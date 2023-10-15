Norway vs Spain: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA European Championship Qualifiers match between Norway and Spain, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Norway and Spain will lock horns in a pivotal encounter in Euro 2024 qualifying at the Ullevaal Stadion on Sunday night, with the two nations separated by just two points and continuing to hunt down Scotland at the top of Group A.

After a slow start, Norway made it three wins in a row with a 4-0 victory away at Cyprus last time out. Despite their mini-revival, Stale Solbakken’s side know that they can ill-afford to let their standards slip in this must-win fixture against Spain in Oslo on Sunday night to stay in contention for a place at next summer's showpiece.

As for Spain, they continued their push towards the top of the group with a contentious 2-0 victory over Scotland in Seville on Thursday night.

That triumph has moved Luis de la Fuente’s side up to second spot in Group A, within three points of the Tartan Army ahead of their game in hand on Steve Clarke's side. And another success in Scandinavia on Sunday would stamp their ticket to next year's European Championships.

Norway vs Spain kick-off time

Date: October 15, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:45pm EDT Venue: Ulleval Stadion

How to watch Norway vs Spain online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch on fuboTV, and Fox Soccer Plus. Fans can follow the live updates here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Norway team news

Norway boss Stale Solbakken will be hoping that his players recover from their game against Cyprus without injury, so that he can field his strongest possible starting XI for this do-or-die match.

Attacking midfielder Antonio Nusa came off the bench to provide an assist last time out, and may start at the expense of Ola Solbakken on Sunday.

After scoring a double against Cyprus earlier in the week, the record-breaking Erling Haaland will once again spearhead Norway’s attack on Sunday night, and will be relied upon to be the difference maker this time around with qualification on the line in Oslo.

Norway predicted XI: Nyland; Ryerson, Ajer, Ostigard, Meling; Odegaard, Berge, Aursnes; Sorloth, Haaland, Nusa

Position Players Goalkeepers: Nyland, Dyngeland, Selvik Defenders: Pederson, Ajer, Strandberg, Meling, Ryerson, Ostigard, Bjorkan, Daland Midfielders: Berg, Aursnes, Berge, Odegaard, M. Solbakken, Vetlesen, O. Solbakken, Nusa, Sahraoui, Breivik Forwards: Haaland, Finne, Larsen, Sorloth

Spain team news

Nico Williams and Alejandro Balde have both withdrawn from Spain’s squad with respective injuries. Head coach Luis de la Fuente has subsequently called up uncapped Villarreal left-back Alfonso Pedraza, who will be vying to make his Spain debut off the bench, with Real Madrid's Fran Garcia the preferred replacement for Balde at the moment.

De la Fuente will also assess his players' fitness following their match against Scotland. But he should still be able to have a strong starting lineup. Ferran Torres and Mikel Oyarzabal will continue make up the front three alongside in-form Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata.

Spain predicted XI: Simon; Navas, Le Normand, Laporte, Garcia; Merino, Rodri, Gavi; Torres, Morata, Zaragoza

Position Players Goalkeepers: Simon, Kepa, Raya Defenders: Carvajal, Laporte, Azpilicueta, Le Normand, Garcia, Pau Torres, Balde Midfielders: Rodri, Zubimendi, Gavi, Fabian Ruiz, Merino, Alex Baena Forwards: Morata, Joselu, Williams, Abel Ruiz

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 26/3/26 Spain 3-0 Norway European Championship Qualification 13/10/19 Norway 1-1 Spain European Championship Qualification 24/3/19 Spain 2-1 Norway European Championship Qualification 20/11/03 Norway 0-3 Spain European Championship Qualification 16/11/03 Spain 2-1 Norway European Championship Qualification

