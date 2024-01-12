2024 NFL Playoff Schedule: Super Wild Card Weekend

Who will make it to the Super Bowl LVIII?

Another rigorous season down, and we've made it to the 2024 NFL Playoffs. We have 14 teams left fighting, and only 2 spaces at the Super Bowl LVIII; this coming month will be nothing short of action and anguish for all teams involved.

To make it to the Allegiant Stadium in Vegas for this year's Super Bowl, they'll need to cruise their way through a relentless playoff schedule, and it all starts this weekend. The Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers will not enter the playoffs until the divisional round, having landed the number one seed in their respective conferences.

GOAL brings you the full NFL playoff schedule and everything you need to know to tune into the action this season.

2024 NFL Playoff Schedule

It's a relentless football playoff schedule to get to the Super Bowl LVIII, here's a closer look at the month ahead:

Super Wild Card Weekend: January 13, 2024 - January 15, 2024

January 13, 2024 - January 15, 2024 Divisional round: January 20, 2024 - January 21, 2024

January 20, 2024 - January 21, 2024 AFC Championship game: January 28, 2024 ( 3 p.m. ET)

January 28, 2024 ( 3 p.m. ET) NFC Championship game: January 28, 2024 (6:30 p.m. ET)

January 28, 2024 (6:30 p.m. ET) Super Bowl LVIII: February 11, 2024 (6:30 p.m. ET)

When do the NFL Playoffs start?

Getty Images

The 2024 NFL playoffs begin on Saturday, January 13, when the Texans and Browns kick off Super Wild Card Weekend.

Super Wild Card Weekend Schedule

Here's a closer look at this weekend's packed Wild Card schedule:

How to watch the 2024 NFL Playoffs

The playoffs are split across a number of broadcasters, with many having rights to particular divisional playoffs and wild card games.

To watch the playoffs, a subscription with the likes of FuboTV or DirecTV is the best option, giving you access to the likes of Fox, CBS and NBC, which are showing most of the playoff games. You may also need a subscription to Peacock for some of the earlier wildcard games.