their winning streak to eight games.

Carr has been the centerpiece of Notre Dame's offense all season, completing 67.3 percent of his passes for 2,487 yards and 21 touchdowns. Love has emerged as one of the nation’s elite backs, accumulating 1,135 yards and 14 touchdowns at 6.4 yards per carry, giving the Irish a reliable weapon in any situation.

The receiving corps is deep and versatile, with Fields (596 yards, 5 TDs), Jaden Faison (551 yards, 3 TDs), and Will Pauling (367 yards, 5 TDs) all capable of making big plays. Averaging 38.5 points per game, ranking eighth nationally, Notre Dame has consistently overpowered opponents with a balanced and explosive attack both through the air and on the ground.

Syracuse Orange team news

Syracuse fell 38-10 on the road at Miami, a game that highlighted the team’s continuing struggles this season. Quarterback Rickie Collins could never find a groove, throwing for just 85 yards with two interceptions.

Freshman Joe Filardi came in late to engineer the lone touchdown drive, finishing it with a 17-yard strike to Elijah Washington-Baker. Running back Yasin Willis provided some sparks on the ground, rushing for 63 yards, but the Orange were outgained 385-285 and committed three costly turnovers, continuing a season-long trend that has derailed winnable games.

Since taking over for Angeli, Collins has been inconsistent, completing just over 53 percent of his passes for 1,042 yards with six touchdowns against 10 interceptions. Willis has been the most dependable option in the backfield, tallying 563 rushing yards and four scores, while receivers Donovan Gill Jr. (477 yards, 5 TDs) and Joshua Cook (518 yards, 2 TDs) have led the passing attack.

Despite flashes of big plays, Syracuse is averaging only 22.3 points per game, ranking 108th nationally, and 20 turnovers have made it difficult for the team to sustain drives or stay competitive.