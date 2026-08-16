NFL 2026-27 Tickets: Prices, deals, season tickets & membership information

Few sporting competitions match the raw energy, drama, and intensity of the NFL. From coast to coast, stadiums are filled with roaring fans and rivalries are rife - and now, extended even beyond that, with the NFL International Series and London NFL tickets cementing themselves as some of the hottest-anticipated face-offs of the season.

With 32 teams battling it out across the American Football Conference and the National Football Conference - and not to mention a whole host of divisions - it can be a little daunting to work out where best to jump in, and how to score the best seats in town. That's where we come in.

Whether you're a lifelong fan of one of the sides or just looking to elbow your way in to savour the atmosphere of a thrilling NFL encounter, fear not - as GOAL has the entire low-down of what you need to grab some NFL 2026/27 tickets, ahead of the new season kicking off.

From ticket prices and stadium guides to team membership options, here's everything you need to know.

NFL 2026/27 Schedule

Preseason kicked off on August 7, setting the stage for a thrilling season ahead, starting the road to Super Bowl LXI on February 14, 2027.

On Wednesday, September 9, the official first game of the regular NFL 2026/27 season takes place. From there, each team will play 17 matchups across the 18-week season, with just a single bye round to catch their breath. That means wall-to-wall football from September through to January, with high-stakes moments to go along with it.

And, that's not forgetting the increase of international games we'll be seeing - the highest ever, landing at nine games across the season. This includes three feisty games in London, as well as games in Melbourne, Rio de Janeiro, Paris, Madrid, Munich and Mexico City.

Familiarise yourself with the upcoming round of fixtures for the 2026 NFL season, as well as the host stadiums and where you can buy tickets.

When do NFL tickets go on sale?

If you're an avid fan, you'll know that regular NFL season tickets and single tickets usually go on sale around May, and then can be accessed through the official team websites themselves.

Tickets for the 2026/27 season in the US are available now and can be purchased for each team, with differing values depending on which team you're looking to watch. If you're looking to buy a new season ticket, you'll have to go directly through the team official website to register and purchase. If you're looking for NFL international tickets, these are on sale too.

Not managed to secure any tickets for your team yet? You can also keep your eyes peeled on resale ticket sites like StubHub. If you are buying through a third party, make sure to double-check all terms and conditions surrounding second-hand tickets on the official NFL website.

NFL tickets: How to buy them

With almost three dozen different teams scattered across the United States, there is no shortage of opportunities to catch some live gridiron actiona during the forthcoming 2026/27 NFL season.

Ticketmaster is the official ticket marketplace for the NFL and runs all season long, selling fans their seats for every game across the campaign. All 32 teams use Ticketmaster as their official provider for NFL games.

Although this is not the only place you can go to grab your spot for a game. Tickets for fixtures are also available through resale sites, such as StubHub, ensuring that even when a game is sold out, you still have the chance of purchasing last-minute seats..

How much are NFL tickets?

NFL ticket prices can swing dramatically depending on the team, location, fixture, and demand. A single matchday ticket can fluctuate in cost, with team rankings and changes in players making a huge impact season-to-season, and a seat that costs $100 in one stadium might go for double somewhere else. With so many factors at play, understanding what drives prices can help you make smarter choices when planning your game day.

With 32 teams to choose from over 272 games, you can be spoilt for choice when it comes to picking a match to attend during the 2026/27 NFL season, with different teams offering different matchday experiences. So, even if you can't get tickets to see the most popular teams, you should be able to secure a ticket for another game elsewhere across the nation.

To make it easier, GOAL has crunched the numbers from various digital sources and ticket marketplaces to give you a rough idea of the average price to see each team in action last season. Here are all of the teams in alphabetical order:

