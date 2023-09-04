Erling Haaland doesn't miss! Man City goal machine gifts 175 boxes of football kit to children in his hometown in Norway

1000 budding footballers in Norway under the age of 12 received a gift package each from Erling Haaland.

Haaland sends gift packages to children in Norway

1000 children received a package each

Haaland scored his first hat-trick of the season against Fulham

WHAT HAPPENED? The Manchester City star could not be present in person but his gift packages were distributed to every football club in the Time municipality in Norway, a place where the striker grew up. Each child received a football, T-shirt, shorts, football bag and Aquafigure drinking bottle, a brand that Haaland endorses and invested in. Each package is worth 1500 NOK (£111).

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Norwegian star has picked up where he left off last season as he has already scored six goals in four Premier League appearances including a hat-trick against Fulham over the weekend.

IN A PHOTO:

Article continues below

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR ERLING HAALAND? The 23-year-old striker will be next seen in action for his national team Norway when they face Jordan in a friendly on September 7 before taking on Georgia in a Euro 2024 qualifying game on September 12.