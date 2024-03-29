Norwich City vs Plymouth: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Norwich City and Plymouth Argyle, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Norwich City are on track to secure a Championship top-six finish and they are set to welcome Plymouth to Carrow Road on Friday.

In sixth place with 61 points, the hosts will be looking to record a third straight league win after recent wins over Rotherham United and Stoke City.

On the other hand, Plymouth are desperate to snap a four-game winless run as they currently sit just a couple of points clear of the drop zone.

Norwich City vs Plymouth kick-off time & stadium

Date: March 29, 2024 Kick-off time: 11 am ET Venue: Carrow Road

The Championship match between Norwich City and Plymouth Argyle will be played at Carrow Road in Norwich, England.

It will kick off at 11 am ET on Friday, March 29, in the United States (US).

How to watch Norwich City vs Plymouth online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Championship match between Norwich City and Plymouth Argyle is available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

Team news & squads

Norwich City team news

Norwich boss David Wagner will continue to miss the likes of Jon Rowe, Onel Hernandez and Dimitris Giannoulis due to injuries.

Danny Batth is expected to start ahead of Jacob Sorensen at the back, while Shane Duffy could join Sorensen on the bench.

Josh Sargent should start upfront again.

Norwich City possible XI: Gunn; Stacey, Batth, Gibson, McCallum; Nunez, McLean; Sara, Barnes, Sainz; Sargent.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gunn, Long, Barden Defenders: Hanley, Gibson, Duffy, Batth, McCallum, Stacey, Fisher Midfielders: Sorensen, Sara, Nunez, Gibbs, McLean, Fassnacht Forwards: Sargent, Van Hooijdonk, Barnes, Sainz

Plymouth team news

Defender Bali Mumba and midfielder Mickel Miller are out suspended, as Lino Sousa and Joe Edwards can see themselves starting on the left and right flanks respectively.

Going forward, Morgan Whittaker is likely to be joined by either Mustapha Bundu or Ben Waine, just behind Ryan Hardie.

Plymouth possible XI: Cooper; Pleguezuelo, Phillips, Gibson; Edwards, Randall, Houghton, Sousa; Whittaker, Bundu; Hardie.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cooper, Hazard, Burton, Baker Defenders: Phillips, Pleguezuelo, Gibson, Scarr, Halls, Sousa, Sorinola, Galloway, Endacott Midfielders: Randell, Houghton, Roberts, Gyabi, Wright, Forshaw, Edwards, Devine Forwards: Waine, Issaka, Whittaker, Bundu

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Norwich City and Plymouth Argyle across all competitions.

Date Match Competition September 23, 2023 Plymouth Argyle 6-2 Norwich City Championship March 14, 2009 Norwich City 1-0 Plymouth Argyle Championship September 13, 2008 Plymouth Argyle 1-2 Norwich City Championship December 4, 2007 Norwich City 2-1 Plymouth Argyle Championship November 10, 2007 Plymouth Argyle 3-0 Norwich City Championship