Team Average Price Tickets Arizona Cardinals $248 TicketNetwork, StubHub Atlanta Falcons $250 TicketNetwork, StubHub Baltimore Ravens $285 TicketNetwork, StubHub Buffalo Bills $410 TicketNetwork, StubHub Carolina Panthers $275 TicketNetwork, StubHub Chicago Bears $460 TicketNetwork, StubHub Cincinnati Bengals $320 TicketNetwork, StubHub Cleveland Browns $160 TicketNetwork, StubHub Dallas Cowboys $330 TicketNetwork, StubHub Denver Broncos $390 TicketNetwork, StubHub Detroit Lions $485 TicketNetwork, StubHub Green Bay Packers $390 TicketNetwork, StubHub Houston Texans $320 TicketNetwork, StubHub Indianapolis Colts $250 TicketNetwork, StubHub Jacksonville Jaguars $230 TicketNetwork, StubHub Kansas City Chiefs $410 TicketNetwork, StubHub Las Vegas Raiders $460 TicketNetwork, StubHub Los Angeles Chargers $200 TicketNetwork, StubHub Los Angeles Rams $275 TicketNetwork, StubHub Miami Dolphins $250 TicketNetwork, StubHub Minnesota Vikings $350 TicketNetwork, StubHub New England Patriots $330 TicketNetwork, StubHub New Orleans Saints $210 TicketNetwork, StubHub New York Giants $260 TicketNetwork, StubHub New York Jets $120 TicketNetwork, StubHub Philadelphia Eagles $510 TicketNetwork, StubHub Pittsburgh Steelers $375 TicketNetwork, StubHub San Francisco 49ers $295 TicketNetwork, StubHub Seattle Seahawks $320 TicketNetwork, StubHub Tampa Bay Buccaneers $280 TicketNetwork, StubHub Tennessee Titans $190 TicketNetwork, StubHub Washington Commanders $310 TicketNetwork, StubHub

NFL season tickets: options, categories, and prices

Like most major sports teams, season tickets are also available for all NFL clubs, allowing you to pick up a guaranteed seat that has you covered for the entirety of the 2026/27 NFL season. Picking up a campaign pass ensures you won’t miss a moment from the stands when it comes to following your favorite team, from kickoff in Week 1 to the final regular-season whistle.

With the new campaign about to kick-off, availability is limited, especially for high-demand teams. Your best bet? Keep a close eye on your team’s official site to check for any remaining season ticket packages. Many clubs sell out fast, so you’ll need to act quickly.

Missed out? Check out the NFL Ticket Exchange, where season ticket holders often resell seats for individual games they can’t attend. It’s a great way to secure official tickets without committing to the full season.

How do I get a membership for an NFL team?

In the NFL world, membership typically refers to being a season ticket holder. Aka: a dedicated supporter with guaranteed access to every home game. Every team offers some form of membership, though the structure and benefits can vary. Some franchises offer multiple tiers, while others have exclusive, limited-availability memberships that can sell out fast.

At their core, season ticket memberships are consistent across the league: they secure your seat for every home game and often come with extra perks, like early access to playoff tickets, invites to exclusive events, and discounts on team merch.

Keep in mind: each team runs its membership program differently. To get the most accurate info on pricing, availability, and included perks, head to your favorite team’s official website.

What is the NFL International Series?

Starting back in 2007, the NFL International Series crossed the waters to bring American football to fans worldwide. Not just preseason exhibitions, but solid seasonal games that fans can watch to get a glimpse of the league. The international series has gained the NFL more popularity globally and works to bring favourite teams to fans in every corner of the globe.

If you're asking where is the NFL international series held, fret not. During the 2026/27 NFL season, we see the league heading to not one but seven different countries, with nine fixtures held internationally. Upcoming, you'll be able to watch the NFL in the UK, Australia, Brazil, France, Spain, Germany and Mexico - the most in one season ever, beating the record of seven games last season. If you're local to the countries (or want to take a trip to see the games unfold), tickets are usually released in May, but they tend to get snapped up very quickly.

How to get NFL International tickets

NFL International Games are some of the hottest tickets in town, but landing a seat doesn’t have to be a scramble if you know where to look. Many tickets are now sold out due to high levels of interest.

Missed out on the initial drop? Keep your eyes peeled on resale ticket sites like StubHub, for your chance to get NFL International Tickets. And, if you're buying through a third party, make sure to double-check all terms and conditions surrounding second-hand tickets on the official NFL website.

When are the 2026 NFL International Games?

There are now nine international games to choose from, with three in London and one in each of the following cities: Melbourne, Rio de Janeiro, Paris, Madrid, Munich and Mexico City. Want the full details? Here is the full list of fixtures below: