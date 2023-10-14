This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Northern Ireland vs San Marino: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA European Championship Qualifiers match between N. Ireland and San Marino, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Northern Ireland will take on San Marino in a Euro qualifier at Windsor Park on Saturday.

Both teams are going through a poor run of form but no team would have it worse than San Marino who is at the bottom of the FIFA rankings for men's national teams. Their last win against an international team was 20 years ago in 2004.

Northern Ireland have only managed to win one out of their six group games. Their only win came against the same opponents back in March 2023 when Dion Charles scored a brace to help his team register a 2-0 win.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Northern Ireland vs San Marino kick-off time

Date:October 14, 2023
Kick-off time:9 am EDT
Venue:Windsor Park

The game between Northern Ireland and San Marino will be played at Windsor Park on Saturday. Kick-off is at 9 am EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Northern Ireland vs San Marino online - TV channels & live streams

The match will not be televised in the United States, but live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Northern Ireland team news

For Northern Ireland, injury setbacks have disrupted their plans. Preston North End midfielder Ali McCann and right-back Conor Bradley have joined the list of long-term absentees, which includes Stuart Dallas, Shane Ferguson, and captain Steven Davis.

Northern Ireland predicted XI: Peacock-Farrell; Hume, Evans, McNair, Lewis; McMenamin, S. Charles, Saville, Kennedy; D. Charles, Washington.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Peacock-Farrell, Southwood, Hazard
Defenders:Hume, Evans, McNair, Brown, Cathcart, Toal, Spencer, Thompson
Midfielders:S. Charles, McMenamin, Price, Saville, Kennedy, Washington, Smyth
Forwards:D. Charles, Magennis, Lyons, Jones

San Marino team news

Earlier this year, 41-year-old defender Roberto Di Maio became Europe's oldest footballer to make his international debut. Coach Fabrizio Costantini has once again called him up for the current campaign.

San Marino is led by Matteo Vitaioli who has scored only one goal in his last 87 international matches. He is expected to feature in the lineup again.

San Marino predicted XI: Benedettini; D'Addario, Franciosi, Di Maio, Rossi, Palazzi; Battistini, Golinucci, Mularoni; Lazzari, Vitaioli.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Simoncini, Benedettini, Benedettini
Defenders:D'Addario, Franciosi, Cevoli, Rossi, Di Maio, Magi, Fabbri, Battistini
Midfielders:Capicchioni, Golinucci, Ceccaroli, Zafferani, Golinucci, Lazzari, Lunadei, Mularoni
Forwards:Vitaioli, Nanni, Tomassini, Pancotti

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
March 2023San Marino 0 - 2 Northern IrelandEuro qualifier
September 2017San Marino 0 - 3 Northern IrelandWorld Cup qualifier
October 2016Northern Ireland 4 - 0 San MarinoWorld Cup qualifier
February 2009San Marino 0 - 3 Northern IrelandWorld Cup qualifier
October 2008Northern Ireland 4 - 0 San MarinoWorld Cup qualifier

