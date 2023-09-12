Norway vs Georgia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA European Championship Qualifiers match between Norway and Georgia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Erling Haaland's Norway are set to play host to Georgia in a Group A encounter at the Euro 2024 Qualifiers on Wednesday.

Having struggled to find the right start to their qualification run, the Lions are on a two-game winning run as they recently defeated Jordan 6-0 in a friendly, while registering a 3-1 victory over Cyprus is their previous fixture at the Euro qualifiers.

Whereas on the other hand, Georgia have lost 2-0 and 7-1 to Scotland and Spain respectively, but the Crusaders are level on points with Norway off their initial 1-1 draw with Wednesday's opponents besides a 2-1 win over Cyprus.

Norway vs Georgia kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 12, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:45pm EDT Venue: Ullevaal Stadion

The UEFA European Championship Qualifiers match between Norway and Georgia will be played at Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, Norway.

It will kick off at 2:45pm EDT on September 12 in the United States (US).

How to watch Norway vs Georgia online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through fuboTV and ViX+ while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Norway team news

Erling Haaland is fresh from being unused in the Jordan friendly and should start alongside Jorgen Larsen and Osame Solbakken among the front three.

Captain Martin Odegaard will marshal the midfield, where Patrick Berg and Fredrik Aursnes are expected to feature, while Leo Skiri Ostigard is kept in charge of defense.

Norway possible XI: Nyland; Ryerson, Strandberg, Ostigard, Meling; Odegaard, Berg, Aursnes; Larsen, Haaland, O. Solbakken

Position Players Goalkeepers: Nyland, Dyngeland, Selvik Defenders: Pederson, Ajer, Strandberg, Meling, Ryerson, Ostigard, Bjorkan, Daland Midfielders: Berg, Aursnes, Berge, Odegaard, M. Solbakken, Vetlesen, O. Solbakken, Nusa, Sahraoui, Breivik Forwards: Haaland, Finne, Larsen

Georgia team news

Georgia boss Willy Sagnol will try to play his strongest side but is unlikely to make many changes from the heavy defeat to Spain.

Anzor Mekvabishvili, Zuriko Davitashvili and Lasha Dvali are likely to start, while Giorgi Chakvetadze could be introduced in the XI after the latter scored off the bench the last time out.

Napoli's Khvicha Kvartashkelia will continue to remain the man to watch out for going forward.

Georgia possible XI: Mamardashvili; Gocholeishvili, Kvirkvelia, Kashia, Dvali; Davitashvili, Mekvabishvili, Chakvetadze, Kvaratskhelia; Mikautadze, Kiteishvili

Position Players Goalkeepers: Loria, Mamardashvili, Gugeshashvili Defenders: Gocholeishvili, Kalandadze, Kashia, Kvirkvelia, Sazanov, Azarovi, Mamuchashvili, Dvali Midfielders: Aburjania, Davitashvili, Kiteishvili, Lobzhanidze, Mekvabishvili, Kochorashvili, Tsitaishvili, Chakvetadze, Gagnidze Forwards: Kvaratskhelia, Zivzivadze, Mikautadze

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Mar 28, 2023 Georgia 1-1 Norway Euro Qualifiers May 30, 1999 Norway 1-0 Georgia Euro Qualifiers Apr 28, 1999 Georgia 1-4 Norway Euro Qualifiers Sep 1, 1996 Norway 1-0 Georgia International Friendlies

